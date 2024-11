Share Share Article via Facebook Share Article via Twitter Share Article via LinkedIn Share Article via Email

Some fourteen people were reportedly sickened following a night out in Vang Vieng around Nov. 12, report CNBC’s Monica Pitrelli. Methanol is cheaper than ethanol, which is the alcohol that’s normally found in beer, wine and spirits. Odorless and colorless, drinking 30 milliliters of methanol — less than a standard shot — can be fatal. Most incidents occur in Asia, according to Doctors Without Borders.

02:22 2 hours ago

Source