SwitchBot Launches SwitchBot Bot Rechargeable

TOKYO, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — SwitchBot, a leading provider of AI-enabled embodied home robotics systems, today announced the launch of the SwitchBot Bot Rechargeable, a new iteration of its cult classic SwitchBot Bot.



SwitchBot Bot Rechargeable

Designed to retain the simplicity and versatility that made the original a cult favorite, the new version introduces a built-in rechargeable battery, offering a more convenient and sustainable smart control experience.

Since its debut, the SwitchBot Bot has been recognized as one of the easiest ways to make everyday appliances smart, physically pressing the rocker switches and one-way buttons to automate devices without the need for complex installation or replacement.

The Bot Rechargeable builds on this foundation, enhancing usability with a rechargeable design that eliminates the need for frequent battery replacements while maintaining the same compact form factor and ease of use.

A Smarter, More Sustainable Upgrade

At the core of the upgrade is a rechargeable 370mAh lithium battery, supporting the device to run up to 6 months on a single charge (one press per day) with the Type-C charging method. This reduces long-term maintenance costs and minimizes environmental impact, making it a more sustainable choice for users who rely on multiple Bots across their homes.

Despite the upgrade, the SwitchBot Bot Rechargeable preserves everything users love about the original: quick tool-free installation with adhesive, support for both buttons and rocker switches, and app-based or voice-based control when paired with a SwitchBot hub.

Seamless Smart Home Integration

When paired with a SwitchBot Matter-enabled hub, the Bot Rechargeable supports remote control, voice commands, and automation through major smart home ecosystems, including Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple Home (via Matter-enabled hubs). Users can create routines such as turning on appliances at scheduled times or triggering devices based on sensor inputs.

Expanding Everyday Automation

The SwitchBot Bot Rechargeable continues SwitchBot’s mission to make smart homes more accessible by extending automation to devices that typically cannot be connected. Whether it’s turning on a heater, pressing an elevator button, or activating a coffee maker, the Bot offers a simple, non-invasive solution that works in real-world environments.

Pricing and Availability

The SwitchBot Bot Rechargeable is available on the official SwitchBot website and SwitchBot Amazon stores, with an MSRP of USD 33.99 / GBP 33.99 / EUR 33.99 / CAD 49.99.

For more information, please visit SwitchBot’s official website and follow SwitchBot on X, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

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