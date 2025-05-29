Spanish Grand Prix 2025: How to watch this weekend’s F1 race, channel, time and more

This week, Formula One heads to Spain for the Spanish Grand Prix at the The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. Team McLaren’s Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris currently hold the No. 1 and 2 positions on the leaderboard and hope to keep it that way. Last year’s overall champion, Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, is currently ranked No. 3. Verstappen won the Spanish Grand Prix last year, and is motivated to keep his title streak alive. You can catch this weekend’s racing action on F1 TV Pro and ESPN; here’s everything you need to know about F1 this season, including how to watch this weekend’s race, along with the full 2025 F1 grand prix schedule.

How to watch the 2025 Spanish Grand Prix:

Date: Sunday, June 1, 2025

Time: 9 a.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Streaming: F1 TV Pro, Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV, ESPN+ or with a VPN

When is the Spanish Grand Prix?

The 2025 Spanish Grand Prix is on Sunday, June 1 at 9 a.m. ET. You can also tune in to practices and qualifying races on Friday and Saturday.

What channel is the Spanish Grand Prix on?

You can tune into Sunday’s race on ESPN. Practices and qualifying races will air across ESPN2, ESPN3, and ESPN Deportes. ESPNews will also broadcast replays of the race at 5:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Sunday.

This season, ESPN+ will also offer alternate viewing options of the main event, including an Onboard Cameras Channel, which gives fans a look at the race from select drivers’ perspectives, plus a Driver Tracker that plots every driver’s location on the course in real time. For super fans who don’t want to miss a single race, all the action is streamable through an F1 TV Pro subscription.

Schedule of events at the 2025 Spanish Prix:

All times Eastern

Friday, May 30

Free Practice 1, 7:30 a.m. (ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, F1 TV)

Free Practice 2, 11 a.m. (ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, F1 TV)

Saturday, May 31

Free Practice 3, 6:30 a.m. (ESPN2, Deportes, F1 TV)

Qualifying, 10 a.m. (ESPN2, F1 TV)

Sunday, June 1

Spanish Grand Prix, 9 a.m. (ESPN, ESPN+, F1 TV)

How to watch the 2025 F1 season:

An F1 TV Pro subscription lets you stream every F1 race live, plus all the practices, qualifying races and pre-race shows. F1 TV is also home to F1’s post-race live shows, analysis, Tech Talks, documentaries and the official F1 archive. You can subscribe to F1 TV Pro for $11.99/month or pay $85 for the entire season. $84.99/year at F1 TV

This weekend you can catch alternate camera views of the Spanish Grand Prix on ESPN+, including the Onboard Cameras Channel, which gives fans a look at the race from select drivers’ perspectives, plus a Driver Tracker that plots every driver’s location on the course in real time. If you’re a general sports lover and want to occasionally tune into F1 coverage, an ESPN+ subscription is a great option. ESPN+ grants you access to exclusive ESPN+ content including live events, fantasy sports tools and premium ESPN+ articles. You can stream ESPN+ through an app on your smart TV, phone, tablet, computer and on ESPN.com. $11.99/month at ESPN

Watch the Spanish Grand Prix with the help of a VPN

Looking for a way to stream F1 coverage from anywhere in the world without ESPN? One way to catch this weekend’s coverage of the Spanish Grand Prix is with the help of a VPN. With a VPN, you can change your location to one in Austria and watch free coverage of the race on ServusTV.

A VPN (virtual private network) helps protect your data, can mask your IP address and is perhaps most popular for being especially useful in the age of streaming. Whether you’re looking to watch Friends on Netflix (which left the U.S. version of the streamer back in 2019) or tune in to the F1 race this weekend without a cable package, a VPN can help you out.

ExpressVPN offers “internet without borders,” meaning you can tune into a Belgian or Austrian livestream of the race for free as opposed to paying for ESPN or ESPN+ for US coverage of F1. All you’ll need to do is sign up for ExpressVPN, change your server location to one in Belgium and then find the F1 livestream on RTBF, or change your location to Austria to watch free coverage on ServusTV. ExpressVPN’s added protection, speed and range of location options make it an excellent choice for first-time VPN users looking to stretch their streaming abilities, plus, it’s Engadget’s top pick for the best streaming VPN. Plus, the service offers a 30-day money-back guarantee, in case you’re nervous about trying a VPN. From $4.99/month at ExpressVPN

F1 2025 grand prix schedule:

Sunday, June 1:

Spanish Grand Prix, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya (9 a.m. ET, ESPN)

Sunday, June 15:

Canadian Grand Prix, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve (2 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Sunday, June 29:

Austrian Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring (9 a.m. ET, ESPN)

Sunday, July 6:

British Grand Prix, Silverstone Circuit (10 a.m. ET, ESPN)

Sunday, July 27:

Belgian Grand Prix, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps (9 a.m. ET, ESPN)

Sunday, August 3:

Hungarian Grand Prix, Hangaroring (9 a.m. ET, ESPN)

Sunday, August 31:

Dutch Grand Prix, Circuit Zandvoort (9 a.m. ET, ESPN)

Sunday, September 7:

Italian Grand Prix, Monza Circuit (9 a.m. ET, ESPN)

Sunday, September 21:

Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Baku City Circuit (7 a.m. ET, ESPN)

Sunday, October 5:

Singapore Grand Prix, Marina Bay Street Circuit (8 a.m. ET, ESPN)

Sunday, October 19:

United States Grand Prix, Circuit of the Americas (3 p.m. ET, ESPN, ABC)

Sunday, October 26:

Mexico City Grand Prix, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez (4 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Sunday, November 9:

Sau Paulo Grand Prix, Interlagos Circuit (12 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Saturday, November 22:

Las Vegas Grand Prix, Las Vegas Strip Circuit (11 p.m. ET, ESPN, ABC)

Sunday, November 30:

Qatar Grand Prix, Lusail International Circuit (11 a.m. ET, ESPN)

Sunday, December 7:

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina Circuit (8 a.m. ET, ESPN)

More ways to watch the 2025 F1 season:

