The best luxury buys in regional homes in Australia today

From grand estates to well-located and inviting residences, we’ve done the searching to select some of the best luxury homes for sale across the country in regional Australia.

Pool with a view, Bendigo, VIC

There’s a lot to love about this stunningly renovated three-bedroom home close to the Bendigo CBD and Arts precinct.

But the first thing to capture your attention is the pool area, complete with its own view of the Sacred Heart Cathedral spire.

Inside its just as inviting, with the central living area feuring an original open fireplace with gas-log fire and a built-in-bar.

Lakeside bliss, Wallagoot, NSW

Had enough of the crowds? Then this 6 acre estate on the shores of Wallagoot Lake on the NSW far south coast may be the one for you.

It’s all about the position here, with bush and water views available from the main residence, a rustic home that has been renovated but is just waiting for a few tweaks and bit of styling to give it more of a lakeside retreat vibe.

There’s also the addition of a structure known as the “boatshed” which sits down by the lake and could be perfect for a work from home space.

The good life, Mount Macedon, VIC

A fine mix of character features and modern comforts make this estate in Mount Macedon one to put on the “I wish” list.

On arrival its a journey along the driveway through manicured grounds before arriving at the four-bedroom house.

The recently renovtaed kitchen and living area is an eye-catcher, with the kitchen featuring a butlers pantry, stone benchtops and there is spotted gum hardwood floors throughout.

House on the hill, Armidale, NSW

This landmark property in the New England town of Armidale is hitting the market for the first time in 65 years.

Sitting high on the town’s South Hill, the six-bedroom home sits within large established English-stye gardens and adjoins the heritage listed Armidale Bicentennial Arobetum.

Large reception rooms, including one with a marble fireplace, along with a country-style kitchen make this a welcoming place for gatherings.

Modern masterpiece, Wild Meadows, NSW

This two-bedroom designer retreat is as beautiful inside as out.

From a distance the pavilion, with floor to ceiling glass, appears to hover over the surrounding countryside.

That position lets it take in the surrounding views including that of the lake of the Fitzroy Falls Reservior.

Inside, fine craftsmanship and design is on show in the home that was originally owned by well-known architect David Katon.

Edwardian elegance, Launceston, NSW

A grand home it is, but it is the skilful renovation that takes it to another level. Not stuffy, but a good mix of highlighting the period features and modern touches to make it a home you want to live in today.

The position of this landmark home is also worth noting, sitting in South Launceston’s prized Adelaide Street and located close St Georges Square, leading schools, cafes and the CBD.

The master suite is a highlight, with its open fireplace, spacious ensuite and elevated views.

Cosy mountain retreat Leura, NSW

This property is set across two blocks that today houses stunning cool climate gardens in the Blue Mountains town of Leura, west of Sydney.

Within these gardens sits a charming 1911 weatherboard cottage that has warm and inviting spaces within along with sun-drenched outdoor entertaining areas.

It is situated in one the Blue Mountains most inviting towns, which offers cafes, restaurants and boutique shopping along with easy access to the surrounding National Park and bushwalks.

