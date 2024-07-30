The 35 best gifts for men in 2024 (even the guys who already have everything)

Shopping for the men in your life — your husband, dad, father-in-law, grandpa or brother – can be tough. So many of these guys have everything they could ever want; the rest claim they don’t need anything. Not to mention that they often engage in super-specific hobbies that are frankly out of our wheelhouse. That said, if you find yourself stuck while shopping for Christmas, your anniversary or his birthday, you’re not alone. In fact, that’s where I step in with this list of the best gifts for men.

As Yahoo’s gifting expert, it’s literally my job to track down the perfect gifts for the people you love most. I’ve been covering gifting for over five years, so you can rest assured that you’re going to get suggestions that are anything but ordinary.

There isn’t a one-size-fits-all gift for guys. That’s why I’ve included a mix of unique gift ideas for you to choose from. From useful gadgets that’ll make reading (and, well, his life) easier to stylish finds from guy-approved brands like Cole Haan and Everlane, you’re bound to find just the thing for the special guy in your life. Shop straight from this list of gifts for men — and bookmark it, so you’re ready for the next gift-worthy occasion.

The best gifts for men by category:

Best gifts for men under $25

Amazon A partner’s bedtime shouldn’t get in the way of his nighttime reading. When the lights turn off, he can drape this bendable light around his neck to help him see what’s on the page. Enjoy up to 80 hours of light with a single charge, which is great since he’ll probably want to use it for more than just reading. $20 at Amazon

Amazon If the price of this 100% leather wallet doesn’t win you over, the 45,000 (and counting) rave Amazon reviews will. “I purchased this for my husband two years ago and it is still in great shape. He uses it everyday and loves the ease of getting his cards out,” said one happy customer. Choose from among 27 colors, ranging from classic neutrals to bold, hard-to-lose shades. $10 at Amazon

Uncommon Goods Let him raise a glass to his favorite city, whether it’s his new home away from home or the place that shaped him. Pair one glass with his liquor of choice or give him a rocks trio that represents his past, present and future. $18 at Uncommon Goods

Amazon He watched (and rewatched) Barbie with you, so now it’s his turn to pick your next, say, 100 movies. He can scan through this scratch-off poster to find something to tune into, whether he’s in the mood for a heart-pounding thriller, animated classic or tear-inducing dramas, everything from Casablanca to The Departed. $23 at Amazon

FootCardigan Funky socks make meetings, weddings and other obligations all the more fun. Send him a fresh pair each month with this subscription, whether he prefers something wild and colorful or fun but calmer (FootCardigan’s words, not ours). Or better yet, give him both types for $20 a month. $13 at FootCardigan

Amazon Talk about magic mushrooms: Soak this kit overnight, place it in indirect light, mist it with water daily and watch mushrooms sprout in just 10 days. “This grow kit was so easy to learn for a beginner. The only part I found difficult was deciding if I should let them keep growing,” one novice mushroom grower wrote. The best part? Each box can grow up to two crops. $15 at Amazon

Amazon Even the most daring types need to keep their health and safety top of mind when they’re on the trails. When he’s in a pinch, he can pop this portable filter into a body of water for instant hydration — minus the microplastics, dirt and waterborne bacteria and parasites. $13 at Amazon

Uncommon Goods He likes his beer cold — so cold that he needs to slip the can inside a mini puffer jacket to prevent his hands from catching a chill. Choose a color at random or go with one that matches his own winter wear. $12 at Uncommon Goods

Amazon His passion for pickleball isn’t going anywhere, so it’s about time he has a designated bag (available in 15 colors and patterns) to tote around the game’s essentials. He can stash his paddle in the main compartment, balls in the smaller one and other on-the-court items in the zippered pockets. $22 at Amazon

Best gifts for men under $50

Amazon With a microsuede exterior and faux fur interior, these slip-on slippers are sure to keep his toes toasty all winter long. The hard rubber sole will prevent him from slipping and sliding on floors, plus he can wear ’em outside when he’s fetching the mail or watering plants. “These are by far the best most comfortable house slippers I have ever had,” wrote a five-star fan. $27 at Amazon

Amazon Slip this tray on an armrest to keep snacks, drinks and the remote within easy reach. “It folds to the shape and size of your couch, and once you place it, it doesn’t move. The no-slip cover grips great, even with condensation,” one happy customer wrote. $30 at Amazon

Amazon This 6-piece packing cubes set made it to Google’s Holiday 100 list, a compilation of the most-searched products in the last 12 months. If you know a guy who needs to get his travel game together, this trending gift may be just the thing. $35 at Amazon

Bespoke Post He can rest easy knowing his towels, electronics and other valuables will stay nice and dry in this durable, watertight bag. There’s even a built-in bottle opener, along with an insulated layer to keep food and drinks chilled. $50 at Bespoke Post

Amazon Compulsive notetakers, rejoice: The Rocketbook Core promises to be the only notebook you will ever need. This reusable “smart” notebook bridges the digital-analog divide — you can write your notes (or doodles or grocery lists or…) longhand with the included pen and then scan the page using the companion app, preserving the note for digital posterity so you can erase the page and start again. $31 at Amazon

Amazon He doesn’t need a fancy espresso machine to brew his morning cup of joe. Nope, he just needs some freshly ground coffee and this portable press, which is a French press, pour-over coffee maker and espresso machine all in one. Just stir the medium-fine ground coffee and water for up to 30 seconds and press the perfect cup. $50 at Amazon

Amazon Cables and cords cluttering up his nightstand or desk? He can power up his compatible iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods with this three-in-one charging dock. His phone and headphones will charge wirelessly, so he only needs to thread his watch cable through the charging stand to give it a boost. $50 at Amazon

Amazon Fire up the grill and sear meats, seafood and vegetables on this solid salt slab to infuse them with delicious flavor. “I was afraid things would be overly salty, but that is not the case. I pre-season things (without salt) and the block infuses a perfect salty flavor as the food cooks,” one reviewer wrote, adding that it’s “really easy to clean up after use.” $50 at Amazon

Amazon The mixologist in the making will elevate his bourbon, whiskey or cocktail game with this cherrywood smoke top. Simply fill the chimney with a few wood chips, place the smoke top on a glass, light it up with a butane torch and take in the smoky aroma. $40 at Amazon

Amazon While, yes, you could always attempt (key word: attempt) to give him a shoulder rub, this electric massager will be more effective in working out his knots and kinks. Drape it over the shoulders or position it somewhere along the waist, then adjust between three different speeds. “This deep-tissue massage hurts and heals in equal measure,” one reviewer raved. $50 at Amazon

Amazon The next time he hits the skies, he can plug this Bluetooth adapter into the airplane seat’s audio jack and pair his wireless headphones with ease. One Amazon reviewer calls it an “excellent travel companion” since it’s compact, comes with a travel pouch and can be charged while it’s in use. (Want to know what our tech editor thinks? Read his Airfly review here.) $35 at Amazon

Mark & Graham If his golf clubs are his pride and joy, then he should treat them as such. He can protect ’em with these vintage-inspired knit covers, which can be personalized with his initials for an additional $12.50. $39 at Mark & Graham

Best gifts for men under $100

Amazon Some things never get old… like the joy of flying paper airplanes. Give a basic paper airplane a power boost with this smart, Bluetooth-enabled sensor, which allows it to fly for up to 10 minutes straight with a range of 230 feet. $60 at Amazon

Amazon This top-rated ski jacket ticks all the boxes: According to Amazon reviewers, it’s warm, windproof and waterproof. “Most important thing when on the slopes is to stay dry and this jacket did the trick,” one reviewer raved. Another pointed out the one interior and two exterior zip pockets: “Great for snowboarding with lots of zip up pockets to keep my stuff from falling out.” $55 at Amazon

Cole Haan He wears his white kicks daily, but these high-quality leather sneakers — available in tan, black or navy — will dress up his everyday look (or dress down his business attire). Thanks to the lightweight design and cushioned footbed, he won’t have to compromise comfort for style. $79 at Amazon

Amazon Grilling just got high tech with this Bluetooth-enabled smart thermometer that will help any grill master in your life keep things right on point with remote monitoring of their meats. It’s compatible with iPhone and Android and will even work with your smartwatch to tell you when things are heating up. It’s also dishwasher safe, which makes for super easy cleanup. It’s a thoughtful gift for the outdoorsman who hunts his own game and cooks it back home. $45 at Amazon

Dodow This lighted metronome will quiet his mind once his head hits the pillow, helping him fall asleep. “It is essentially a distraction technique that helps you escape your thoughts through intentional breathing. It calms you and allows your body to fall into a natural sleep,” one Amazon reviewer pointed out, making it clear that it isn’t a “magic cure.” $60 at Amazon

Halfday This isn’t your average garment bag. Nope, this one, which one Halfday shopper called “an engineering marvel,” turns into a carry-on duffel with enough space to fit at least three days’ worth of clothes, shoes and toiletries. $98 at Halfday

Amazon Gift him this heated eye mask (complete with oscillating massagers to target 10 acupressure points) so he can soothe his tired, strained eyes. He can take relaxation up a notch by playing a personal playlist or prerecorded sounds through the built-in speakers. $70 at Amazon

Etsy Each top-grain leather pad (available in three sizes) can be tailored to his office aesthetic. Not only can it be engraved with their name (or other text of your choosing), but you can also pick from six leather colors and four rivet hardware finishes. $72 at Etsy

Nomad When the sporty look doesn’t cut it, he can swap out his everyday watchband for this one made from rugged leather. Like most leather goods, the black, brown or tan band will look even better as it ages. $60 at Nomad

Best gifts for men over $100

Ninja Ninja Creami recipes and reviews (ahem, including our own) have taken over the internet — and for good reason. Using special Creami technology, this multiuse machine churns out gelato, ice cream, milkshakes and other customizable frozen treats. That means he can easily tailor his creamy creations — get it — to his taste buds and dietary needs, whether he’s watching his sugar, dairy or something else. $169 at Walmart

Everlane Is it a hoodie? Is it a sweater? Yes! Everlane sells six color options for the Felted Merino Hoodie, including the always-classic soft gray. Shoppers say it’s as cozy as it looks, perfect for lounging on the couch before a raging fire. $128 at Everlane

Amazon Sure, he’s a pretty cool guy, but his coffee shouldn’t be. Luckily, this self-heating mug will remember his preferences, so he can sip on his coffee, tea or warm beverage of choice at his ideal drinking temperature for up to 80 minutes (or longer if he sets it on the charging coaster). $122 at Amazon

Lululemon Get him a pair of pants that can do both. Perfect for work or weekend wear, these Lululemon bestsellers are made with quick-drying, wrinkle-resistant and breathable fabric for maximum comfort. $128 at Lululemon

Solo Stove This low-smoke fire pit will instantly elevate any backyard or patio hang. Also, it weighs only about 20 pounds, so it’s a cinch to move into his garage or storage space, or out to the driveway for an impromptu s’mores party. $249 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Your go-to shopping guide: See all of our gift guides in one spot. We’ve got gift ideas for all the different people in your life — men, women, teens, kids, you name it.

View comments

Source