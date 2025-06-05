Thai Airways increasing flights to India to meet growing demand

Chai Eamsiri, CEO of Thailand’s flag carrier Thai Airways, calls Bangkok a “regional hub” and adds that the airline will be increasing the frequency of flights to India and neighboring Southeast Asian countries.
03:12
Thu, Jun 5 202512:03 AM EDT
Share
Chai Eamsiri, CEO of Thailand’s flag carrier Thai Airways, calls Bangkok a “regional hub” and adds that the airline will be increasing the frequency of flights to India and neighboring Southeast Asian countries.
03:12
Thu, Jun 5 202512:03 AM EDT
Blogchicks is your lifestyle news, entertainment, travel, music, health & fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos, something for everyone.
Contact us: info@blogchicks.com.au
© Blog Chicks 2024