The beloved Bonne Maman jelly advent calendar is here — and it sells out every year

You know what helps me get through the dog days of summer? Knowing that in a matter of weeks (OK, months), I’ll be making the seasons bright with Advent calendars and gift ideas galore. I know, I know, it’s only Labor Day, but as Yahoo’s Gifting Editor, I’m all for embracing a yuletide state of mind long before I deck the halls. The release of the beloved Bonne Maman advent calendar is my annual holiday kickoff — and this year’s edition is officially available at Amazon.

You’ve probably seen the French brand’s gingham-lidded jars on the grocery store shelves. And if you haven’t tasted their decadent fruit and caramel spreads, then you’re in for a treat with their limited-edition advent calendar, which is packed with 24 mini jars of joy, er, jelly. I taste-tested my way through the countdown last year, so I’m back for round two (it’s a tough job, I know!). The 2025 version is bigger and better, with reusable packaging, tons of new flavors and more variety than ever before.

Bonne Maman $55 at Amazon

It tastes as good as it looks

Feel free to judge this book by its cover. The countdown itself has received a welcome upgrade — instead of cheap, perforated packaging, there are 24 mini boxes that can be repurposed to house stocking stuffers, small gifts or future holiday countdowns.

I’m no Grinch, so I don’t want to ruin the magic of discovering the 24 limited-edition flavors tucked inside. But if you want a taste of what’s to come, here’s my little gift to you: Unlike last year, the 2025 Bonne Maman advent calendar isn’t as heavy on the classics. That’s right, you won’t get too many strawberry, raspberry or blackberry preserves this go-around. It’s packed with delightful flavor combos that are a touch more unexpected — wild blueberry with maple syrup, plum and pear with star anise, pineapple with rum and vanilla, to name a few. There are also four caramel spreads thrown into the mix, which pair well with a fresh cuppa.

Advertisement Advertisement

I’ll admit: I was eager to get in the holly jelly spirit as soon as the countdown arrived at my doorstep, so I randomly picked three jars to try (in the name of science, obviously). I started on a high note with the milk caramel with Madagascar vanilla, which I drizzled onto plain Greek yogurt and apple slices (psst, I preferred the latter). It was subtly sweet, not syrupy, but the thin consistency made it a real winner because I was able to dip and drizzle with ease. Next up: The cherry and violet leaves spread, which certainly packed a punch, but was a bit too floral for my taste. The strawberry and passionfruit spread was totally my jam — rich, velvety and versatile enough to be spread on toast, stirred into yogurt and used as a topping on my overnight oats. Yes, I somehow managed to do all three with the 1-ounce jar. Pretty impressive if I do say so myself.

The strawberry passionfruit spread is the real star here. Then again, I only tried three flavors and one of the other jellies may come out on top! (Amanda Garrity/Yahoo News) (Amanda Garrity/Yahoo News)

The lid color hints at what’s inside. Red and pink lids are reserved for fruit preserves and jellies, while blue lids are for caramel spreads. Technically speaking, Bonne Maman doesn’t make any jams, so there’s actually no jam in sight!

But it’ll sell out well before the holidays

No one — myself included — is telling you to rush time, but trust me, you’ll appreciate the nudge come December. The Bonne Maman advent calendar is one of the most anticipated releases each year, and it has sold out every year since its 2017 season. And since the 2025 version dropped a month earlier this year, this may only fast-track things. More than 6,000 Amazon shoppers picked one up in the first month, so my advice: If you want it, come and get it ASAP.

The final verdict: It’s a Bonne Maman holiday (once again)

I know my way around an Advent calendar. I write about ’em every year, so I’ve tested hundreds — ones filled with chocolates, Legos, jewelry, beauty products, tea bags and all kinds of tiny trinkets. And yet, the Bonne Maman Advent calendar is the one I gravitate to and gift to those who appreciate the sweeter things in life.

Advertisement Advertisement

Last year, my boyfriend and I gave his dad a countdown and he sent us daily updates about his #JOTD, aka jelly of the day. It’s the gift that keeps on giving for 24 days straight — and several Amazon shoppers have written similar sentiments. “What do you buy a 94-year-old mom who has everything she needs? This, of course. She has already looked her gift over and loves it so much, she asked me to send one to her sister and brother-in-law,” one sweet shopper wrote.

Another pointed out that it’s much more than an advent calendar; it’s a memory-maker. “I buy them for my adult daughters and we actually talk jam every morning during Advent on the phone,” they wrote. It’s a small, relatively affordable way to spread cheer — isn’t that what the holidays are all about anyway?!

A jelly a day keeps the Grinch away — at least that’s Bonne Maman’s philosophy. Mine too. (Amanda Garrity/Yahoo News) (Amanda Garrity/Yahoo News)

Bonne Maman Advent calendar FAQs

What is included in the Bonne Maman Advent calendar in 2025?

This year’s calendar features 24 mini fruit and caramel spreads in the following flavors: apple with caramel and cinnamon; apricot wit honey; apricot with lavender; milk caramel with coffee; milk caramel with Madagascar vanilla; milk caramel with salted butter; cherry with pink peppercorn; cherry with violet leaves; fig with cardamom; mandarin from Italy; mango and ginger; orange, yuzu and grapefruit; peach and blackcurrant with Sichuan pepper; pear and mandarin with cinnamon; pineapple with rum and vanilla; plum and pear with star anise; raspberry and lychee; redcurrant and raspberry; rhubarb and strawberry; strawberry and passionfruit; sweet orange, guava and lime; white nectarine and peach with lemon verbena; wild blueberry and lychee with rose; and wild blueberry with maple syrup.

How many jars are in the Bonne Maman Advent calendar?

There are 24 gingham-lidded jars — one for each day leading up to Christmas!

What sizes are the jars in the Bonne Maman Advent calendar?

Each single-serve jar measures 1 ounce, which means there’s plenty of jam to go ’round (depending on how thick you spread it). “I spread it generously over two pieces of toast and I still have about one serving left,” one customer cheered. Another mentioned that “each jar is enough for about 10 crackers” … but who’s counting?

How long do Bonne Maman spreads last?

Sure, you can certainly have a jam a day in the lead up to Christmas, but there’s no rush: The brand recommends enjoying the spreads by June 2026 “for the optimal flavor experience.”

Can the mini jars be reused after the jam is gone?

Scan through the Amazon reviews and you’ll learn a million ways to reuse ’em. Be sure to stash a few, then break them out to store spices, salad dressings, buttons and other odds and ends.