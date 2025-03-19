Sustainability Top of Mind for Majority of South Korean Travelers – Agoda Survey Reveals

SEOUL, South Korea, March 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Digital travel platform Agoda’s 2025 Sustainable Travel Survey reveals that nearly three out of every four South Korean travelers (73%) consider sustainability when making their travel plans for 2025, higher than the average for all Asian travelers combined (68%).

This survey, which engaged over 6,000 respondents across 11 Asian markets, spotlights the evolving landscape of sustainable travel in Asia, where authentic and purposeful tourism, and off-peak travel are becoming more prominent.

Authentic Experiences Drive More Sustainable Choices

South Korean travelers are increasingly motivated by authentic experiences (23%), personal values and beliefs (22%) and the opportunity to contribute positively to local communities (20%) as their primary motivation for more sustainable travel. This trend underscores a movement towards travel that is not only enjoyable but also meaningful.

Exploring Off-peak Takes Center Stage

South Korean travelers seek to mitigate their impact on the environment by traveling during off-peak seasons to alleviate overcrowding, a choice made by over a quarter of respondents (26%). Additionally, 16% of South Korean travelers are packing reusable items like water bottles and shopping bags on a trip to reduce waste.

Lee Joonhwan, Country Director, South Korea at Agoda, shared, “It’s great to see South Korean travelers wanting to leave a positive impact, and Agoda is here to support their journey. With our Eco Deals Program, travelers can enjoy great discounts on partnering properties and Agoda contributes one US dollar towards local conservation efforts for every booking through the program.”

Since the recent launch of the 2025 edition, Agoda’s Eco Deals program has provided travelers with discounts of up to 15% on partner hotels across 10 Asian markets. This marks the first year of Japan and South Korea joining the Eco Deals Campaign, providing more Asia-bound travelers the opportunity to support their favorite destinations. For every Eco Deals booking, a dollar is donated to WWF conservation projects aimed at protecting wildlife and conserving critical habitats across Asia. More information can be found on www.agoda.com/ecodeals.

Agoda’s offerings include over 5 million holiday properties, more than 130,000 flight routes, and over 300,000 activities, all of which can be combined in the same booking. Download Agoda’s mobile app or visit Agoda.com to discover the best deals for your next trip.

