Tuesday, April 1, 2025
The Amazon Spring Sale may be over but these Apple deals are still going strong

If you love all things Apple, these are the earbuds you want. The AirPods Pro 2 take everything great about the originals and add improved sound quality, active noise cancellation and a more comfortable fit. They’re perfect for staying immersed in music or taking calls on the go, with a battery that gives you up to six hours of listening time per charge — and up to 30 hours with the charging case. 

Plus, they’re dust-, sweat- and water-resistant, so no worries about getting caught in a downpour during your morning run. Seamless connection with all your Apple devices makes switching between your iPhone, iPad and Mac a breeze.

Thirsty for more? Check out our full review of the AirPods Pro 2

