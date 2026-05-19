The Asian Tourism & Hospitality Awards 2025-26 Crowns Winners at Spectacular Kuala Lumpur Gala Night

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Organised by TIN Media, the Asian Tourism & Hospitality Awards 2025–26 (ATH Awards) concluded its second edition in spectacular fashion on the evening of 14 May 2026 at Berjaya Times Square Hotel, Kuala Lumpur. The Gala Night, held in conjunction with MAH Hospitality Week 2026 and the Hospitality Suppliers Expo 2026, brought together over 250 nominees, 50 winners and distinguished industry leaders from across Asia in a landmark celebration of tourism and hospitality excellence.



A proud moment as our distinguished winners take the stage to receive their well-deserved recognition at the Asian Tourism & Hospitality Awards 2025–26.

The evening was graced by YBhg. Datuk Manoharan Periasamy, Chairman of Tourism Malaysia, who delivered the keynote address. He was joined by YBhg. Dato Seri Azman Ujang, Chairman of TIN Media and Organiser of the ATH Awards; YBhg. Dato’ Khoo Boo Lim, Head of Jury and Vice President of the Malaysian Association of Hotels; YBhg. Datin Christina Toh, President of the Malaysian Association of Hotels; YB Dato’ Dennis Ngau, Chairman of the Sarawak Tourism Board; YB Wong Hon Wai, Penang State EXCO for Tourism & Creative Economy; YBrs. Samuel Lee Thai Hung, Deputy Director General of Tourism Malaysia; and many other distinguished VIPs from across the region.

"Tonight is more than just an award ceremony. It recognises, celebrates, and appreciates the excellence of the industry. It delivers the message that: ‘We see you. Your efforts matter. Your contributions matter’ — to all entrepreneurs and industry stakeholders. And that is what the Asian Tourism & Hospitality Awards truly represents."

— YBhg. Datuk Manoharan Periasamy, Chairman, Tourism Malaysia

A Regional Platform of Credibility and Transparency

Now in its second edition, the ATH Awards received more than 250 nominations across 50 categories, spanning hotels, resorts, destinations, tourism boards, attractions, travel organisations, hospitality leaders, technology providers and service innovators. Participation extended across Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Vietnam and beyond — reflecting the truly regional character of the platform.

The evaluation process was structured around four independent pillars: public voting and engagement metrics — which attracted over 100,000 votes from across 10 countries — claims point metrics, online reputation assessments, and independent jury evaluations. The jury panel, chaired by YBhg. Dato’ Khoo Boo Lim, comprised senior industry practitioners from Malaysia, Vietnam and Indonesia.

"Tonight’s winners were not selected easily. Behind every trophy presented this evening are years of hard work, sacrifice, dedication, perseverance, and an unwavering commitment towards elevating the standards of Asian tourism and hospitality. Recognition inspires industries. Recognition motivates teams. Recognition creates benchmarks. And recognition reminds the world that Asia continues to set global standards in hospitality excellence."

— YBhg. Dato’ Khoo Boo Lim, Head of Jury, ATH Awards 2025–26

Historic Recognitions on the Night

Several landmark recognitions were presented on the evening, each marking a moment of significance for Asian tourism and hospitality.

YBhg. Datuk Manoharan Periasamy, Chairman of Tourism Malaysia, received the Tourism Transformation Leadership Award 2025 — recognising his extraordinary contribution to positioning Malaysia as Southeast Asia’s premier tourism destination and his leadership of the industry under Visit Malaysia 2026.

YBhg. Datin Christina Toh, President of the Malaysian Association of Hotels, was honoured with Asia’s Most Inspiring Woman Leader in Hospitality of the Year 2025 — recognising her historic role as MAH’s first-ever female National President in the association’s nearly five-decade history.

Mr Ashwin Gunasekeran, Chief Executive Officer of the Penang Convention & Exhibition Bureau (PCEB), received the International Business Events Leadership Award 2025 — Celebrating 10 Years of Transformational Impact, honouring his decade-long journey of building Penang’s business events industry from the ground up — now generating over RM 1.9 billion in annual economic impact.

YB Wong Hon Wai, Penang State EXCO for Tourism & Creative Economy, was recognised with the Outstanding State Tourism Leader – Penang 2025 award.

Sarawak Tourism Board received Excellence in State Tourism Board Leadership 2025, Langkawi Development Authority (LADA) was honoured with the Outstanding Island Tourism Authority for Resilience & Impact 2025, and Tourism Pahang received the Most Impactful State Tourism Organisation – Malaysia 2025 award.

Tourism Malaysia’s Recognition of Excellence

In his keynote address, Datuk Manoharan emphasised the alignment between the ATH Awards and the national ambitions of Visit Malaysia 2026, stating that the success of Malaysia’s tourism vision begins with the excellence of its industry stakeholders. He acknowledged that despite the geopolitical challenges currently facing the industry, the tourism community remains committed to the long-term interests of the sector — responding with a firm, coordinated, and unified approach.

The Chairman also took the occasion to honour industry seniors whose guidance has shaped Malaysia’s tourism landscape, and to welcome the rising generation of hospitality talent who will carry the industry forward.

About the Asian Tourism & Hospitality Awards

The Asian Tourism & Hospitality Awards (ATH Awards) is Asia’s benchmark for tourism and hospitality achievement, organised by TIN Media — Malaysia’s first independent travel trade media — and supported by the Malaysian Association of Hotels (MAH), the Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) Malaysia Chapter, the Danang Events and Convention Association (DECA) Vietnam, and Skål International Kuala Lumpur.

For more information, visit www.athawards.com

ASIAN TOURISM & HOSPITALITY AWARDS 2025–26 | FULL LIST OF WINNERS

Most Unique Nature Wellness Experience – Malaysia 2025 FELDA Residence Hot Springs – FIC Hospitality Sdn Bhd Leading UNESCO Cultural Landscape Tourism Destination – Indonesia 2025 Jatiluwih Village, Indonesia Leading Tourist Attraction of the Year 2025 – Singapore Wings of Time Fireworks Symphony (Mount Faber Leisure Group) Leading River & Coastal Tourism Development Authority 2025 – Malaysia Perbadanan Pembangunan Sungai Dan Pantai Melaka (PPSPM) Leading Green Hotel of the Year 2025 – Central Region – Malaysia Zenith Hotel Putrajaya Leading Muslim Friendly Business Hotel of the Year 2025 – Malaysia Tenera Hotel & Suites Most Impactful State Tourism Organisation – Malaysia 2025 Tourism Pahang Leading Lifestyle Boutique Hotel of the Year 2025 – Malaysia The Luma Hotel Leading Hospitality Technology Solution Provider of the Year 2025 Core System Technologies Sdn Bhd Leading Golf Resort of the Year 2025 – Malaysia Nilai Springs Resort Hotel and Nilai Springs Golf & Country Club Leading Business Events Destination Hotel 2025 – Malaysia Holiday Inn & Suites Penang Prai Leading Luxury Hotel of the Year 2025 – Malaysia G Hotel Gurney Leading Hotel General Manager of the Year 2025 – Northern Region – Malaysia Nick Ng – Holiday Inn & Suites Penang Prai Leading New Urban Lifestyle Hotel of the Year 2025 – Malaysia Citadines Connect Bertam Georgetown Penang Leading Conference Hotel of the Year 2025 – Southern Region – Malaysia Sunway Hotel Big Box Leading 4 Star City Hotel of the Year – Klang 2025 – Malaysia KSL Esplanade Hotel Leading Edu-Tourism Transformation Leader – Malaysia 2025 National Association of Private Educational Institutions (NAPEI) Leading Tourist Attraction of the Year 2025 – Malaysia ENTOPIA – Butterfly House (Pg) Sdn Bhd Leading Convention Centre of the Year 2025 PICCA Convention Centre @ Butterworth Arena International Business Events Leadership Award 2025 – Celebrating 10 Years of Transformational Impact Ashwin Gunasekeran, CEO – Penang Convention & Exhibition Bureau Leading Green Hotel of the Year 2025 – Northern Region – Malaysia WEIL Hotel Leading New Hotel of the Year 2025 – Malaysia Holiday Inn & Suites Penang Prai Leading 5 Star City Hotel of the Year 2025 – Malaysia Traders Hotel Kuala Lumpur Leading Lifestyle Resort Brand of the Year 2025 Wings by Croske Resort Langkawi Best Eco-Luxury Nature Retreat – Malaysia 2025 The Hooton Retreat Leading Hotel General Manager of the Year 2025 – Island Destination – Malaysia Melvin Quah – Bella Vista Waterfront Langkawi Leading 3 Star City Hotel of the Year 2025 – Malaysia FELDA Residence Kuala Terengganu – FIC Hospitality Sdn Bhd Leading Conference Hotel of the Year 2025 – East Coast Region – Malaysia Zenith Hotel Kuantan Leading Destination Management Company (Indian Market) of the Year 2025 Asia Region Holidays Sdn Bhd Leading Heritage Tourism Product of the Year 2025 – Malaysia Goche Corporation Sdn Bhd Leading Director of Sales & Marketing of the Year 2025 – Island Destination – Malaysia Selestina Grace Sunder – Bella Vista Waterfront Langkawi Leading Tour Operator Inbound (Malaysia) of the Year 2025 – Central Region Exotic Asia Holidays Travel & Tours Sdn Bhd Tourism Transformation Leadership Award 2025 – Malaysia Datuk Manoharan Periasamy, Chairman – Tourism Malaysia Excellence in State Tourism Board Leadership 2025 – Malaysia Sarawak Tourism Board Leading Conference Hotel of the Year 2025 – Northern Region – Malaysia Iconic Marjorie Hotel, Penang – a Tribute Portfolio Hotel Leading Innovative Golf Resort – Malaysia 2025 Ponderosa Golf & Country Resort Asia’s Most Inspiring Woman Leader in Hospitality of the Year 2025 Datin Christina Toh, President – Malaysian Association of Hotels Outstanding Island Tourism Authority for Resilience & Impact 2025 Langkawi Development Authority (LADA) Outstanding State Tourism Leader – Penang 2025 YB Wong Hon Wai, Penang State EXCO for Tourism & Creative Economy Leading MICE Venue of the Year 2025 – Hotel Category G Hotel Gurney Borneo’s Most Influential Tourism & Lifestyle Media Brand of the Year 2025 BorneoTalk Leading Online Travel Agency of the Year 2025 Travelvago Sdn Bhd Leading Hotel General Manager of the Year 2025 – Lifestyle Hotel Category Wan Enderi Mohd Saad – Mercure Living Putrajaya Leading Wellness & Spa Brand of the Year 2025 Goyo (KLGCC) Sdn Bhd Best Service Excellence in Dining – Malaysia 2026 Punjabi Rasoi Sdn Bhd Leading Nature & Eco Tourism Attraction of the Year 2025 – Malaysia FELDA Residence Tekam – FIC Hospitality Sdn Bhd Leading 4 Star City Hotel of the Year 2025 – Malaysia Ibis Kuala Lumpur City Centre Leading Hotel General Manager of the Year 2025 – Luxury Category Sachin Tyagi – Traders Hotel Kuala Lumpur Best Authentic Indian Restaurant of the Year 2025 – Malaysia Malabar Palace Restaurant Sdn Bhd Leading Island Resort of the Year 2025 – Langkawi – Malaysia Pelangi Beach Resort & Spa, Langkawi

Asian Tourism & Hospitality Awards 2025–26 | www.athawards.com | Organised by TIN Media

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