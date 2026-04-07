TaoKaeNoi x Chen Zheyuan: A Global Journey of Flavor Where Taste Meets Lifestyle

BANGKOK, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — TaoKaeNoi Food & Marketing PLC, Thailand’s leading seaweed snack brand, is elevating the fan experience through the "TaoKaeNoi x Chen Zheyuan: A Global Journey of Flavor" event, marking the official introduction of Chen Zheyuan as Global Brand Ambassador. This collaboration celebrates the vibrant role of snacking in modern lifestyles, brought to life through Chen Zheyuan—an artist and a true face of the "New Asian Wave". With his magnetic presence and Positive Energy, he continues to resonate with fans across Asia and beyond, making him a natural extension of the TaoKaeNoi brand.



Chen Zheyuan Global Brand Ambassador TaoKaeNoi

As a Thai brand that has evolved into a global name across more than 50 countries, TaoKaeNoi continues to strengthen its position in the healthy snack category through two core strategies: Hyper-Localization, which adapts products to local tastes and behaviors, and Cultural Synergy, which builds meaningful connections through globally relevant ambassadors and voices. Together, these strategies reflect the brand’s commitment to delivering the "Goodness of Seaweed" through a balance of health, taste, and global accessibility.

The partnership with Chen Zheyuan represents more than a collaboration—it reflects a shared vision. His dedication, passion, and Positive Energy closely mirror TaoKaeNoi’s brand DNA. Just as he continuously strives for excellence in his craft, TaoKaeNoi is driven by a strong commitment to deliver high-quality products to consumers around the world. This alignment marks a step forward in evolving TaoKaeNoi from a beloved snack brand into a Global Lifestyle Brand.

The collaboration connects with a new generation of global consumers who value both great taste and a meaningful brand experience. By integrating TaoKaeNoi into everyday lifestyles, it goes beyond short-term trends to build lasting engagement and emotional connection. It invites consumers to be part of the brand’s journey, fostering a sense of belonging and strengthening a global community around TaoKaeNoi.

Today’s consumers are seeking more than just a healthy snack—they are looking for moments of "Guilt-Free Indulgence" that align with their lifestyle. TaoKaeNoi continues to evolve to meet this need, delivering "Seaweed Goodness" that combines enjoyment, confidence, and balance in everyday moments. Guided by this vision, the brand brings together quality, lifestyle, and Positive Energy to connect with modern consumers, reflecting a health-conscious and forward-looking identity that resonates across markets.

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