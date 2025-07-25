Smilegate to Launch New MMORPG “LORDNINE: INFINITE CLASS” on July 31 – Pre-download Begins July 29

Pre-download available for PC and mobile on the 29th, with official launch on the 31st

Proven success in Korea, LORDNINE stands out for its extensive freedom and strategic combat.

SEOUL, South Korea, July 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Global game developer and publisher Smilegate announced today (Friday) that its new MMORPG “LORDNINE: INFINITE CLASS” (developed by NX3GAMES) will officially launch on July 31st, with pre-download available starting on July 29th for both PC and mobile platforms.



Mobile users can pre-download LORDNINE via the App Store and Google Play, while PC users can do so through the STOVE platform. Players who pre-download the game will be able to start playing on the official launch day, the 31st, through their mobile devices or the STOVE launcher. Details such as launch time will be announced later through official channels.

Following the early closure of the Character Name Reservation event, which began on the 14th, Smilegate extended the event period and expanded its servers, further heightening anticipation. On the 20th, a live showcase was held in Thailand, where key game systems and development philosophy were introduced. Popular Thai actor Peach Pachara was also revealed as the game’s official global model, generating an enthusiastic response. The live showcase video is available on LORDNINE’s official YouTube channel.

LORDNINE features an “Infinite Class” system that allows players to freely combine over 60 classes and more than 50 abilities to design their own characters. Players can define their own combat style and character progression, enjoying a high level of freedom and strategic depth.

To enrich player interaction across global servers, Smilegate has partnered with LINE’s C2C trading platform, Next Market, integrating a global marketplace system into LORDNINE. This enables players worldwide to safely trade items and engage in cross-server economic activities.

Since its release in Korea and Taiwan region in July last year, LORDNINE has continued to gain popularity. In Korea, the game topped revenue charts in the RPG category across both major marketplaces and was awarded “Best Immersive MMORPG” at the SensorTower APAC Awards 2024, earning recognition for both its quality and commercial success.

More information about the event and the game can be found on the official LORDNINE website (https://l9asia.onstove.com/) and YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/@LORDNINE_GLOBAL).

About Smilegate

Smilegate is a global game development and publishing company headquartered in South Korea, with regional offices in the United States and China. Its flagship franchise ‘CROSSFIRE,’ is one of the largest and most successful franchises in gaming history. It has more than 1 billion registered players to date in PC and mobile platforms and over 8 million concurrent players globally. Its acclaimed MMORPG Lost Ark was released in South Korea in 2019 and launched in North America and Europe in February 2021. Learn more by visiting Smilegate.com.

