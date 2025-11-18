SILVERLAND SAKYO WINS LUXURY CONCEPT HOTEL IN ASIA AT WORLD LUXURY HOTEL AWARDS 2025

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Silverland Sakyo Hotel has been recognized with one of the industry’s most prestigious honors, winning the coveted title of Luxury Concept Hotel in Asia and Luxury Contemporary Hotel in South East Asia at the World Luxury Hotel Awards 2025. The accolade celebrates Silverland Sakyo’s concept, which masterfully marries Japanese serenity with the warm, personalized charm of Vietnamese hospitality. Silverland Sakyo today carries within itself the story of the calmness after the hustle and bustle of the streets, to observe the inner self with visitors, deeply feel the tranquility of the natural world, and then suddenly realize the beauty in simplicity and imperfection.

Step through the door, Silverland Sakyo, which located on a vibrant street within Little Japan town right in the center of Ho Chi Minh City, greets our customers by a miniature driftwood landscape (流木 – nagare boku). In Japanese architecture and culture, driftwood is not only a decorative material, but also carries many profound philosophical meanings, closely linked to the aesthetics and spirit of the Japanese. The hotel brings the wabi-sabi spirit of accepting impermanence, imperfection, and beauty hidden in simplicity. Instead of new, smooth materials, Silverland Sakyo respects every crack, every scar, every curve of the wood as a part of natural history.



Silverland Sakyo Hotel: Officially honored as ‘Luxury Concept Hotel in Asia’ at the World Luxury Hotel Awards 2025 for its unique Japanese-Vietnamese fusion design.

A stay at Silverland Sakyo is not just accommodation, it is a personalized journey toward balance. Customers consistently describe their experience as deeply comforting and restorative. They can begin their day with a lavish breakfast buffet blending authentic Vietnamese, Japanese, and international cuisine at Hareta hi Restaurant (Restaurant 晴れた日) to well prepare for a new day in the bustling city. Guests are also invited to unwind in the afternoon with the complimentary Afternoon Tea served daily in the soothing ambiance of the lobby.

The rooftop is a highlight of the guest experience, featuring the Saigon Oasis outdoor bar (Bar オアシスサイゴン) nestled among the high-rise office buildings. Guest can enjoy precious moment of slowing down in the middle of the bustling neighborhood, where there is only the green of leaves, the clear color of the sky and clouds, the coolness of the Jacuzzi pool next door and the rustling sound of the bamboo trees in the gentle aroma of the cocktail that the bartender has just mixed. Inspired by Zen philosophy, Saigon Oasis brings a minimalist but not monotonous space, calm but not boring. On the contrary, it is a place where earth – water – sky – air – fire meet, with signature cocktails or a cool glass of beer to dispel the tropical heat, enjoying the scenery and stories with your full and complete presence. This quiet luxurious yet functional approach, supported by impeccable, attentive service that anticipates every need, is what distinguishes Silverland Sakyo Hotel as a true luxury concept leader.



Silverland Sakyo Hotel: A restorative sanctuary recognized as the ‘Luxury Contemporary Hotel in South East Asia’

Commenting on the prestigious award, Ms. Lam Thi Ngoc Hanh, Cluster General Manager of Silverland Hospitality Group, stated: “Receiving the Luxury Concept Hotel in Asia award from the esteemed World Luxury Hotel Awards is an immense honour that reaffirms our commitment to unparalleled excellence. This recognition is a powerful testament to the success of our unique vision in which to harmoniously blend the timeless serenity of Japanese design with the sincere, heartfelt hospitality of Vietnam. This award is an acknowledgement from our cherished customers, the dedication of our business partners, and the validation of worldwide industry experts, all of whom recognized our endeavor to create a truly restorative sanctuary.”

