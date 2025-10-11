SUNHOUSE Wins Asia Corporate Excellence Award 2025, Reinforcing Its Position as the Region’s Leading OEM Destination

HANOI, Vietnam, Oct. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On October 9, 2025, SUNHOUSE Group was honored with the Corporate Excellence Award at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2025, becoming the only home appliance brand to be recognized among the region’s most outstanding enterprises.

The APEA, a prestigious regional award organized by Enterprise Asia, celebrates exceptional companies across the Asia-Pacific region for their leadership, innovation, and sustainable growth. Under the theme “Showcasing Future-Ready Enterprises”, the 2025 edition honors organizations that redefine business frontiers through technological innovation and sustainable development, values that have shaped SUNHOUSE’s 25-year journey of advancement and transformation.



SUNHOUSE – The Only Home Appliance Brand to Win the Asia Corporate Excellence Award at APEA 2025

A Vision to Become a Global Manufacturer

SUNHOUSE’s recognition marks a major milestone in its pursuit of technological excellence, operational standardization, and global expansion. The Group currently operates 10 state-of-the-art factories across more than 100,000 square meters, equipped with robotic automation systems and advanced production technologies.

Each year, SUNHOUSE manufactures approximately 30 million products, with over 13 million units exported to more than 20 markets, including the United States, Canada, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Indonesia, and Malaysia. The Group has also built strong partnerships with leading global corporations such as Amazon, Alibaba, Coppel, Newsan, and Tospo, and targets VND 3,000 billion (USD 120 million) in export value by 2025.

SUNHOUSE’s products meet some of the world’s most rigorous quality and safety standards:

United States : UL-certified for electrical safety, heavy metal inspection per FDA standards, and performance testing for a minimum of 5,000 operating hours.

: UL-certified for electrical safety, heavy metal inspection per FDA standards, and performance testing for a minimum of 5,000 operating hours. Japan : LED products undergo nine layers of inspection for durability, luminous efficiency, color rendering index (CRI), and energy conservation.

: LED products undergo nine layers of inspection for durability, luminous efficiency, color rendering index (CRI), and energy conservation. South Korea : Compliance with RoHS, ISO, and KS certifications for environmental and manufacturing excellence.

These achievements exemplify SUNHOUSE’s technical mastery and its commitment to global manufacturing standards. Guided by three core values, health, durability, and convenience, the brand continues to strengthen its competitive edge both domestically and internationally.



SUNHOUSE’s factory system is equipped with advanced manufacturing technologies

The region’s Leading OEM Manufacturing Hub

Beyond its dominant presence in Vietnam, SUNHOUSE has emerged as the leading OEM destination in the region, serving as a strategic manufacturing partner to over 100 multinational corporations.

From microchip design and mechanical engineering to product assembly and completion, SUNHOUSE controls the entire production value chain, optimizing cost, quality, and supply chain efficiency for its partners.

A key pillar of this ecosystem is Sunhouse Technologies, a core subsidiary that serves as a Tier-1 supplier for global technology leaders such as Samsung and LG. With 10 high-speed SMT production lines imported from South Korea and a capacity exceeding 2 million electronic circuits per month, Sunhouse Technologies embodies the Group’s global manufacturing capability and commitment to technological excellence.

SUNHOUSE’s victory at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2025 is more than just an accolade, it is a declaration of Vietnam’s growing manufacturing power on the global stage. The award highlights SUNHOUSE’s two-decade journey of innovation and its transformation into a world-class OEM hub, ready to collaborate with international partners in the era of smart manufacturing.

MANUFACTURING PARTNERSHIP INQUIRIES

