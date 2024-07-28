The 20+ best Amazon deals to shop today: Save big on Apple, DeWalt, HP and more

Here are two things we know here in the fourth weekend of July: (1) Many of you are spending your days sunning by the waves, camping in the great outdoors or road-tripping across the good ‘ol USA; and (2) no matter how committed you are to your summertime R&R and how much fun in the sun you’re pursuing, you’re also not letting your shopping guard down — you’re keeping your eyes peeled for That Deal, the one you’ve been waiting to snap up, either for yourself or a loved one. How do we know? Well, you’re reading this, aren’t you? You’ll be happy to know that we, and Amazon, are rewarding your vigilance this weekend with, among many, many other sales, $100 off a DeWalt cordless drill and impact driver (that’s two tools!), a pair of Ritz-Carlton-worthy bed pillows marked down to a Motel 6-esque $19 (that’s an 80% discount) and a HP color inkjet printer for $50 (that’s just ridiculous). So, yes, by all means, continue to slather on the sunscreen, sashay along the seashore and spoon up the soft serve, but take some time to snap up these sensational steals.

Best Amazon deals overall

Cozsinoor Bed Pillows, Queen, 2-Pack Save $98 with Prime and coupon

Ninja Foodi Smart XL Pro 7-in-1 Indoor Grill/Griddle $180$370 Save $190

DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Drill and Impact Driver $139$239 Save $100

Shark 2-in-1 Cordless & Handheld Vacuum $100$150 Save $50

Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet & Upholstery Cleaner $86$124 Save $38

Nature Well Clinical Retinol Advanced Moisture Cream Save $15 with coupon

Amazon deals: 70% off or more

Amazon Show sweaty summer nights who’s in charge with this pair of chill headrests. Thousands of satisfied slumberers rave about their soft yet supportive feel, and the headrests’ breathable down alternative fill helps promote airflow for a more comfortable slumber. According to the brand, they’re suited for all sleep styles, whether you tend to rest on your back, stomach or side. Get ’em while they’re a ridiculous 81% off (one of the lowest prices we’ve seen). Check out our roundup of the best pillows of 2024 for additional options. Save $98 with Prime and coupon $22 at Amazon

Amazon Take your bird-watching to the next level via this nifty handheld telescope. With features like HD zoom and 80x magnification, you’ll be able to enjoy wildlife, concerts, sporting events and more with a crystal-clear, up-close view. It even comes with a tripod and smartphone holder so you can take photos and videos through its lens. Full disclosure: We’ve never seen this No. 1 bestseller for as high as its original listed price — the most we’ve seen it for is around $100. All things considered, you’re still getting a great deal with that starting price, and we’ve yet to see it on sale for less than it is now. Save $558 with coupon $42 at Amazon

Amazon If there’s one thing you don’t want to be without when you’re hosting, it’s ample seating. Treat your guests to these cushioned chairs, which are so much more comfortable than sitting on cold, naked metal. The backs and seats are padded, and while the original price looks to be inflated, you’re still getting these for the best price we’ve seen in months (they’ve topped $90 recently). $91 at Amazon

Amazon deals: 50% off or more

Amazon Your outdoor space is too small for a grill, and you’d really like to avoid a house full of smoke — but you’re still craving a nice char. We’ve got you: This baby will sear proteins and veggies like a champ, but its smoke-control system means you won’t be breathing in soot while you cook. In addition to a grill plate, it comes with a flat-top griddle (smash burgers, anyone?) and you’ll be able to fit up to six steaks at a time on its roomy cooking surface. Bonus: It comes with a food thermometer for accurate results every time, and this price is just about as low as it gets. Check out our roundup of the best grills of 2024 for more ideas. $180 at Amazon

Amazon Seasonal allergies making you sneezier than one of Snow White’s friends? You’ll want this HEPA air purifier that’s currently on major markdown. Not only can it remove up to 99.97% of airborne particles as large as 0.3 microns, it also does so quietly (as in, quieter than a whisper so as not to wake Sleepy). It’s suitable for spaces of up to 1,076 square feet, and while this isn’t the absolute best price we’ve seen, it’s rarely on sale for less. Check out our roundup of the best air purifiers for more. Save $146 with coupon $74 at Amazon

Amazon deals: $25 and under

Amazon Retinol isn’t just for your face — the rest of your body deserves its benefits too! The ingredient is highly lauded for its ability to help increase collagen production, which, in turn, can minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. It can also be irritating if you’re just starting out, but this hydrating cream was formulated to be gentle enough for daily use. It’s down to within a dollar of its lowest-ever price. Save $15 with coupon $10 at Amazon

Amazon These No. 1 bestselling fabric-softening balls can be reused for over a thousand laundry loads — take that, single-use dryer sheets! They’re made entirely of wool, and they will not only make your washables plush but will also shorten their drying time in the process. What’s more, they’ll save you tons of money on the not-so-eco-friendly alternatives. At 40% off, consider them our favorite affordable laundry hack. $12 at Amazon

Amazon In case the idea of applying a snail secretion to your skin has never crossed your mind, take it from a slew of Amazon shoppers — it’s effective! This top-rated serum was purchased by over 100,000 people in the past month alone, thanks to its lightweight, refreshing feel and hydrating, rejuvenating effects. Snail mucin not only helps boost collagen and elastin for a firmer look and feel, but it can also gently exfoliate for a smoother texture while also soothing the skin. Reviewers reported noticing everything from a brighter complexion to a reduction in the appearance of fine lines and dark spots. It was recently a few dollars lower for Prime Day, but whenever it dips below $15, you know you’re getting a worthwhile deal. Check out our Beauty Editor’s full CosRx review and anti-aging skin-care roundup for more. $14 at Amazon

Amazon deals: All-time low prices

Amazon Never fight with your family members over power outlets again. This electrifying gadget boasts five AC outlets and four USB ports, enough for everyone to charge their devices all at once. Oh, and this top seller is so much sleeker than having a power strip on your floor. We’ve yet to see it on sale for less. Check out our tech editor’s roundup of the products he can’t live without for gadgets and gizmos aplenty. Save $10 with Prime $10 at Amazon

Amazon If your yard’s in need of heavy-duty pruning, this small but mighty chain saw is powerful enough to take down tree branches, yet weighs under 2.5 lbs. To make things even more convenient, this No. 1 bestseller is cordless. Overgrown shrubs, you’ve met your match. This Prime-exclusive deal drops the price to $40, which is as low as we’ve ever seen it. Save $40 with Prime $40 at Amazon

Amazon Printer on the fritz? This 3-in-1 HP unit is down to its all-time best price at over 40% off. It’s a straightforward, user-friendly model that includes a copier, printer and scanner, and you’ll also get three months of ink included when you sign up for HP+ (which you can cancel for free). $60 at Amazon

Amazon deals: No. 1 bestsellers

Amazon This No. 1 bestselling, compact carpet cleaner went viral for a reason — it packs a punch, especially considering it weighs less than 10 lbs. Its powerful suction makes it a pro at removing stubborn stains from rugs, furniture and car upholstery. Plus, it comes with a tough stain tool, self-cleaning hose tool, spraying crevice tool and a sample bottle of Bissell’s Spot & Stain with Febreze. Wondering if this is a good deal? Let’s just say it’s down to its Black Friday price — it was a few bucks cheaper for Prime Day, but any time we see it for less than $90, our ears perk up. One Yahoo home editor swears by this thing: “I’ve used my Bissell Little Green countless times to maintenance-clean my sofa, area rugs and even my car (this requires a nearby power source). … I noticed the light dirt that had surfaced on my living room area rug had become increasingly noticeable. … The Bissell Little Green transformed my rug in as little as 10-15 minutes. The dark spot is gone, leaving only natural variations in the handwoven fibers that were there when it was new.” Check out her full Bissell Little Green review for more. $86 at Amazon

Amazon Dealing with a tangled jumble of cords in your carry-on doesn’t exactly sound like vacation, but this travel organizer has plenty of pockets for keeping your charging cables, earbuds and other small tech accessories neatly contained. We’ve never seen this bestseller for less than it is now — 40% off. $8 at Amazon

Amazon If you’ve been coveting the under-cabinet lighting that seems to be in every house on HGTV, there’s a near-instant way to achieve the effect without hiring an electrician. These No. 1 bestselling, battery-operated LED strips are magnetic and stick right onto metal surfaces, but included adhesive strips also allow you to attach them to wood, among other things. Oh, and they’re motion-sensor lights, which will come in handy when you go to get a midnight snack. Our price trackers tell us these haven’t dipped lower all year. Save $11 with Prime $19 at Amazon

Amazon deals: Rare sales

Amazon You’re not gonna need a bigger boat — er, shopping cart — for this Shark, cuz it weighs in at under 4 lbs. You’re getting a sleek stick vac and handheld in one, meaning it’s equally useful for zapping up dust from your floor as it is for cleaning furniture, stairs and even the interior of your car. Plus, you can’t beat its cordless design — isn’t having to find a new outlet every time you switch rooms the worst part of vacuuming? This is just about as low as it’s ever marked down to. Check out our roundup of the best cordless stick vacuums to browse additional models. $100 at Amazon

Amazon Real Housewives star Kyle Richards is a fan of this cute athletic top, which has a built-in sports bra and is made of moisture-wicking material. During an Amazon Live, she said, “This sports bra is great,” adding, “It holds everything in. You know when [sports bras] are either too thick or too thin? This is the perfect thickness.” Snag it while it’s down to as low as it’s been since 2022. $18 at Amazon

Amazon Can’t remember the last time you replaced your sheets? That most likely means it’s time for a new set — and you won’t do much better than this extremely popular four-piece collection that’s down to its best price in months. Breathable and cool to the touch, these microfiber linens are double-brushed for sublime softness. Plus, they’re wrinkle-, fade- and pill-resistant. At this price, grab a set for every bed in the house. Save $9 with coupon $21 at Amazon

Amazon deals: Home

Amazon Handy humans, this one’s for you: With a powerful drill and impact driver in this No. 1 bestselling set, you’ll finally be able to cross all those home-improvement tasks off your list. The compact, lightweight design makes them both easy to use, and the best part? No cords! It’s dipped a little lower in the past, during Prime Day and the like, but at $100 off, this is one of the best prices we’ve seen. $139 at Amazon

Amazon Grime, be gone! This battery-powered doodad tackles stubborn messes like a champ, zero elbow grease required. This is also just about as low as it ever goes on sale for. I have this tool, and I’m — in a word — obsessed. It’s conveniently water resistant, with a small brush head that’s designed to fit into tight corners and small spaces — think grout lines, faucets, window edges, tire crevices. … Now that I’ve seen the wonders the Rubbermaid Reveal can work on stained orange grout, I’ll be using it for pretty much any cleaning chore involving scrubbing. Check out my full Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber review for more. $17 at Amazon

Amazon Mugginess just might be the bane of summer, but this No. 1 bestselling appliance can dehumidify up to 800 square feet. It has a quiet night mode so as not to disturb your sleep, and you can choose from seven colored light options for a little illumination. Our trackers tell us this is the best price it’s been marked down to all year. Save $61 with Prime and coupon $49 at Amazon

Amazon deals: Tech

Amazon These second-gen top sellers have hundreds of thousands of perfect ratings, thanks to their clear, rich sound quality, 24-hour battery life and convenient cord-free design. This isn’t the lowest they’ve ever been, but considering how in-demand Apple products are, we’ll happily take a $40 discount. Check out our roundup of the best wireless earbuds for additional models. $80 at Amazon

Amazon This travel essential will help keep you from ever losing your luggage, purse — anything, really. Just toss one of these smart tags inside the item you want to track, and you’ll be alerted of its whereabouts via your phone. Aside from multipacks, this is the best price we’ve seen this most recent version on sale for. $24 at Amazon

Amazon Ready for some Apple picking? Yes, we realize it’s not fall, but you’ll want to pluck this bad boy from the ol’ Amazon tree and add it to your cart because it’s currently within a dollar of its all-time lowest price — and this is the most recent version of this model! As the unofficial Goldilocks of tech (less bulky than a laptop but larger than a smartphone), this tablet keeps you connected on the go or at home, and you can use it for everything from reading books to taking notes to watching videos. Our tech editor named this the “best tablet for 2024” owing to its “under-the-hood improvements, including a faster processor, more RAM (4GB instead of 3GB), Bluetooth 5.0 (up from 4.2) and a USB-C charging port.” $300 at Amazon

Amazon deals: Style

Amazon You can’t go wrong with a classic button-down — it’s a timeless, versatile staple that belongs in every wardrobe. Wear it over a tank top on cooler summer nights, or layer it under a sweater once the temps drop. This one’s made of 100% cotton and on sale for within a dollar of the best price we’ve seen. Save $6 with coupon $24 at Amazon

Amazon Yahoo readers and Amazon shoppers alike can’t get enough of these supremely comfortable shorts, which feature an adjustable drawstring waist and, very conveniently, pockets. They’re made from a soft cotton blend (the black and navy options are 100% cotton!), and reviewers of all ages have been singing their praises. This is close to as low as we’ve seen them all year — they dipped a bit lower in the winter, but we don’t expect to see them for any less this season. $8 at Amazon

Amazon Half-zip sweatshirts are very on-trend at the moment, and shoppers say this one ‘rivals Lululemon’ for less than a quarter of the price. Made of a soft cotton-blend material, it’s a comfy layer to slip on when the temps drop at night, and come fall, you’ll likely be reaching for it all the time. We’ve seen it on sale for $25 before, but this looks to be a new all-time low. Save $33 with coupon $20 at Amazon

