The 6th Asian Beach Games Sanya 2026 conclude successfully

SANYA, China, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — On the evening of April 30, 2026, the closing ceremony of the 6th Asian Beach Games was held at Yasha Park in Sanya, Hainan. Titled "Starlit Night," the ceremony centered on "Youth, Friendship, and Moving Forward," revisiting the event’s most memorable moments, conveying a vision of "Asia as One Family," and showcasing the speed and vitality of China’s development represented by the Hainan Free Trade Port.



A scene from the closing ceremony (Photo by Pan Yulong / Xinhua News Agency)

The Games were held from April 22 to 30, attracting more than 1,600 athletes from 45 countries and regions across Asia, creating a true "family portrait." The Chinese delegation delivered an outstanding performance, winning 24 gold, 18 silver, and 13 bronze medals, totaling 55. China topped both the gold medal table and the overall standings, marking its best-ever result. Thailand and Iran placed second and third respectively.

At the closing ceremony, Gao Zhidan, President of the Chinese Olympic Committee and Chairman of the Sanya 2026 Organizing Committee, and Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah, President of the Olympic Council of Asia, delivered speeches expressing gratitude to all contributors to the event’s success.

Gao Zhidan noted that the people of Hainan demonstrated the distinctive charm of the Free Trade Port as an open frontier with enthusiasm and determination, presenting a spectacular Asian Beach Games featuring "Chinese characteristics, Asian style, and remarkable excellence." He added that Asia will move forward hand in hand, using sport to promote peace, unity, and inclusiveness, and to build a shared future marked by prosperity and development.

Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah delivered remarks and officially declared the Games closed. He emphasized that through unity and shared purpose, Asia has come together as one, writing a new chapter in its history and presenting the world with a splendid edition of the Games. With solidarity and collective strength, Asia can achieve limitless possibilities.

The closing ceremony also featured the handover of the Olympic Council of Asia flag, as Sanya passed it to Cebu in the Philippines, the host city of the next Asian Beach Games.

As the first major international multi-sport event after the island-wide special customs operations of the Hainan Free Trade Port, this edition achieved a "double success" in both athletic performance and sportsmanship, while also enhancing Hainan’s global profile as a window into China’s openness, inclusiveness, and vitality.

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