The best Labor Day sales on suitcases and travel accessories, starting at $5

Back when a phone was just a phone, one charge got you through the day. On my last trip, though, mine pulled duty as a camera, navigator, translator and more — so a midday recharge was a must. This sleek little charger was a savior: lightweight enough to slip into my fanny pack, yet powerful enough to juice both my phone and my husband’s for another six hours of sightseeing.

It was only a dollar cheaper during Prime Day, and prices usually climb by two to three bucks, so this is still a solid deal. Even better, it’s on sale in all six colors — pink, purple, navy, black, white and a serene teal — so everyone in the family can have their own (and no one can accuse you of swiping theirs).

Source