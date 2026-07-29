Smart Vending Machine Supplier HALOO Reaches 100+ Intellectual Property Milestone and Serves Markets Across 100+ Countries

The technology-driven smart vending manufacturer combines proprietary hardware, IoT cloud management, global payment integration and OEM/ODM capabilities to support automated retail applications worldwide.

DONGGUAN, China, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Haloo Automation Equipment Co., Ltd. (HALOO), a smart vending machine manufacturer and intelligent retail solutions provider, has reached a milestone of more than 100 intellectual property rights, including invention patents, utility model patents and software copyrights. The milestone reflects years of investment in proprietary technology as HALOO expands its smart vending machine products and automated retail solutions across more than 100 countries and regions, with an expanding presence in Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia-Pacific and Southeast Asia.

Founded in 2015, HALOO has developed capabilities spanning product engineering, hardware manufacturing, software development and intelligent retail operations. Its intellectual property portfolio covers vending machine structures, intelligent control systems and cloud-based management technologies, supporting the development of connected vending equipment for a growing range of retail and service applications.

"Reaching more than 100 intellectual property rights reflects years of engineering investment across our hardware, software and cloud systems," said David Ye, General Manager of HALOO. "Our goal is to turn that technology foundation into practical vending solutions that can adapt to different markets, payment environments and operating needs."

The Hardware Behind the Patents

HALOO’s technology development extends beyond the physical vending machine. The company has developed software systems based on Android and Linux platforms, supporting multilingual interfaces, advertising management and third-party API integration. Its self-developed SaaS-based IoT management platform allows operators to monitor machine status, sales data and inventory remotely, while supporting remote fault diagnosis, parameter configuration and over-the-air updates.

HALOO’s systems also integrate global payment technologies, supporting MDB and DEX protocols alongside coin and bill acceptors, card readers and aggregated payment methods, including solutions from providers such as Nayax and Ingenico. These capabilities allow operators to adapt vending equipment to different currencies and local payment environments. Temperature-controlled models use PID-based algorithms across frozen, refrigerated and heated applications to support continuous operation in varied commercial settings.

Beyond Snacks and Soda

Walk past a HALOO machine today and it might not be selling snacks at all. The company’s product line now stretches well beyond drinks and packaged food into flowers, smoothies, cakes, coffee, protein drinks, ice cream, pharmacy products and even helmet cleaning — a service aimed at motorcycle and bike-share operators rather than retail shoppers at all.

The newer additions push further into customization. HALOO’s protein powder machine lets users pick their own mix of powder strength, sweetness and water temperature before it’s blended on the spot, while its freshly ground coffee unit grinds beans to order rather than dispensing from pre-made stock — a distinction that matters to operators trying to compete with staffed coffee counters. A DIY nail vending concept, aimed at malls and beauty retail, rounds out the company’s recent push into categories that have little to do with vending machines as most people picture them.



A Haloo flower vending machine stationed in a residential neighborhood offers fresh-cut flowers around the clock

30,000 Machines a Year

HALOO’s manufacturing base in Dongguan spans 9,000 square meters and employs more than 150 people, turning out over 30,000 machines a year across CNC machining, laser cutting and automated assembly lines. Every unit goes through functional testing and environmental durability checks before shipment, under an ISO 9001-certified quality system.

Certifications for HALOO’s core products include UL, CE, PSE, KC, FCC, SAA, CB and RoHS; some customized models designed for food contact or outdoor use carry additional NSF or IP65 ratings. On the services side, HALOO works with clients through OEM, ODM and JDM arrangements — meaning customers can shape a product from the concept stage rather than choosing off a catalog — and its multilingual teams handle everything from market analysis to on-site installation and technician training.

That combination of manufacturing scale and customization has translated into repeat business: HALOO says roughly 85% of its customers place follow-up orders, a figure it credits to consistent build quality, modular hardware that’s easier to service in the field, and ongoing technical support once machines are deployed.

Europe’s Only Chinese Top Six

Nowhere is HALOO’s international push more visible than in Europe. The company says it ranked among the top six smart vending machine suppliers on the continent by market share in 2024 — the only Chinese manufacturer to make that list, according to its internal figures.

The company has also participated in international trade events including Venditalia 2026 in Italy, ASEAN Shop 2026 in Malaysia and the China (Brazil) Export Brand Joint Expo, as part of its efforts to develop relationships with distributors and operators across Europe, Southeast Asia and Latin America.

With solutions deployed across more than 100 countries and regions, HALOO is continuing to invest in proprietary technology, manufacturing capabilities and international service as it develops smart vending solutions for global retail, commercial and public-service applications.

About HALOO

Haloo Automation Equipment Co., Ltd. (HALOO) is a smart vending machine manufacturer and intelligent retail solutions provider founded in 2015. The company develops and manufactures vending equipment spanning food, beverages and lifestyle services, and provides OEM, ODM and JDM solutions for global customers. With proprietary hardware and software technologies, IoT cloud management, global payment integration and scenario-based product development capabilities, HALOO serves customers across more than 100 countries and regions. For more information, visit www.haloo-vending.com.

Media Contact:

David Ye, General Manager

Haloo Automation Equipment Co., Ltd.

Email: yhq@gd-haloo.com

Tel: +86 13809260051

Website: www.haloo-vending.com

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