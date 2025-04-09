Tariffs mean higher prices are on their way — here’s what to consider buying now

President Trump’s far-reaching tariff plan has had an immediate impact on markets, sending stocks sliding. But your 401(k) isn’t the only place you’ll see the effects. As shopping editors, we’re studying how the plan is likely to impact common purchases, boosting the cost of everything from clothing to everyday household essentials to tech.

Trump’s plan, which the White House says aims to reverse long-standing trade deficits, is two-pronged. A 10% tariff on all imported goods (that is, a tax imposed by the U.S. government that’s paid by the companies that import those goods) went into effect Saturday. Steeper country-by-country “reciprocal tariffs” of 11-50% are slated to take effect Wednesday. They target 185 nations that the Trump administration says have disproportionately tax goods imported from the U.S.

The good news? Most of the price hikes haven’t hit most products yet. Since they apply to future imports, prices on what’s already in warehouses should stay steady for a bit, though how long will vary as companies examine their bottom lines. If you’ve been planning a big-ticket purchase in the following categories, consider hitting the buy button now before prices go up.

Clothing and accessories

If you haven’t given your closet its long-awaited spring refresh, the time is now. According to a Yahoo Finance visualization of a PwC analysis, the apparel industry could see a nearly $16 billion impact from tariffs, much of which is expected to trickle down to shoppers. About $12 billion of that will spring from the reciprocal tariff plan.

About 98% of clothing sold in the U.S. is imported, according to the U.S. Fashion Industry Association. Among the main exporters: China, which will see a 34% reciprocal tariff on its goods, and other Asian nations such as Vietnam and Indonesia, which will see 46% and 32% tariffs, respectively.

Lululemon Lululemon has long been a splurge for athleisure fans, but it could get even splurgier. The Canadian company imports over half of its goods from China, Indonesia or Vietnam, according to a Yahoo Finance visualization based on data from the company and investment firm Stifel. The brand’s Align leggings are a no-fail wardrobe addition if you’re ready to buy, according to Yahoo’s senior style writer, Rebecca Carhart. “These are probably the softest leggings I’ve ever worn, and they sculpt me in a super flattering way without feeling tight or restrictive. … And of course, they pass the squat test: I never have to worry about these leggings becoming see-through when I bend down.” $98 at Lululemon

Coach Leather lovers, take note. An analysis by the nonpartisan Yale Budget Lab found that leather goods could see a price bump of over 18% once all tariffs are in place, Yahoo News reports. The U.S. is the largest leather apparel and accessories importer in the world, with most goods coming from India, Italy, China, Pakistan and Vietnam, according to the Observatory of Economic Complexity. This pebbled leather purse is one of our favorite crossbody bags, and it holds more than you might suspect, says Yahoo Gifting Editor Amanda Garrity. She’s also a fan of its versatility: “I wear it with the longer strap when I’m running errands, but opt for the shorter ones when I’m heading out at night. If I don’t want to switch bags for a nicer occasion, I simply swap out the leather strap for the gold chain.” While it’s on the pricey side, “it’s held up so well — there are no signs of wear and tear, no scuffs, nothing. It’s worth every penny.” $295 at Coach

Everlane Why buy wool while the weather is warming up? Just like leather, this classic cold-weather staple is likely to see prices rise, to the tune of around 11%, according to the Yale analysis. If you want to grab a classic now, this pill-resistant, itch-free Everlane number is among our editors’ favorite sweaters. “This is, without a doubt, the softest sweater I have ever worn — I actually have it in four colors,” says Yahoo Shopping Writer Sarah Weldon. “It feels like air but is surprisingly warm. I’ve worn it with everything from jeans to over a dress as a summer layer.” $118 at Everlane

Like clothing, footwear is overwhelmingly made overseas. Imports made up almost 96% of U.S. shoe consumption in 2021, with the bulk of products coming from China, Vietnam, Italy and Indonesia, according to the U.S. International Trade Commission.

Amazon Skechers’ comfy, casual sneakers are a no-brainer for spring and summer walks, but consider stocking up now — 40% of the brand’s goods are made in China, and another 40% come from Vietnam. These Go Walk slip-ins are podiatrist-approved because they offer ample arch support, making them a more foot-friendly option for spring and summer than flimsy flip-flops. $61 at Amazon

Amazon If you’ve worn out your trusty Crocs, it could be high time to grab another pair. The brand makes 70% of its famously comfy footwear in China, Indonesia or Vietnam. Not a fan of Crocs’ iconic clogs? Weldon has rounded up a ton of styles that deliver cushy support with a more fashion-forward look. Of these platform sandals, she says, “They’re a little bit, dare I say, elegant? You can style them in so many ways. Pair ’em with jeans and a tee for a casual day or slip them on while donning a flowy, flowery frock.” $41 at Amazon

Tech

The U.S. has made some strides to lure tech manufacturing back to the U.S., most notably through the 2022 CHIPS and Science Act, but our favorite gadgets and gizmos are still overwhelmingly made in Asia. For instance, China accounts for 79% of U.S. laptop and tablet imports and 78% of smartphone imports, according to the Consumer Technology Association. That leaves this already-pricey segment particularly vulnerable to tariff-related price hikes.

Rick Broida/Yahoo Don’t delay if you’ve considered succumbing to the siren song of an iPad; along with laptops, the segment could see a 45% increase in consumer prices because of tariffs, which could translate into an average $200 retail cost increase, according to a Yahoo Finance visualization of CTA data. Yahoo’s best tablet of 2025 is the 10th generation iPad, which has seen frequent sales because it’s no longer Apple’s newest, shiniest model. But that makes it no less worthy of a buy, according to Yahoo Senior Tech Writer Rick Broida. “There’s no denying [this iPad’s] appeal, starting with a slightly larger screen inside a frame that’s roughly the same size as before,” he writes. “Apple also made a bunch of under-the-hood improvements, including a faster processor, more RAM, Bluetooth 5.0 and a USB-C charging port.” $329 at Amazon

Rick Broida/Yahoo You’re gonna wish you had a pair of noise-cancelling headphones to block out this news: Speakers and headphones could see an 11% consumer price increase thanks to tariffs. That shakes out to an average $35 retail price bump for headphones. These Soundcore cans are the most budget-friendly pick on Yahoo’s list of the best noise-cancelling wireless headphones. “If you’re wondering whether $100 headphones can possibly rival ones costing three or four times as much, get ready for a surprise,” Broida says. “Soundcore’s Space One offers sweet sound and robust ANC.” Also impressive: You’ll get up to 55 hours of battery life on a single charge. $100 at Amazon

Amazon The smartphone-loving public has been spoiled with increasingly impressive technology packed into ever smaller packages, but tariffs could make high prices even harder to swallow. Shoppers could see a 26% bump, or an average retail price increase of $213 — that’s a call we’d rather not take. For the iPhone-averse, Engadget says the Google Pixel 9 Pro is among the best smartphones of 2025. “The Pixel 9 Pro lineup is our favorite Android phone because of its top-notch camera performance, intriguing AI features and a general grown-up vibe,” writes Managing Editor Cherlynn Low. “While previous Pixel flagships had a colorful, blocky design that felt fresh, this year’s devices feel solid and refined. And, dare we say it, almost like iPhones.” $999 at Amazon

Appliances

Experts tell Yahoo Finance that about 40% of appliances are imported. But you could see tariff-related price bumps on gear large and small, even if you’re buying from a brand that does manufacture its products in the U.S. “One example is refrigerators,” reports TastingTable’s Matthew Spina. “While there are fridges from Whirlpool or GE made in the U.S., Trump has increased tariffs on the steel and aluminum used to make them. This means buying a new refrigerator is expected to cost 20% more than it did before those tariffs.”

Amazon Shark, owned by Massachusetts-based parent company SharkNinja, makes most of its products in China, CNBC reports. Whether you have your eye on a vacuum or an air fryer, that means now might be the time to buy. After exhaustive testing, Yahoo crowned the Shark PowerDetect its best upright vacuum for 2025. It “looks almost intergalactic and leverages a network of sensors to adapt to different environments and zap everything in sight,” says Yahoo Home and Garden Writer Kristin Granero. “For being on the heavier side (a common feature among vacuums with strong motors and sizable dust cups), the Shark is incredibly agile, with swivel steering for optimal maneuverability and a shallow cleaner head that allowed us to get under and around furniture.” $399 at Amazon

Jessica Dodell-Feder/Yahoo Sorry, java junkies. Coffee itself is likely to see a price increase because of tariffs, and the same is true of the contraptions that produce your piping-hot cup of morning cheer. In 2019, when Keurig Dr. Pepper was pressing the Trump administration to drop previous tariff plans, the company said that 88% of U.S.-sold coffee brewers come from China, Reuters reports. Keurig’s K-Café Barista Bar managed to impress even Yahoo’s caffeine-obsessed editors, taking a spot on our list of the best single-serve coffee makers of 2025. The countertop contraption “really does excel at making milky drinks,” writes Senior Home and Garden Editor Jessica Dodell-Feder. “The frother can whip up both hot and cold froth that somehow manages to be both dense and fluffy. I liked it so much, I continued using the gadget well beyond my testing. And when I accidentally put it in the dishwasher (it’s hand-wash-only), I found Keurig customer service helpful in getting a replacement.” $108 at Amazon

Amazon Here’s another Yahoo favorite produced by SharkNinja — and even if tariffs don’t affect the price in the short term, high demand for this buzzy buy is likely to keep the price from dropping anytime soon. The machine “delivers real soft-serve that’s rich, creamy and as good as anything you can buy in a scoop shop,” raves Senior Home Writer Lisa Schweitzer in her full Ninja Swirl by Creami review. “And it doesn’t just make soft-serve, it also churns out fruit whip, scoopable ice cream, frozen custard, sorbet, gelato, milkshakes and more.” $340 at Walmart

Household essentials

If you’ve made it through the rest of this list satisfied that you can get by without a lot of these items, more power to you. But plenty of stuff that falls in the “needs” category could see tariff-related price increases. Beverages alone could see a $7.2 billion impact. Fruits, vegetables and specialty foods face a prospective $5.3 billion impact. While big-box chains like Walmart have more negotiating power to offset price increases, stores selling more discretionary items (think Target, with its greater emphasis on style and beauty) may be more vulnerable, Yahoo Finance reports. And plenty of staples like toiletries, cereal and paper goods could see ingredient and raw material costs rise, even if they’re made in the U.S.

Amazon Bananas are an amazing source of potassium, but you might want to find a plan B if they’re among your standbys for breakfast. The U.S. imported nearly $3 billion in bananas in 2023, according to the Observatory of Economic Complexity, including $1.2 billion from Guatemala alone. While the U.S. grows some bananas in Hawaii and Puerto Rico, it lacks the tropical climate needed to do it at scale. Dole, one of the nation’s largest banana suppliers, says it sources its fruit “from equatorial regions, including Costa Rica, Ecuador, Colombia and Peru.” $1 at AmazonFresh

Amazon No one wants a repeat of the pandemic’s Toilet Paper Panic of 2020, and most of the TP we use in this country is indeed made right here in the U.S., including Procter & Gamble’s Charmin. But that doesn’t mean tariffs won’t affect your bum’s bottom line. The company relies on wood pulp from Canada and Brazil, reports House Digest, which means tariffs could still ultimately spur price hikes. $35 at Amazon

Amazon Much like toilet paper, it’s the stuff that goes into shampoo that makes it vulnerable to tariff-related price hikes. Palm oil, found in many brands, is largely imported from Indonesia, CNBC reports, referencing data from the Consumer Brands Association. You may not see palm oil in an ingredients list, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t there. For instance, this Pantene shampoo contains sodium lauryl sulfate and sodium laureth sulfate, both of which are common palm oil derivatives. $20 at Amazon

