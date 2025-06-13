The best nontoxic sunscreens, according to dermatologists and researchers

Sunscreen season is here, and the topic can get, well, sticky. You know that sun protection is critical for preventing skin cancer, but you may have also heard that some of the chemicals in common sunscreens are linked to health concerns. Trying to decide how to make the best decisions for you and your family’s long-term health can make going to the beach feel like a high-stakes endeavor. But there are two facts you shouldn’t ignore: Regular sunscreen use is critical when it comes to preventing skin cancer, and modern formulations now meet stricter safety standards.

Quick Overview See 5 more

Health concerns around sunscreens

“There is good news in the sunscreen marketplace,” says David Andrews, PhD, chief science officer of the Environmental Working Group (EWG), a nonprofit, nonregulatory agency that advocates for safer consumer products and independently tests sunscreens and other items for chemicals that have been linked to health concerns. “We have seen a significant decrease in two ingredients that EWG has long recommended consumers avoid: oxybenzone and retinyl palmitate.”

The main concern with these and similar ingredients in sunscreens is that they are easily absorbed from the skin into the body and have been found in breast milk, amniotic fluid, urine, semen and blood. While the presence of these chemicals doesn’t necessarily mean that they’re causing any harm, it’s the reason more studies are needed to help determine whether they can truly be considered safe. But therein lies a problem: It’s difficult to construct studies to determine if there are direct links between these ingredients and human health, and many of the studies performed to date have been performed on animals. That said, a 2023 review published in Environment International that looked at human and animal evidence found that oxybenzone, in particular, has endocrine-disrupting properties, with data indicating its presence can affect menstrual cycle hormonal alterations in humans, along with an increased risk of uterine fibroids and endometriosis.

Advertisement Advertisement

Government organizations are taking note. In 2021, the European Commission significantly lowered the amount of oxybenzone allowed in sunscreens to 2.2% (the U.S. allows up to 6%), and Hawaii banned products that contain oxybenzone due to the ingredient’s potential to harm marine life. In 2019, the Food and Drug Administration stated that more evidence is needed to determine whether oxybenzone is safe and effective, specifically noting that there is concern due to “questions raised in the published literature regarding the potential for endocrine activity.”

If you’re skeptical, you’re not alone — but it’s worth noting that some of the alarm-raising animal studies don’t reflect real-world human use. These studies often expose animals to high levels of ingested chemicals, which doesn’t translate to how they’re used in everyday, topically applied products like sunscreens. The animals are exposed to a flood of chemicals, when in real life humans may only be exposed to an occasional sprinkle. While such research can highlight potential risks, it doesn’t offer clear conclusions without human studies based on realistic exposure levels.

The question then becomes — if there is some evidence that some ingredients in some sunscreens could be harmful (even though it’s still unclear if they cause harm and, if so, to what extent), what’s the best course of action to protect your skin from the sun and your body from potential toxins? The short answer: Your sunscreen’s ingredient list.

Mineral sunscreens, which block UV rays from penetrating the skin, aren’t absorbed into the body, making them a potentially safer alternative. They’re also less likely to cause a skin reaction compared to chemical sunscreens. “I advise my patients concerned about chemical exposure to choose mineral-based sunscreens that contain zinc and/or titanium over chemical ones,” says Dr. Christopher Bunick, associate professor of dermatology at the Yale School of Medicine.

General guidelines for staying safe in the sun

Preventing skin cancer is mission critical. “I explain to my patients that any sunscreen is better than no sunscreen,” says Bunick. “Evidence shows that the risks of skin cancer are much higher from sunburns over one’s lifetime than from consistent use of sunscreens — even chemical sunscreens.” For instance, if a mineral sunscreen is not on hand, using a chemical-based sunscreen is your next best option. “Those sunscreens are, in fact, better than a sunburn,” Bunick says.

Choose lotions, sticks or roll-on products. Spray sunscreens are so convenient, but they are not the top choice for several reasons. “Inhalation of spray sunscreens remains a concern,” says Andrews. Not to mention, spray can be lost to the environment if wind carries it away, and users may be less likely to apply sufficient coverage. “With all sunscreens, it is important to rub them in and reapply frequently to ensure no spots are missed,” Andrews says.

Sun protection is more than just sunscreen. While sunscreen is a significant part of the equation, Bunick says that sun protection “involves sun-protective clothing (hats, clothing or swimsuits where sun protection is built into the fabric itself) and choosing early morning or late afternoon times to go outside when the sun is less intense,” as well as limiting your time in the sun and reapplying sunscreen every 40 to 80 minutes if you are sweating or getting wet.

Buying safer sunscreens for the whole family

Almost all of the products on our list meet the EWG’s highest safety standard — Verified, which means they contain none of the ingredients that have been flagged as potentially toxic to human health. All the products on this list that are EWG Verified are mineral sunscreens. The one product that isn’t EWG Verified qualifies on their hazard scale as a 2, or “generally safe” (more on this below), and is also the only product that isn’t a mineral-based sunscreen.

Advertisement Advertisement

While the FDA is the U.S. government agency responsible for regulating sunscreens, the EWG applies its own, more stringent safety criteria. While it’s wise to consider sunscreen ingredients if you have concerns, health experts consistently emphasize that using any sunscreen is better than using none — it’s always best to apply what you have rather than skip sun protection.

Best for face

Well People SPF: 30 | SPF type: Mineral | Active ingredient: Zinc oxide | Water resistant: No | For face or body: Face Tinted moisturizers featuring SPF protection can simplify your morning routine, cutting back on the number of products you’re applying to your face. We like Well People’s Bio Tint SPF 30 because it comes in 14 different shades and features ingredients like coconut oil and broccoli seed oil to help hydrate your skin. Oh, and it’ll protect your skin from the sun without any potentially harmful ingredients — this one’s EWG Verified. Reviewers concur, appreciating that it adds moisture without getting clumpy or caking. One sun-protected user on Amazon says, “If you’re looking for something with a creamy texture that has light/medium coverage and doesn’t feel oily on your skin, this is the one! I had been using Kosas and Honest before, but this one is more luscious and the SPF works really well. I can wear it all day and even overnight without any issues of getting clumpy or greasy or gross. I think the colors run a little on the lighter side — I got a darker color and it works well.” $30 at Amazon

Best for body

Babo Botanicals SPF: 30 | SPF type: Mineral | Active ingredient: Zinc oxide | Water resistant: Yes, 80 minutes | For face or body: Both If you’re looking for an everyday sunscreen you can apply to your face and body, Babo Botanicals Zinc Sunscreen Lotion is fragrance-free (meaning it contains no ingredients or perfumes to mask scents), water-resistant and, of course, is EWG Verified. The brand is also B Corp Certified for its environmental cognizance and Leaping Bunny certified by Cruelty Free International, meaning the products have never been tested on animals. As for its performance? Reviewers are fans. One happy Amazon customer titles it “the best,” stating, “I wear this under my makeup daily and it leaves no greasy feel or white cast. It is moisturizing but doesn’t break me out or feel oily. I also use it on my toddler because it’s EWG Verified. I’ve tried many sunscreens and this is by far the best and protects both my and my son’s skin in Colorado in very strong sun.” $18 at Amazon

Best for babies and kids

Mustela SPF: 50 | SPF type: Mineral | Active ingredient: Zinc oxide | Water resistant: Yes, 80 minutes | For face or body: Both Established baby brand Mustela is known for having fewer ingredients of concern and being formulated for babies’ more sensitive skin. Their EWG-Verified stick sunscreen is a favorite of parents who say it’s particularly easy to apply (and reapply) to kids who don’t love standing still for sunscreen application. For those looking for products made with more organic ingredients and environmentally friendly practices, this stick also holds the NSF “Contains Organic Ingredients” label and is B Corp Certified. That said, reviewers also note that the product does leave a white cast, so if you’re trying to avoid the light-colored residue, this might not be the product for you. $14 at Amazon

Think SPF: 30 | SPF type: Mineral | Active ingredient: Zinc oxide | Water resistant: Yes, 80 minutes | For face or body: Both This fragrance-free EWG-Verified lotion is another choice that offers water resistance for up to 80 minutes. While this product is labeled “clear zinc,” it’s important to remember that because zinc oxide is thick, if you’re applying it adequately it might still give your baby’s skin a white cast. The good news is that babies and toddlers aren’t usually too picky about their appearance. Parents love it for their little ones, noting that despite being thick, it’s nongreasy and holds up well to water. $13 at Amazon

Stream2Sea SPF: 45 | SPF type: Mineral | Active ingredient: Zinc oxide | Water resistant: Yes, 80 minutes | For face or body: Both This EWG Verified lotion provides SPF 45 broad-spectrum protection and uses zinc oxide, a mineral-based active ingredient known for its effectiveness and low risk of skin irritation. It is free from common irritants such as sulfates and parabens — ingredients that can cause allergic reactions or sensitivity in some individuals — making it a suitable option for kids with sensitive skin. Additionally, it is a USDA Certified Biobased Product, indicating it is made from 100% plant-derived or renewable materials. Reviewers are also clear that it’s not just great for kids. “This is an amazing product that I wear every day. Rain or shine, sunny or cloudy. Comes out of the tube white and rubs in clear. I am a photographer so I’m outside a lot and depend on great sun protection. This definitely fits the bill,” shares one more mature user. $23 at Amazon

Attitude SPF: 30 | SPF type: Mineral | Active ingredient: Zinc oxide | Water resistant: No | For face or body: Both If your child prefers a stick sunscreen to a lotion, Attitude’s Sunly SPF 30 Sunscreen Stick is an EWG Verified option. It glides on smoothly, and parents particularly appreciate the wide applicator. “Finally a stick sunscreen for kids that is wide. I love that it’s spreadable mineral sunscreen. We will only be buying this stick from now on!” shares one parent on Amazon. Its packaging is also plastic-free and comes in a Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) certified biodegradable cardboard tube (great if you’re concerned about microplastics). Just keep in mind that this sunscreen isn’t water resistant. If you’re heading to the pool, lake or beach, you’re going to want a different option. $24 at Amazon

Best sports and recreational sunscreens

Stream2Sea SPF: 40 | SPF type: Mineral | Active ingredient: Zinc oxide | Water resistant: Yes, 80 minutes | For face or body: Both For on-the-go workouts and days at the beach, this handy tin makes it easy to reapply sunscreen every 80 minutes. We especially like it for application to smaller but more exposed areas, like the tops of your ears or the tip of your nose. You can even slide it in your board shorts pocket or a fanny pack so you’ll never be without. And yes, it’s EWG Verified too. $27 at Amazon

Happy Ocean SPF: 30 | SPF type: Mineral | Active ingredient: Zinc oxide | Water resistant: Yes | For face or body: Both Lotions are convenient for easy application, especially when it comes to making sure you’re getting all-over coverage. This EWG Verified option from Happy Ocean offers SPF 30 with broad-spectrum protection (for UVA and UVB rays) and 80 minutes of water resistance. It’s also available in a tinted version. $15 at Amazon

Best for melanin-rich skin

BLACK GIRL SUNSCREEN SPF: 30 | SPF type: Chemical | Active ingredient: Avobenzone 3.0%, homosalate 10.0%, octisalate 5.0%, octocrylene 2.75%, | Water resistant: Yes, up to 80 minutes | For face or body: Face and body While we couldn’t find an EWG Verified sunscreen made specifically for Black and brown skin, this formula from Black Girl Sunscreen comes close, ranking as an EWG 2 and considered “generally safe” by the organization. (For products that don’t qualify for the EWG Verified standard, the organization provides rankings from 1 to 10, with products ranking 1 or 2 falling into a “generally safe” category, those from 3 to 6 raising a moderate level of concern and those from 7 to 10 reflecting a higher level of concern.) This product qualifies as EWG 2 primarily due to the inclusion of chemical UV filters such as avobenzone, homosalate, octisalate and octocrylene — ingredients that the FDA currently categorizes as not Generally Recognized as Safe and Effective (GRASE) due to insufficient data, not because they are confirmed to be harmful. While these ingredients are not considered high concern by EWG, they may carry a small risk of skin irritation or allergic reactions in sensitive individuals. With more than 3,000 5-star reviews on Amazon (an impressive 81% of all ratings are 5 stars), customers are overwhelmingly happy with this product. “I’m very dark — think Lupita Nyong’o and Djimon Hounsou — and when I was younger I rarely wore sunscreen since they had zinc and were impossible to rub into my skin. It’s true: there’s no cast with this sunscreen!” shares one reviewer, adding that she hasn’t noticed any skin irritation from use. $11 at Amazon

Best for lips

ATTITUDE SPF: 15 | SPF type: Mineral | Active ingredient: Zinc oxide | Water resistant: No | For face or body: Lips Your lips need protecting too! Attitude’s Sunly Tinted Lip Balm with SPF 15 comes in coconut or unscented versions and features a universally flattering nude tint. (Although reviewers note that it basically goes on without color — the tint just offsets the zinc oxide’s white cast.) The product also comes in an FSC-certified biodegradable cardboard tube and the lip protection is EWG Verified. $8 at Amazon

FAQs

What’s the difference between mineral and chemical sunscreens?

These are the two broad categories of sunscreen. Each category protects your skin in a different way.

Mineral sunscreens, sometimes referred to as physical sunscreens, create a barrier between your skin and the sun. This barrier reflects the UVA and UVB rays away from your skin, preventing sun damage. These mineral sunscreens use zinc oxide or titanium dioxide as the active ingredient. They’re also generally considered safer for your skin, your body and the environment.

Chemical sunscreens rub into your skin, and they absorb the sun’s rays rather than reflecting them. By absorbing the rays before your skin absorbs them, they too help prevent sun damage. The most common active ingredients in chemical sunscreens include avobenzone, oxybenzone, ecamsule and octocrylene. Chemical sunscreens often use a combination of ingredients.

What ingredients should I avoid when looking for “nontoxic” sunscreens?

First, we should note that “nontoxic” is not a regulated term, making it hard to define. The FDA regulates sunscreens, and in 2021 the FDA released a report following a review of 16 common sunscreen ingredients that found that only two ingredients could be designated as “generally recognized as safe and effective,” or GRASE. GRASE status is a designation the FDA uses for OTC drugs like sunscreen that indicates there’s sufficient scientific evidence to support both the safety and effectiveness of the drug for consumers. In the case of the 16 tested sunscreen ingredients, only zinc oxide and titanium dioxide — the most common active ingredients in mineral sunscreens — made the cut.

Advertisement Advertisement

Two ingredients — aminobenzoic acid and trolamine salicylate, which aren’t commonly used in sunscreens — were deemed unsafe and are no longer allowed to be used as sunscreen ingredients. The remaining 12 ingredients have insufficient data to label them as GRASE, and the FDA is requesting more data before giving them a designation. These include avobenzone, cinoxate, dioxybenzone, ensulizole, homosalate, meradimate, octinoxate, octisalate, octocrylene, oxybenzone, padimate O and sulisobenzone.

While these 12 ingredients are currently allowed to be used in sunscreens, there is some evidence in small studies that six of these ingredients can be absorbed through the skin and can be found in the bloodstream after just one application, causing concern about the potential for chemical buildup over time. However, most of them — with the exception of oxybenzone and octinoxate, which have some evidence of being hormone disruptors — don’t have strong evidence linking them to significant health concerns.

However, if you prefer to avoid products containing these six additional ingredients, look for sunscreens that do not list the following on the label:

Oxybenzone

Octinoxate (octylmethoxycinnamate)

Homosalate

Octisalate

Octocrylene

Avobenzone

For the purposes of this article, we used EWG’s Verified and “generally safe” ratings to guide our recommendations. Most of the products we selected only use the FDA’s GRASE ingredients as their active ingredients, and we’ve avoided oxybenzone and octinoxate entirely.

What is the difference between UVA and UVB rays?

Ultraviolet A (UVA) rays have a longer wavelength that penetrates deeper into the skin. These are associated with skin damage and aging — to help you remember, you can think of the “A” in UVA as “aging.” Ultraviolet B (UVB) rays have a shorter but powerful wavelength that can result in more immediate skin damage in the form of burning. Likewise, you can remember this by thinking of the “B” in UVB as “burning.”

Advertisement Advertisement

Both types of rays contribute to skin damage that can eventually lead to cell mutations and cancer. While “SPF” specifically refers to the sun protection factor from the burning-associated UVB rays, when a sunscreen is labeled as “broad-spectrum,” it offers protection from both types of rays.

What does “reef-friendly” mean?

The terms “reef-friendly” and “reef-safe” are not regulated and may be looked at more as marketing lingo than a guarantee of environmental protection. That said, the term “reef-friendly” often refers to mineral-based sunscreens that feature zinc and/or titanium oxide, says Catie Boucher, board-certified dermatology nurse practitioner. These ingredients are less likely to contribute to coral bleaching than some ingredients found in chemical sunscreens like oxybenzone and octinoxate, although as a whole, more research is needed in this area to understand the true implications of sunscreens and the environment.

Just keep in mind, even mineral sunscreens aren’t without their own environmental concerns. Some products marketed as “reef-friendly” may use nano zinc and nano titanium, which are considered less safe for marine plants and animals.

Are “natural” or “organic” sunscreens better for me?

Like the word “nontoxic,” the term “natural” also isn’t regulated and doesn’t have a clear definition when it comes to sunscreens. Additionally, all sunscreens are chemically treated during the manufacturing process to make them shelf-stable and safe. Just because a product is listed as “all natural” doesn’t mean it’s safer or more effective.

Advertisement Advertisement

The term “organic” can also be a little confusing when it comes to sunscreens. Technically, mineral sunscreens are considered “inorganic” because zinc oxide and titanium dioxide don’t contain carbon molecules, which is the element that makes a compound organic. Chemical sunscreens, on the other hand, are often termed “organic” because the most common chemical compounds contain carbon.

However, sunscreens don’t only contain active, sun-protective ingredients. They also contain a range of other ingredients, from water and oils to fragrances and tinting properties, that may affect their appearance, feel and scent. If you prefer using products that have been manufactured according to organic practices, prioritizing the use of ingredients that haven’t been farmed with synthetic pesticides, fertilizers or genetically modified organisms (GMOs), it’s important to look specifically for certified organic labels from the USDA.

Meet the experts

David Andrews, PhD, chief science officer of the Environmental Working Group

Christopher Bunick, MD, associate professor of dermatology at the Yale School of Medicine

Catie Boucher, board-certified dermatology nurse practitioner

Our health content is for informational purposes only and is not intended as professional medical advice. Consult a medical professional on questions about your health.

Source