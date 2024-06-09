Shoppers say this flowy top ‘looks very expensive’ — it’s down to just $17

At this time of year, our shopping lists are crowded with comfy sandals, swimsuits and cover-ups. While we can’t wait to lounge by the pool or walk on the shore, the part of our vacay wardrobes that needs a little attention is the dressy-casual category — we have to look good after a day at the beach! For such a situation, we’ve stumbled upon a sassy little number: the Jouica Chiffon Tank Top, on sale for as low as $17.

Amazon Made with lightweight chiffon, this top has two layers so you don’t have to worry about a camisole. $17 at Amazon

Why is it a good deal? 💰

Similar blouses can run you $30 and up this time of year (and often discounts on summer clothes don’t happen until fall) so for $17 you can afford to look great without breaking the bank. Prices vary by style and color, but none are more than a few bucks more than this.

Why do I need this? 🤔

This flowy top is way more elegant than your average summer tank — it’s classy. Made with lightweight chiffon, it’s breezy enough for summer brunch but chic enough to wear to a candle-lit dinner. That’s one reason so many shoppers have given it a five-star rating — and a lot of them say this top ‘looks very expensive.’

The chiffon also drapes nicely creating a flattering silhouette that’s both feminine and comfortable. It also doesn’t cling which makes it great for throwing shade where we want it, according to shoppers.

Savvy shoppers rave about this ‘flattering’ summer blouse. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

If you have ever found yourself having to fuss with undergarments to get comfortable in a summer top, more than 3,000 shoppers say you don’t have to worry about that with this tank.

Pros 👍

“You do not need to wear a camisole under this tank since the material is very solid and not see-through at all,” a satisfied customer shared.

Another rave reviewer wrote: “I purchased white and it is just the right amount of sheerness. you cannot see through but still is silky and drapes well.”

“Was completely thrilled with it,” raved another five-star fan. “Covered my round tum tum, paired perfect with the skirt I wore it with. Fit was great and it flowed beautifully for a very slimming and classy look.”

“Have received many compliments on this blouse,” another savvy shopper chimed in. “Flatters any figure. Also of importance to me, the arm holes are not overly large. It was nice not having my bra hang out.”

Cons 👎

Some shoppers felt the fit wasn’t quite right — a little too tight around the top. “Fits okay, but bust and shoulder area is tight,” reported one. “I will keep it as I like the yellow color and I might get one or two wearings out of it before I have to wash it.”

Agreed another: “Beautiful shirt, but I feel like the size ran a little small.”

“Way too small in the chest and I followed the size chart,” revealed a third. “Not good for busty women.”

Amazon Available in sizes S to 3XL, the Jouica Chiffon Tank Top comes in 42 different colors and prints to choose from. $17 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

