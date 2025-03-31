Smartee Pioneers a New Phase in Orthodontics with Silicon Valley Founder Mode

SHANGHAI, March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — As the clear aligner business enters the second quarter of 2025, it shows a promising growth trend. With increasing competition and innovation in the market, Smartee Denti-Technology remains committed to its “Founder Mode,” aiming to seize new business opportunities in dental healthcare, and provide superior clear aligners products for doctors and patients worldwide.



Mr. Junfeng Yao, Founder of Smartee Denti-Technology

Since its inception in 2004, Smartee, under the leadership of founder Mr. Junfeng Yao, has grown from a startup into an enterprise with over 2,000 employees, and has helped 1.6 million patients achieve their optimal smiles worldwide. Guided by the Founder Mode, a Silicon Valley management philosophy, Smartee adheres to the following core management principles:

Embracing the Beauty of Systems

Managing a group of over a significant number of employees requires vigilance against inefficiencies that can slow down innovation. Smartee upholds the “beauty of systems” – a philosophy that emphasizes structured processes, continuous improvement, and seamless coordination across all departments, to ensure agility and attention to detail throughout the company’s growth.

By integrating robust management systems, including ERP and MES information management platforms, diverse project management tools, performance tracking systems, and streamlined communication frameworks, Smartee ensures transparency, flexibility and efficiency across all facets of the company’s operations. These systems not only streamline workflows but also empower employees to make informed decisions, driving both individual and organizational growth.

Fostering Decision-Making Through Attention to Detail

Smartee believes that attention to detail is key to developing strong decision-making skills. A prime example of this is its approach to travel management. Smartee requires employees to compare ticket prices and justify their selections. This practice is not merely about cost control but also cultivates employees’ financial awareness and decision-making capabilities. By balancing factors such as time, cost, and rewards, employees develop a systematic way of thinking that extends beyond travel management into other areas of work.

Commitment to Academic-Industry Collaboration

Smartee founder, Mr. Junfeng Yao, personally values and actively engages in building collaboration between academia, industry, and in-house R&D teams. Through this hands-on involvement, Smartee recognizes the unique clinical expertise and academic perspectives of every orthodontic specialist. Respecting the diversity of clinical practices, Smartee ensures that expert insights are translated into innovative products.

This commitment has led to the development of one of the most comprehensive product portfolios in the industry, with each product line embodying the collective wisdom of leading expert teams.

About Smartee Denti-Technology

Founded in 2004, Smartee is the leading provider of clear aligners and digital orthodontic solutions in China. Headquartered in Shanghai, Smartee has four research & development centers and four manufacturing bases in China and Spain. By serving over 91,000 doctors from 71,000 medical institutions, Smartee has achieved over 1.6 million perfect smiles worldwide.

With the advance of digital solutions, Smartee continues expanding its portfolio and has launched over 10 aligner products catering to different malocclusion problems for children, adolescents and adults. Collaborating with Prof Gang Shen and his Orthodontic Team, Smartee has developed an innovative product – Smartee GS, which provides orthodontists with mandibular repositioning technology to treat patients with complex indications including facial prognathism, facial retrognathism and mandibular deviation more effectively.

Source