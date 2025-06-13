TGE Pioneers an Iconic Fashion Show at the New York Stock Exchange’s Trading Floor

PARIS, NEW YORK and SINGAPORE, June 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — AMTD Group Inc. (“AMTD” or the “Group”), alongside The Generation Essentials Group (NYSE: TGE), a subsidiary of the Group under AMTD Digital (NYSE: HKD), jointly announced that L’OFFICIEL is proud to orchestrate a groundbreaking fashion event on the legendary trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange, the first of its kind in history. Through an unprecedented live exhibition and runway show, twenty nine iconic dresses from the world’s most celebrated designers—Chanel, Emilio Pucci, Prada, Dior, Versace, Gucci, Azzedine Alaïa, Azzaro, Vivienne Westwood, Moschino, Yves Saint Laurent, Giorgio Armani, Moschino, Givenchy and Valentino among others—have been presented in a striking dialogue between heritage and contemporary vision; and in an extraordinary way to mix and match fashion and finance right at the heart of the Stock Exchange.

This exceptional showcase is more than a fashion show—it is a tribute to the enduring legacy of elegance and style. Each look has been carefully selected through a global scouting journey that involved renowned collectors, vintage boutiques, and passionate curators of rare, historic fashion.

The result is a curation of garments that embody the artistry, innovation, and cultural impact of fashion throughout the decades. Founded in 1921, L’OFFICIEL began as la voix officielle de la mode—the official voice of fashion. For over a century, it has chronicled the evolution of style, championed emerging talent, and offered a unique lens on the worlds of couture, culture, and creativity. With its roots deeply embedded in Parisian elegance and its reach now global, L’OFFICIEL continues to shape the conversation around fashion and its place in contemporary society.

Set against the symbolic backdrop of global commerce, this live exhibition honors both the history of fashion and the remarkable legacy of L’OFFICIEL. Blending editorial heritage with the energy of today’s creative scene, the event marks a powerful celebration of fashion as a living, evolving art form, and the event is carefully orchestrated by our Dr. Calvin Choi and Mr. Giampietro Baudo.

About The Generation Essentials Group (formerly known as World Media and Entertainment Universal Inc.)

The Generation Essentials Group, jointly established by AMTD Group, AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB) and AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD), is headquartered in France and focuses on global strategies and developments in multi-media, entertainment, and cultural affairs worldwide as well as hospitality and VIP services. TGE comprises L’Officiel, The Art Newspaper, movie and entertainment projects. Collectively, TGE is a diversified portfolio of media and entertainment businesses, and a global portfolio of premium properties.

About AMTD Group

AMTD Group is a conglomerate with a core business portfolio spanning across media and entertainment, education and training, and premium assets and hospitality sectors.

About AMTD IDEA Group

AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB) represents a diversified institution and digital solutions group connecting companies and investors with global markets. Its comprehensive one-stop business services plus digital solutions platform addresses different clients’ diverse and inter-connected business needs and digital requirements across all phases of their life cycles. AMTD IDEA Group is uniquely positioned as an active super connector between clients, business partners, investee companies, and investors, connecting the East and the West. For more information, please visit www.amtdinc.com or follow us on X (formerly known as “Twitter”) at @AMTDGroup.

About AMTD Digital Inc.

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD) is a comprehensive digital solutions platform headquartered in France. Its one-stop digital solutions platform operates key business lines including digital media, content and marketing services, investments as well as hospitality and VIP services. For AMTD Digital’s announcements, please visit https://ir.amtdigital.net/investor-news.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to,” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the beliefs, plans, and expectations of TGE, AMTD IDEA Group and/or AMTD Digital, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the filings of TGE, AMTD IDEA Group and AMTD Digital with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and none of TGE, AMTD IDEA Group and AMTD Digital undertakes any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

