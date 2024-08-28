The 50th JINHAN FAIR: Your Gateway to 2024’s Top Home & Gift Trends

GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The 50th Jinhan Fair for Home & Gifts (JINHAN FAIR) is set to take place from October 21st to 27th, 2024, at Pazhou, Guangzhou, China. This trade show is your gateway to discovering the latest trends and innovative products in the Home & Gifts industry. With 900 top manufacturers and more than 300,000 creative products on display, JINHAN FAIR offers an unparalleled one-stop sourcing experience right next to the Canton Fair.



JINHAN FAIR

What to Expect at The 50th JINHAN FAIR:

Diverse Product Categories: Explore the trendiest items across various categories including Home Decorations, Seasonal Decorations, Gardening Series, Decorative Furniture, Homeware & Textiles, and Kitchen & Dining etc..

Innovative Designs: Explore a curated collection of unique products at the 50th JINHAN FAIR . Discover melding botanical patterns with striking metallic accents, featuring natural materials and handcrafted elements, vibrant glassware and ceramics with fruits scents and disco charm, and eco-friendly designs that embrace sustainable practices and environmental conservation.

Top Manufacturers: Meet leading manufacturers from key industry bases like Fujian , Zhejiang , Guangdong , Shandong and etc.. These professionals offer competitive prices and high-quality products thanks to their robust industry chains.

Source Matching Services: Benefit from our Source Matching Services to connect with the right suppliers based on your specific needs. This service ensures more effective and accurate sourcing.

Special Offers:

Free Badge & Special Rates: Register now to receive a free badge and other benefits such as free buffet and Starbucks coffee. Also stand a chance to win free air ticket or free hotel accommodation.

Need More Information?

To register and learn more, visit https://i.jinhanfair.com/en/login?fromUrl=MTTY-49.

Don’t miss out on this essential trade show for home and gift trends in 2024—register today and stay ahead of the curve!

