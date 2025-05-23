The best mops of 2025 for every type of floor, tested and reviewed

You’re rushing to prep school (or work) lunch, and you drop a sandwich on the kitchen floor … jelly-side-down. Or maybe you knock an open juice bottle over while you’re cleaning out the fridge. Spills happen, which is why every homeowner should have one of the best mops of 2025 in their cleaning arsenal. Along with a great vacuum, these handy helpers clear your home of dirt, crumbs, dust and all the other grime that tends to build up over time.

Whether you’re looking for a spongy string mop that can sop up liquid messes or a smooth, flat mop that can dust and wash floors in a few swoops, behold some of the best mops on the market for hardwood, laminate, tile and more. How do we know? We researched dozens of mops, looking at customer reviews and ratings, then tested 11 of the most popular models on their cleaning prowess. Our picks are here to rescue you from untimely spills and help turn your everyday cleaning around. Prepare to be floored!

Amazon Type: String/bucket | Cleaning surface: Hardwood, laminate, tile, vinyl and more | Use: Wet or dry Topping our list is O-Cedar’s RinseClean, which hit the sweet spot between convenience, absorbency, agility and cost-efficiency. The mop was easy to assemble (it took mere seconds), and the pole is adjustable so you can customize the length based on your height and the task at hand. The bucket has a handle for easy maneuvering. You can spin the wringer with a tap of the foot pedal, so you don’t need to manually strain the mop when it needs draining or replenishing. Unlike many mop-and-bucket systems (including O-Cedar’s beloved EasyWring), the RinseClean has two water chambers — one for clean and one for dirty — so you can ensure you’re using the fresh stuff without constantly dumping and refilling a bucket. The string-style mop head is super absorbent: It managed to sop up large volumes of water and capture every last drop of the spaghetti sauce, chocolate syrup, honey and grape jelly we splattered on the floor for our testing. Another bonus: The flexibility of the strings and the triangular shape of the mop head make it easy to clean baseboards, plus into corners and crevices. It’s an all-around great mop, especially for kitchen and bathroom cleaning. Pros Mop strings trap high-volume substances

Easily absorbs spills in corners

Machine-washable mop pads

Bucket has two water chambers, plus wringer with spinner Cons Soft mop strings might not be as tough on sticky messes as rope strings or sponge pads $50 at Amazon

Amazon Type: Flat/spray | Cleaning surface: Hardwood, laminate, tile, vinyl and more | Use: Wet or dry Flat mops are great for everyday cleaning (plus light scrubbing) — particularly when it comes to wide-open spaces. And microfiber pads like the ones on the Rubbermaid Reveal are frequently recommended by cleaning experts. The mop came in a compact box and was super easy to assemble: We pieced a few poles together, then attached the mop head and added water to the spray bottle. It’s just as easy to use: There’s a trigger under the handle that, when squeezed, sprays water onto the floor for the mop pad to then absorb and distribute. The mop pad itself clung onto dust and hair, and was gentle yet tough enough to break down dirt. The mop also comes with a mini scouring pad, located right above the mop pad, for substances that are sticky or caked in (we used it to tackle honey in our kitchen obstacle course). At 22 ounces, the spray bottle holds a good amount of water without weighing down the mop. And the pad is generously sized, so it will require less time and energy than typical mops when it comes to making your rounds. For added value, the mop comes with not just the affixed mop pad and scouring pad, but two replacement pads. This is a nice touch, as you may need to replace the pad mid-cleaning if it gets too dirty. And you get it all for less than $32 … a small price to pay for a much cleaner home! Pros Nimble mop head and pole

Can be used for cleaning or dusting

No bucket required

Mop pads are machine-washable

Affordable Cons Not as effective as string mops at getting high-volume substances

May need to clean or swap mop pad mid-job $31 at Amazon

Pursteam World’s Best Steamers WType: Flat/handheld | Cleaning surface: Hardwood, laminate, tile, carpet, upholstery and more | Use: Wet (steam) Steam mops are popular for their ability to clean and sanitize floors without the use of chemicals, and this version from PurSteam is one hot commodity. Despite its somewhat intimidating design, it’s fairly straightforward to set up: The body of the steamer clicks into the mop head, and the mop pad (it comes with two) sticks to the bottom. With the PurSteam plugged in and the power dial turned up, this mop wasted no time letting off steam. It was ready in a matter of seconds and glided around hardwood and laminate like it was on wheels, lifting sticky honey patches with ease and leaving floors looking clean and shiny. Unlike most steam mops, the PurSteam comes with an attachment that lets you steam-clean carpets, a process we found similarly streamlined and effective. Equally impressive (and perhaps most unique) is that the center portion of the PurSteam steamer can be detached and used as a handheld mop. You can use it with the standard mop head or one of the included attachments to clean upholstery and get into small grooves. We felt like pros using this thing, thanks to all its bells and whistles! Pros Can be used on hard or carpeted surfaces

Doubles as a handheld

Comes with seven attachment tools

Machine-washable mop pads Cons We wish the handle was more pronounced for easier gripping $90 at Amazon

Amazon Type: Flat/spinner | Cleaning surface: Wood, laminate, tile, vinyl and more | Use: Wet (clean or steam) The Bissell SpinWave serves as a vacuum at its core and a flat mop at its base … with not only sucking and cleaning, but scrubbing and steaming abilities. To get it up and running, we attached two round mop pad disks (there are two sets, one soft and one slightly abrasive), then added water (it also comes with a cleaning solution) to a tank at the base. There are two settings: In “clean” mode, the mop sprays water for washing floors. In “steam” mode, the mop sanitizes floors and breaks down sticky messes. The vacuum function is activated in both modes to help lift lingering substances or debris for a deeper clean. It’s the priciest piece of machinery on our list, but you’re getting a vacuum, scrubber, cleaner and steamer in one. We’re not kidding when we say this machine gobbled every last bit of spaghetti sauce, chocolate syrup, honey and grape jelly, while leaving floors sparkling. Pros Vacuum, mop, scrubber and steamer in one

Cordless

Machine-washable pads

Comes with cleaning solution and base $250 at Amazon

Clean-up crew: The O-Cedar CleanRinse gets spaghetti sauce that splattered onto trim, down to the very last drop. (Kristin Granero/Yahoo)

Factors to consider when choosing a mop

Here are some things to think about when deciding which mop type works best for your home.

Mop style:

String (round) mops consist of a bunch of rope or fabric pieces that are woven together. These mops are particularly good at trapping water and high-density substances like jelly or spaghetti sauce. Given the flexibility of the strings, they’re also able to get into narrow crevices and up against ledges. Rope mop heads are tougher, both as a material and against stuck-on substances. Fabric string mop heads are gentler on delicate surfaces, so they may be best for hardwood floors. They can typically go in the washing machine when they need cleaning.

Flat mops have long, thin pads that attach to a mop head (or base). They’re usually not as absorbent (or “webby”) as string mops, and therefore not able to capture or contain as much liquid or dirt. Their rectangular shape makes for wider, more streamlined passes, so they’re ideal for everyday cleaning — especially in shallow areas, such as under a bed or sofa. Scrubbing pads are tougher against caked-on dirt and sticky messes, but may not be suitable for hardwood or other more delicate surfaces. Microfiber pads are gentler, making them great for dusting and maintenance-washing, plus delicate floors.

Electric mops often offer a deeper clean and mean less manual scrubbing. This category includes steam mops, spin mops (which use automatically spinning pads to buff and/or scrub surfaces) and wet vacs (which combine suction with pads or moistened brush rollers for wet/dry messes like spilled cereal and milk).

Cleaning mechanism: Bucket or spray? It all comes down to preference, as well as the task at hand.

Traditional mops with a bucket typically have a manual squeegee or wringer for squeezing out extra water and debris. More sophisticated bucket systems feature two sections — one for clean water and one for dirty — so the water you’re replenishing the mop with is clean.

Spray mop systems involve a spray bottle or canister that you fill up with water/cleaning solution and attach to the mop pole. You pull a lever to release the water, which eliminates the need to carry around a bucket. Because you’re not actively cleaning or squeegeeing your mop pad, you might have to replace it as you go, especially for bigger homes or messier jobs.

Dirt, revealed: The Rubbermaid Reveal gets under shallow areas you otherwise couldn’t see or reach. (Kristin Granero/Yahoo)

Maintenance: The best mop is the mop you’ll actually use! Here are a few more things to consider when it comes to convenience.

High-capacity water tanks and buckets mean less refills, especially for larger homes, while lower capacities often mean less heavy lifting.

Single-use mop pads can be tossed when finished, but require replenishing. Traditional mop pads are more cost-efficient, but need (machine) washing.

Vacuum-style mops typically require the least amount of effort when cleaning, but you may need to empty a dust cup or clean brush rollers.

How we tested mops

We assessed each mop based on things like comfort, agility and absorbency. We also considered convenience: How easy the mop was to set up and use and how much maintenance it needed.

To gauge performance, we also set up a “kitchen obstacle course,” spilling splatter-prone spaghetti sauce, gooey chocolate syrup, clumpy grape jelly and sticky honey on a kitchen floor. We then put each mop through its paces.

What mess? The Bissell SpinWave makes spaghetti sauce, chocolate syrup, honey and jelly disappear in seconds. (Kristin Granero/Yahoo)

Other mops we tested

Libman Tornado Spin Mop System ($53): This string-mop-and-bucket system is similar in form and function to O-Cedar’s, except it doesn’t have a separate chamber for clean water. We also preferred the O-Cedar’s foot pedal, and how the triangular shape of the mop head allowed us to get into corners.

Bona Hardwood Floor Premium Spray Mop ($42): This spray mop didn’t come with a mini scrubber or extra mop pads like the Rubbermaid Reveal. That said, it arrived pre-filled with an expert-recommended, wood-safe cleaning solution, and it holds more water/cleaner solution overall. We’d consider it the best spray mop for hardwood floors as long as you don’t mind sticking to one pad or springing on a few replacement pads.

O-Cedar ProMist Max Microfiber Spray Mop ($35): The mop pad on this O-Cedar spray mop didn’t have quite as much grit for scrubbing as others. But we liked how the soft microfiber mop pad attracted hair and dust and felt gentle enough for delicate surfaces. You should be able to get two uses out of the pad before tossing it in the wash, as it completely surrounds the mop head and the mop head flips.

O-Cedar H2prO Flat Mop System ($50): Like O-Cedar’s RinseClean, the H2prO has separate chambers for clean and discarded water, in this case with a squeegee versus a spinner for wringing. We like how the clean water chamber detaches from the bucket for easy filling, and how the flat, absorbent mop can get under shallow areas (it’s also compact for smaller spaces). Ultimately, we went with the RinseClean for our top mop-and-bucket pick because it got more of our testing substances up in one go and cleaned better around curves and in tight corners.

Joymoop Flat Mop and Bucket Set ($45): This system consists of a flat mop and a tall bucket with a squeegee. The mop head large, and the pad has some grit to it, though it’s not as absorbent as others. You have to keep the bucket pretty full in order to get the entire mop pad wet, and the water can get dirty easily. But I’ve had one for a while and would recommend it for “maintenance” washing (and occasional scrubbing).

Full steam ahead: The PurSteam glides across floors, dissolving sticky honey and leaving floors sparkling. (Kristin Granero/Yahoo)

Bissell Powerfresh Steam Mop ($103): This steam mop was incredibly easy to set up, and just as easy to use. It has two steam settings and comes with two mop pads (one a soft microfiber and one terry for a gentle scrub). You can remove the mop head to reveal a brush that can be used on stickier substances. The drawbacks: This steamer doesn’t double as a handheld, and doesn’t come with all of the accessories our top steam mop has, but it does what it promises.

Shark Steam Genius ($130): With this Shark steam mop, you get three steam settings, including a special “steam blaster” for targeting particularly sticky or stubborn messes. It broke down caked-on honey and jelly with ease. We liked how we could discard the dual-sided terry mop pads (it comes with two) hands-free. But there’s no handheld option and no accessories.

Mop FAQs

What’s the best mop for tile floors?

While most mops are compatible with tile floors, string mops are better at getting into grout lines and crevices that flat mops might be too surface-level to reach. Steam mops can also help when it comes to lifting particularly sticky or gooey substances, such as jelly or honey. This is a place where a good spin scrubber or grout cleaner can also come in handy.

What’s the most convenient mop?

Mops with single-use pads are probably the most convenient in terms of prep and cleanup (you just attach a wet pad to the mop head and toss it when you’re done), but they may not be as durable or tough on dirt as cloth pads. They’ll also require you to replace and purchase mop pads more frequently. We prefer traditional mop-and-bucket systems or spray-style mops with reusable pads.

How do you clean a mop?

For a mop-and-bucket system, you’d typically rinse and wring out the mop pad in the bucket, then empty and rinse out the bucket itself, allowing everything to dry before storing.

For a spray or canister-style mop, you’d empty the tank and rinse that out, cleaning or replacing any pads or brush rolls as directed. Some mop machines also have a self-cleaning function.

With single-use, wet-pad mops, you just throw the wet pad into the garbage when finished … easy on the cleaner, but the pads can stack up in terms of financial (and environmental) impact.

We received complimentary samples of some products and purchased others ourselves, but we reviewed all products using the same objective criteria.

