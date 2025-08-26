Wednesday, August 27, 2025
Google search engine
HomeLifestyleThe best Labor Day sales on suitcases and travel accessories, starting at...
Lifestyle

The best Labor Day sales on suitcases and travel accessories, starting at $5

admin
By admin
0
1

Back when a phone was just a phone, one charge got you through the day. On my last trip, though, mine pulled duty as a camera, navigator, translator and more — so a midday recharge was a must. This sleek little charger was a savior: lightweight enough to slip into my fanny pack, yet powerful enough to juice both my phone and my husband’s for another six hours of sightseeing.

It was only a dollar cheaper during Prime Day, and prices usually climb by two to three bucks, so this is still a solid deal. Even better, it’s on sale in all six colors — pink, purple, navy, black, white and a serene teal — so everyone in the family can have their own (and no one can accuse you of swiping theirs).

Source

Previous article
TheChallenge.org: New Study by Finds Reducing Phone Use is Over Twice as Hard as Enduring a Daily Ice Bath
admin
adminhttps://blogchicks.com.au
RELATED ARTICLES
Google search engine

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

admin on People are reporting vertigo, dizziness and nausea after Friday’s 4.8 magnitude East Coast earthquake. Here’s why.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Blogchicks is your lifestyle news, entertainment, travel, music, health & fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos, something for everyone.

Contact us: info@blogchicks.com.au

FOLLOW US

© Blog Chicks 2024