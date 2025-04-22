Sino Jet Releases 2024 Carbon Emissions Report: 11.4% Year-on-Year Reduction in Total Emissions, Showcasing the Effectiveness of Its Green Aviation Strategy

HONG KONG, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — April 22, 2025 — World Earth Day marks the fifth year since China launched its dual-carbon strategy. On this occasion, Sino Jet, a leading business jet operator in the Asia-Pacific region, has released its 2024 Annual Greenhouse Gas Emissions Report. Despite continued business growth, the report shows that Sino Jet reduced its total carbon emissions by 11.4% year-on-year and by 21.2% compared to the 2021 baseline. This progress underscores the company’s commitment to achieving carbon neutrality across its owned fleet, ground operations, and offices by 2025, and positions it well for full business-wide carbon neutrality by 2035.

In the aviation transport sector, where greenhouse gas emissions are a major concern, Sino Jet’s Scope 1 emissions (from direct fuel combustion) constituted 93.63% of the total emissions in 2024, yet they saw an 8.7% year-on-year reduction. Scope 2 emissions, which include the purchase of electricity and heat, primarily for office buildings, decreased by 4.25%. The most notable achievement was in Scope 3 emissions, which encompass indirect emissions in the value chain, seeing a remarkable 43.2% reduction—a significant milestone within the industry.

It is noteworthy that the substantial decrease in Scope 3 emissions can be directly linked to the company’s comprehensive implementation of a refined energy management strategy. This strategy involves continuous improvements in energy efficiency, innovative procurement practices that prioritize low-carbon suppliers, and partnerships with new energy vehicle brands to establish a green transportation network. Additionally, the company has embraced low-carbon alternatives in its operations, such as conducting “online ribbon-cutting” ceremonies instead of traditional in-person events, effectively reducing carbon emissions. These efforts underscore Sino Jet’s systematic approach to carbon emission control.

Sino Jet was the first business aviation company in China to announce a carbon neutrality roadmap. Its strategic foresight continues to set a benchmark in the industry’s transition toward low-carbon operations. The company has established a progressive three-stage decarbonization framework: a short-term goal of carbon neutrality for its owned fleet and ground operations by 2025; a mid-term plan to align managed fleets with carbon neutrality by 2035 while reducing per capita carbon intensity by 20%; and a long-term target of reducing per capita carbon intensity by 50% by 2050.

Sino Jet identifies digital aviation as the foundation for green aviation. By streamlining management through efficient and precise processes, the company has optimized operations and leveraged data-driven decision-making to enhance resource utilization and environmental control. It has developed a comprehensive enterprise carbon management system that integrates digital modules throughout the entire aircraft lifecycle. This system enables accurate tracking and intelligent analysis of data related to flight operations, energy procurement, and staff commuting, generating tailored emission reduction plans that lower carbon intensity while enhancing client experience and aircraft asset value.

As a pioneer in green aviation, Sino Jet recognizes that the path to sustainability involves not only reducing emissions in existing operations but also innovating in green business practices. In line with this vision, the company is at the forefront of deploying a smart travel ecosystem and actively participating in the development of continuous airworthiness standards for eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing) aircraft. This initiative aims to provide a systematic solution for creating a “business jet + eVTOL” three-dimensional travel model. The eVTOL, with its advantages in safety, efficiency, environmental friendliness, and economic benefits, seamlessly integrates with business jets to offer customers a premium one-stop travel service, significantly enhancing the value of time.

As the 2025 carbon neutrality milestone approaches, Sino Jet is addressing a broader industry question: how can the high-end service industry reconcile growth with carbon reduction and achieve value re-creation? The company’s answer lies in positioning carbon neutrality as a driver of high-quality productivity—ensuring every gram of carbon emitted contributes to greater economic value. This forward-thinking perspective not only reflects Sino Jet’s deep commitment to sustainable development but also offers valuable insight and inspiration for the entire industry.

