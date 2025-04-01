The Amazon Spring Sale may be over but these Apple deals are still going strong

If you love all things Apple, these are the earbuds you want. The AirPods Pro 2 take everything great about the originals and add improved sound quality, active noise cancellation and a more comfortable fit. They’re perfect for staying immersed in music or taking calls on the go, with a battery that gives you up to six hours of listening time per charge — and up to 30 hours with the charging case.

Plus, they’re dust-, sweat- and water-resistant, so no worries about getting caught in a downpour during your morning run. Seamless connection with all your Apple devices makes switching between your iPhone, iPad and Mac a breeze.

Thirsty for more? Check out our full review of the AirPods Pro 2.

