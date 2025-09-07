Taiwan Pavilion Debuts at the 2025 MATTA Autumn Fair – Taiwan Host B&B × Star Hotels Present “The Warm Hospitality of Taiwan”

TAIPEI, Sept. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Taiwan’s two premier accommodation brands, Taiwan Host B&B and Star Hotels, are making their debut at the 2025 MATTA Autumn Fair in Malaysia, taking place at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC). The Taiwan Pavilion will showcase the heartfelt hospitality of Taiwan through interactive programs, including Taiwan Host sharing sessions, travel trivia challenges, and social media prize draws. Visitors will also have the exciting chance to win round-trip tickets between Kuala Lumpur and Taiwan! ( This news comes from LTVnews. https://www.ltvnews.net/archives/158571 )

Taiwan Host B&B is an official certification brand that emphasizes six core values: friendliness, warmth, cleanliness, hygiene, safety, and quality service. These certified B&Bs provide guests with comfortable accommodations and attentive service. To date, more than 1,900 Taiwan Host B&Bs have been recognized nationwide. Of these, 100 have been recognized as Gold-Rated Taiwan Host B&Bs, grouped into five themes—Nature & Ecology, Cultural Discovery, Architectural Charm, Family & Pet Travel, and Culinary Delights—providing travelers with a wide range of unique experiences.

Star-rated Hotels, Taiwan’s other official accommodation brand, are certified through a rigorous evaluation process in which mystery inspectors assess over 500 criteria covering facilities and service quality. Hotels are rated from 1 to 5 stars, with an additional “5-Star Excellence” category for top-tier properties. Nearly 200 certified Star Hotels are now available across Taiwan, serving as a trusted guide for travelers seeking quality and reliability.

Muslim-Friendly × Taiwan Host Dual Certification

To better serve Malaysian Muslim travelers, Taiwan has specially highlighted 24 properties that are dual-certified as both Muslim-Friendly Lodgings and Taiwan Host B&Bs. These accommodations are displayed on a distribution map with QR codes that link directly to their websites and social media pages, making it easy for visitors to access information and book a stay. This initiative combines the Taiwan Host brand’s spirit of hospitality with Muslim-friendly services, offering guests peace of mind, convenience, and comfort.

The Taiwan Tourism Administration warmly invites all visitors to the Taiwan Pavilion to explore both Taiwan Host B&Bs and Star Hotels. Guided tours led by brand ambassadors will be available, and participants who complete a short survey will receive a bilingual Golden Award Taiwan Host B&B Guidebook along with a chance to take home limited-edition gifts.

The full list of 24 certified Muslim-Friendly Taiwan Host B&Bs is provided in the appendix.

For more information about Taiwan Host B&Bs and Star Hotels, please visit: https://www.taiwanstay.net.tw.

