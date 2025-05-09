The 15 best last-minute Mother’s Day gifts that will arrive just in time

May really gives us a run for our money. There’s end-of-school madness (and the long list of events that it brings), Memorial Day travels, spring weddings, graduations, the list goes on. But before you skip right ahead to summer, take time to shower your mom with love and gifts — Mother’s Day is on Sunday, after all. And since it’s coming up quick, I’d suggest snagging one of these last-minute Mother’s Day gifts to guarantee on-time arrival.

Let’s get one thing straight: Last-minute gifts don’t have to be an afterthought, and the following ideas are proof. As Yahoo’s gifting editor, I’ve spent the last few months researching, testing and writing about this year’s best Mother’s Day gifts, so let’s just say that I know a good thing when I see it. From the celeb-loved eye patches from Grace & Stella to a sweeter-than-honey Bonne Maman gift set, these last-minute buys have all earned my (very coveted) stamp of approval.

Quality’s one thing, but fast shipping is another. Most of these picks are available on Amazon and will be delivered in two days or less with Prime (and under $50, I might add). But you’ll also notice some options from other retailers like Nordstrom, Walmart and Pandora, which can even be picked up in store if you’d rather get ’em in your hands ASAP.

In this guide, Mother’s Day gift ideas are broken up into the following categories: Pampering and relaxation gifts | Food and beverage gifts | Flower gifts | Jewelry gifts | Tech gifts

Pampering and relaxation gifts

Amazon Everyday upgrades make the best Mother’s Day gifts. Take these shower steamers, for example: Mom can drop a puck in the corner of her shower and breathe in good-for-the-soul essential oils as she washes up. Tell her to tailor the tablet to her mood — lavender and chamomile bring instant calm, while citrus grove will wake her up when she needs it most. $14 at Amazon

Amazon Under-eye patches are a top-tier form of self-care for multitaskers — ahem, your mom. If she finds it tough to carve out time for well-deserved R&R, then these top-tested patches are just the thing she needs to tackle dry, tired under-eyes. Just pop on a pair, let them sit for up to 20 minutes while [insert laundry list of house chores here] and gently rub in any remaining serum once the time’s up. $18 at Amazon

Amazon There are a lot of sleep gadgets and gizmos out there, but this weighted eye mask (which has been aptly dubbed “a hug for your head”) is pure magic, especially for those who frequently toss and turn at night. “I am not kidding, this knocks me out in minutes. Something about the light pressure on my eyes just puts me out,” gushed one “certified NodPod lover” (their words, not mine). Another well-rested reviewer added: “It’s comfortable even for side sleeping and blocks the light so well.” $34 at Amazon

Food and beverage gifts

Amazon Tea Forte is a match made for the Mom who fancies a cuppa. Their newest collection, Demoiselle, is inspired by the cracks of sunshine during a downpour, which is brought to life with 10 zingy, floral-forward blends in this cheery sampler. $28 at Amazon

Amazon Spread the love with this jam-filled gift box. She’ll get 10 mini jars of Bonne Maman’s finest — nine fruit spreads (ranging from tangy orange marmalade to decadent fig preserves) and one honey. Talk about a sweet Mother’s Day gift! $27 at Amazon

Walmart Mom has a lot of barbecues and picnics in her future, so make sure she carves out space in her basket for this four-piece melamine set. There’s even a designated spot for the salad servers, so they don’t get lost traveling from one summertime soirée to the next. $16 at Walmart

Flower gifts

Amazon If she’s the type to swear off Mother’s Day gifts, then take my advice and bend the rules by giving her this paper bouquet. Just be sure to write a heartfelt message in the accompanying card — ya know, to distract her from realizing that you didn’t listen to your mother yet again. $13 at Amazon

Amazon Orchids represent long-lasting love, making them a sweet symbol of the bond you share. This Lego set gives everlasting a whole new meaning since these blossoming beauties don’t need water or sunshine to thrive. “My mom has plants of many sorts …[but] she can keep this inside her room [and] she will have a piece of me with her,” one Lego lover gushed, adding that this 274-piece build is the “perfect gift for someone who collects real plants.” $24 at Amazon

1-800-Flowers I’d go so far as to say that a potted plant is much better than a bouquet. Fresh flowers last a couple of weeks tops, but this gardenia plant is more of a forever kind of thing. She can keep it inside to fill her house with a floral aroma or take it outside if the weather’s warm enough. $66 at 1-800-Flowers

Jewelry gifts

Amazon Let me speak from experience: These earrings look way more expensive than they are. In fact, they pass for lookalikes from a trendy, TikTok-worthy brand that runs upward of $85 — that’s over 8x the price! More than 2,000 Amazon shoppers picked up a pair last month (myself included), with one fashion-forward reviewer writing that this “timeless” style is “the perfect size, a bit bigger than a stud yet not too heavy on your ears.” I couldn’t agree more. $10 at Amazon

Pandora You love your mom to infinity and beyond, so it’s only fitting to give her this pavé pendant with a similar sentiment. It’s high on the sparkle scale, but the subtle heart cutouts along the exterior make it a real standout. Sterling silver is your best bet if you want to stay under the $100 mark, but you can always spring for gold or rose gold if you really want to spoil Mom ($185 each). Go with express shipping to ensure it arrives in time, or opt for in-store pickup if you have a Pandora nearby. $85 at Pandora

Nordstrom Bring a little sparkle to her every day. This dainty gold-tone bracelet is full of heart — quite literally — thanks to the crystal at the center. There’s also a matching pendant necklace ($44) if you want to give her double the love this Mother’s Day. Nordstrom members get free two-day shipping, but your best bet may be picking it up at a nearby store. $44 at Nordstrom

Tech gifts

Amazon Sometimes, Mom just needs to “rest her eyes.” But you know what’s way more effective? This futuristic-looking massager, which uses a mix of heat, vibration and compression to soothe dry, tired eyes. It’s a must for anyone who regularly deals with headaches, migraines and sinus pain — including one customer with chronic headaches who wrote that she “looks forward to using this every night” because “by the end of the session I’m normally almost asleep!” $56 at Amazon

Amazon Your mom’s lived a full life — and she has a full camera roll to show for it. Instead of settling on a single photo to frame, pick up this WiFi-powered gadget (by the same brand that topped our Senior Tech Writer’s tests) and let dozens of her best memories take the spotlight. A tip: You can upload your favorite snaps and videos to the Aura app ahead of time, so she can put the frame on display as soon as she unwraps it. $149 at Amazon

Amazon She’ll make room on her nightstand for the latest Echo Spot release. The time shines bright due to its LED display, but its capabilities to share the weather forecast, play her favorite tunes, and control her smart home make it one of the best smart alarm clocks on the market. Don’t want to take my word for it? “Bought this for my 91-year-old father-in-law, who is almost completely deaf without his hearing aids. He loves that he can just tell Alexa to wake him up at a certain time and the alarm sets itself,” one five-star fan wrote, adding that the “device works great for the elderly.” $65 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

