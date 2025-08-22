Official Community Channel for New Title MIRESI: Invisible Future Launched… Additional Game Details to be Revealed Gradually

A Subculture-themed Collectible RPG Featuring Stunning Visuals by Art Director Hyung-seop “Hyulla” Kim and an Original Lore

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Smilegate announced on Friday, August 22, that the official community channel for its upcoming collectible RPG MIRESI: Invisible Future, being developed by Control 9 (co-CEOs Soon-gu Ch o and Se-woong Kwon), is now open, and that the game’s key visual has been unveiled.



Smilegate Launches Official Community for New RPG MIRESI Invisible Future Unveils Key Visual

The story follows the protagonist and heroines who travel across time and space to save eras on the brink of collapse. Also, the newly released key visual highlights three of the game’s main characters, showcasing intricate color work and detailed designs that embody the game’s unique atmosphere. They are set to play important roles in driving MIRESI‘s story forward.

Smilegate plans to gradually unveil game details—such as character spotlights and lore information—through the newly launched official MIRESI community.

Control 9 was founded by core developers behind hit IPs with strong fan bases, such as Goddess of Victory: Nikke and Seven Knights 2. Drawing on their proven expertise in both development and live service, the studio is accelerating development of MIRESI.

In particular, Control 9 has drawn attention by appointing Hyung-seop “Hyulla” Kim—an illustrator who has worked on numerous subculture games including Goddess of Victory: Nikke—as the project’s Art Director. MIRESI features character visuals that highlight unique charms expressed in ways only AD Kim can deliver.

MIRESI is a subculture-themed collectible RPG currently in development, targeting a 2026 release across multiple platforms. More details on MIRESI are available on the official community on X (https://x.com/miresi_en).

Source