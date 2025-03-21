The best soundbars for 2025: My top picks for theater-quality audio at home

Psst! Your TV has terrible speakers! I know, it’s crazy, seemingly at odds with its stunning 4K HDR picture, but it’s true. The blame lies with simple physics: There’s just not enough room inside the cabinet to accommodate anything but small, underpowered hardware. And that’s why you’re often struggling to catch what Dame Prue Leith is saying on The Great British Baking Show. Fortunately, there’s an easy fix: add one of our best-soundbar picks. These compact but powerful speaker arrays will make TV audio bigger and better, while also improving the clarity of voices — meaning you’ll never miss a moment of Prue’s saucy wit.

More good news: You don’t need to spend a lot of money to land a great audio upgrade. There are some solid soundbars priced $150 or less and great ones under $300. Make no mistake, you may need to spend a bit more if you have a big room to fill and want the added power of a subwoofer, rear satellites and Dolby Atmos speakers.

But in our newly updated list, we’re definitely leaning more into affordability. Just as there are some amazing Apple AirPods Pro alternatives priced $100 and less, so are there sweet soundbars that won’t break the bank.

Also, keep scrolling past the reviews for answers to commonly asked questions (like whether Dolby Atmos is really that big a deal).

Update Mar. 21, 2025: We checked all product prices and availability and added a handy specs chart below. Our number one pick for the best overall soundbar remains unchanged.

Best overall soundbar for 2025

Rick Broida/Yahoo Size (HWD): 2.4″ x 36.2″ x 3.5″ | Connectivity: HDMI (x2), Bluetooth, optical | Number of embedded speakers: 9 | Dolby Atmos: Yes | Subwoofer: Yes Hisense makes some of my favorite budget TVs, so I was eager to see if the company could bring its bang-for-the-buck acumen to soundbars. Turns out yes. For a very modest $350 (often discounted to $300), you get not only a Dolby Atmos-equipped main speaker, but also wireless rear speakers and subwoofer. That means real surround sound, not simulated. Nearly everything about this kit impressed me, starting with the detailed instruction manual. (If anything, it’s almost too detailed; a simple quick-start guide would be nice for users who want to get up and running faster.) I also admired the numbered cord bags, a simple but effective means for helping you make connections in the proper order. Not that it’s complicated. Plug in the soundbar, then the subwoofer and rear speakers. Everything connects automatically; I didn’t have to manually pair anything. Meanwhile, because this is a “Roku-ready” soundbar, my Roku TV immediately recognized and configured it, then played a nifty audio-demo video. (Setup should be similarly easy with any TV; this one just offers some onscreen soundbar controls as well.) Worth noting: There’s an HDMI pass-through port, nice if you want to add something like an audio receiver into the mix. That’s a feature not found even in some more expensive models, like the Sonos Arc Ultra. Traditionalists will appreciate the inclusion of a remote and the lack of need for a companion app, Hisense account or the like. The flipside is it’s a little more complicated to adjust certain settings. For example, I wanted to disable the music tones that play when the soundbar turns on and off. To do so, I had to wade into a setup menu using the embedded display window, which can show only five characters at a time and uses scrolling for the rest. Even so, I like that display, which is large enough to be read from across a room; it’s much better than the tiny uninformative LEDs employed by most soundbars. Plus, you can adjust the brightness or turn it off altogether using the Dimmer buttons on the remote. The soundbar offers seven preset equalizer modes, including Music, Movie and “AI” (which promises to automatically optimize audio depending on the source). Curiously, there’s no Voice mode for boosting dialogue, though I did notice that the News setting did exactly that. Plus, the AX5125H has a dedicated center-channel speaker; in my testing, dialogue came through clearly when watching movies encoded with 5.1 sound. One thing missing here is Wi-Fi, which would allow for not only music streaming via Apple AirPlay, but also connections with voice assistants (such as Amazon Alexa). Alas, it’s Bluetooth-only. Hisense promises a hefty 500 watts of total audio output power, easily enough to fill even a large living room. Sure enough, the system just about blew the windows out of my smallish office; it’s loud. But also crisp and detailed, equally well-suited to noisy action movies and workday Spotify playlists. The subwoofer in particular adds the kind of oomph you just can’t get from little ones built into the soundbar itself. On the whole, I consider the Hisense AX5125H an amazing value, delivering full-throated surround sound for a fraction of the cost of other systems. Pros Loud, crisp 5.1.2-channel surround sound at a budget price

Detailed print instructions

Up-firing Dolby Atmos speakers and wireless rear speakers

Large embedded status screen

Wall-mount brackets included for main and rear speakers

Second HDMI port for pass-through connections Cons Not compatible with any voice assistants

Limited audio tweaking options

Some settings are complicated to adjust $300 at Amazon

Other top soundbars we recommend for 2025

Rick Broida/Yahoo Size (HWD): 2.5″ x 35.5″ x 3.5″ | Connectivity: HDMI, Bluetooth, optical | Number of embedded speakers: 2 | Dolby Atmos: No | Subwoofer: No A soundbar doesn’t need a lot of bells and whistles to do its job effectively, nor does it need to put you in the poorhouse. Sony’s HT-S100F is the best basic soundbar we’ve found, and it’s priced to fit just about any budget. Setup couldn’t have been easier; my Roku TV automatically detected the S100F, meaning I was instantly able to use the Roku remote to control volume. But I have to mention Sony’s excellent fold-out startup guide (big illustrations, clearly written text, imagine that!) and remarkably detailed user guide. This is the kind of hand-holding you rarely see with modern consumer electronics, and I commend Sony for it. You may need that guide to interpret some the buttons on Sony’s remote, however. There’s a lot of them, and while the basic modes — Cinema, Voice, Music, etc. — are fairly straightforward, I didn’t immediately understand the Indicator, Play Mode or Audio buttons. Beyond that, my only real usability complaint is having to rely on a single flashing LED to know when a mode is active or not. Two flashes equals “on”; one flash means “off”. It’s also a little challenging to remember how to switch inputs; you press the Input button once, then again to cycle between HDMI, Bluetooth and AUX. At least when you choose Bluetooth, the LED turns blue, but the other two inputs have white LEDs. Which is which? These aren’t major issues — you just need to commit all this to memory or refer to the instructions as needed. It’s entirely possible you’ll tweak your modes and settings once and rarely touch them again. As for sound quality, the S100F offered a nice soundstage for both music and movies. I definitely appreciated the dialogue boost when switching to Voice mode, though I do wish it could be applied to, say, Cinema mode instead of overriding it. Just take note that there’s not much bass here (though I wouldn’t expect it at this price point), and audio starts to get a little harsh when you reach for higher volumes. Thankfully, the soundbar is loud enough (especially for small/medium rooms) that you shouldn’t often need to. Bottom line: The Sony HT-S100F proves you don’t need to spend a lot to get a solid soundbar. Pros Very affordable

Excellent setup instructions and user guide

Good overall sound and lots of audio modes

Can play music from a USB drive Cons Light on bass

Sound gets unpleasant at higher volumes

LED-only display can cause some mode-selection confusion

HDMI cable not included $98 at Amazon

Rick Broida/Yahoo Size (HWD): 2.4″ x 14″ x 4.2″ | Connectivity: HDMI, Bluetooth, optical, Ethernet (with USB adapter) | Number of embedded speakers: 4 | Dolby Atmos: No | Subwoofer: Optional Not to be confused with the Streambar Pro, which we’d previously named the best soundbar overall but was discontinued in 2024, the smaller Streambar is nearly as good — especially for apartments, bedrooms and other cozy spaces. It’s affordable, expandable and stocked with a secret weapon: Roku! In other words, this soundbar is also a streaming device. Whether or not that’s appealing depends on a few things. Are you currently using an old, slow Roku device you’d like to upgrade? Are you unhappy with the streaming software that’s built into your TV? The Streambar gives you the full Roku experience, effectively bypassing whatever you’re using currently. That means you get not only Netflix, Hulu and all the other channels, but also a souped-up remote with voice controls. (It should be able to control your TV’s power, volume and mute settings as well.) Just note that while the Streambar supports HDR image processing, it doesn’t support HDR10+ or Dolby Vision — newer, better iterations of that technology. If your actual TV does, you’ll be sacrificing those capabilities by using the Streambar. (For what it’s worth, there’s also the Streambar SE, which costs $30 less and does offer HDR10+. However, it has two embedded speakers instead of four.) This is something of a smart-home hub, too, compatible with Apple Siri, Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. (“Home servant, turn on the TV and play the latest episode of Severance!”) It also works with Apple’s AirPlay 2, which lets you mirror your Apple device to your TV, and HomeKit. Setup is extremely easy, thanks in no small part to Roku’s excellent quick-start guide; it’s detailed and novice-friendly (although it doesn’t really explain voice commands; you have to venture online to learn about that). All you do is connect the Streambar to your TV, ideally via an HDMI eARC port, and walk through the onscreen setup steps — which conclude with a fun little demo video. Indeed, nice touches like these are part of why Roku is my preferred streaming environment. It continues to offer a friendly and uncluttered interface that’s easy to navigate. I especially like automatic (but manually adjustable) Speech Clarity feature, which dynamically identifies dialogue and increases the volume relative to other audio. This works quite well; I never found myself struggling to hear people talk. On its own, the Streambar delivers really nice Dolby-powered audio, but it’s definitely light on bass, unsurprising given the lack of a subwoofer. One solution: Spring for the Roku Wireless Bass Pro Subwoofer ($180). And for the absolute best experience? Tack on the Roku Wireless Speakers ($150) to use at the rear for a true 5.1-channel surround setup. That’s the setup I have, and I really, really like it. Great sound and simple operation for the win. Pros Very affordable

Doubles as a Roku streamer

Easy to set up and operate

Great remote

Impressive sound given its size

Good at boosting dialogue

Can pair with optional wireless subwoofer and satellites Cons Not well-suited to larger TVs and living spaces

Light on bass

Doesn’t support HDR10+ or Dolby Vision $130 at Amazon

Rick Broida/Yahoo Size (HWD): 2.6″ x 36″ x 4.7″ | Connectivity: HDMI, Bluetooth | Number of embedded speakers: 4 | Dolby Atmos: Yes | Subwoofer: 2 (embedded) Vizio makes a ridiculous number of soundbars — a whopping two dozen in the current lineup, at last count. The SV210D-0806 (not to be confused with, say, the completely different SV210D-0808) is notable not just for being one of the newest additions, but also for incorporating Dolby Atmos. That’s an unusual find in a $150 soundbar. It’s an attractive unit, rounded and cloth-covered, a nice change from the typical black-plastic rectangles. Setup is pretty standard: connect the included HDMI cable to your TV’s HDMI eARC input, plug it in and you’re good to go. (If you have an older TV, look elsewhere; there’s no optical connection option here.) All this is outlined in Vizio’s short but straightforward quick-start guide, but there’s one potential source of confusion: You’re directed to download Vizio Mobile on your phone, but when you get to the app store, there’s no such app; it’s now called Vizio WatchFree+. To use it — necessary in order to do anything besides control volume, because this soundbar comes without a remote — you’ll have to to create a Vizio account. That’s a common requirement these days, but an annoyance all the same. While the app is nicely designed, it’s both limited and confusing in places. For example, it has volume controls but lacks a play/pause button. There are only two preset equalizer modes — music and movie — and switching between them doesn’t switch sources (namely, phone and TV). You can manually adjust treble and bass, but I detected zero change in dialogue volume when moving the “Cleardialog” slider. Similarly, the “Height” slider produced no noticeable changes either. (More on that below.) Meanwhile, I couldn’t figure out how to switch out of Bluetooth mode (after listening to music from my phone) when I wanted to return to watching TV. There’s a setting called “auto HDMI” that I think is supposed to handle this, but at least once during my testing, I remained stuck in Bluetooth until I exited and reloaded the app. Those usability complaints aside, the SV210D sounds very good for a $150 soundbar. Movie audio gets big and boisterous, with a decent amount of bass thanks to the pair of built-in subwoofers. What’s more, although the soundbar lacks the up-firing Dolby Atmos speakers found in pricier models, it still manages to leverage the tech pretty well. During the opening battle sequence in All Quiet on the Western Front, for instance, it definitely felt like bombs and bullets were coming from the sides, not just in front of me. It’s worth noting that if you own (or plan to own) a current-gen Vizio TV, you can easily affix the soundbar to the bottom without any tools. You can also access audio settings on the TV itself, effectively bypassing the app. Pros Dolby Atmos for under $150

Attractive design

Tool-free mounting on Vizio TVs

Good sound overall Cons Lacks up-firing speakers

No remote, and app has limited features

No optical connectivity for older TVs $127 at Walmart

Rick Broida/Yahoo Size (HWD): 3.1″ x 46.1″ x 4.3″ | Connectivity: HDMI, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi | Number of embedded speakers: 14 | Dolby Atmos: Yes | Subwoofer: No If Apple made a soundbar, it would probably look a lot like the Sonos Arc Ultra. From the luxurious packaging to the sleek design to the sky-high price (which, unfortunately, is $100 higher than the original Arc’s), everything about this smacks of a premium product. And that’s fine if you can afford it, because the Arc delivers truly amazing audio, thanks to some high-tech tricks. Available in white or black, it spans a whopping 46 inches. That actually makes it too large to tuck between the legs of my 55-inch Roku TV; it has to sit a bit awkwardly in front of them. (Before buying any soundbar, it’s always good to take measurements.) Newly added touch controls help to compensate for the lack of a physical remote, but they’re not easy to see in dim lighting. The Arc Ultra’s wide frame accommodates 14 separate speakers, including two up-firing ones dedicated to Dolby Atmos. Setup isn’t complicated, but if you’re not tech-savvy, don’t expect much hand-holding: The included print guide lists just two steps. The second one: Install the Sonos app, which walks you through all the rest. If you already have Sonos gear in your house, adding the Arc Ultra is a breeze; the app automatically detects and configures it. It’s still pretty easy if you’re starting from scratch, but be prepared for steps like creating a Sonos account and connecting to your home Wi-Fi. You’ll also want to configure Trueplay, which optimizes audio for your room. You can either use a new quick-tune option that takes about a minute, or use the original fine-tuning method that sees you walking around the room waving your phone around. Either way, this is part of the wizardry Sonos uses to simulate surround sound — and, boy, does it work. Indeed, the combination of Trueplay and the Atmos speakers creates room-filling audio that’s unmatched by any other standalone soundbar. Obviously this is less effective in larger, more open spaces (think: a living room with vaulted ceiling), but in a self-contained room, wow. By the way, Trueplay is now supported on most Android phones; previously it was an iPhone-only feature. Particularly impressive is how much bass the Arc Ultra produces without a separate subwoofer. You may not feel that thump, but you’ll hear it. Similarly, movie and TV audio exhibited a richness and detail beyond what I detected in cheaper soundbars. And although the app offers a Speech Enhancement setting you can toggle on and off, it’s not really needed; it does well on this front right out of the box. I also found the Arc Ultra noticeably superior to other soundbars when it comes to music — unsurprising given Sonos’ pedigree in that area. (Remember: The company started out making speakers specifically for music.) On a related, er, note, the Arc Ultra brings Bluetooth into the connectivity mix, meaning it can serve as a traditional Bluetooth speaker if you’re so inclined. (Personally, I prefer the convenience of Apple AirPlay, which relies on Wi-Fi.) The Sonos Arc is a high-end product, one that looks gorgeous and outperforms all other standalone soundbars. But, wow, it’s expensive and, if you just want a basic TV audio upgrade, hard to justify. Pros Breathtaking sound and powerful enough for large rooms

Superb virtual surround

Improved bass and speech enhancement

Your choice of Sonos or Alexa voice assistants

Touch controls for playback and volume Cons Expensive

No remote; Sonos app required to adjust modes and settings

Very large

No support for Google Assistant

Touch controls not illuminated, difficult to see in dim lighting $930 at Walmart

Other soundbars we’ve tested

Below you’ll find sound systems that we tested and liked, but for one reason or another are no longer part of our “best” roster. Some have been supplanted by newer iterations; others may not be affordable for some buyers. But they’re still worth investigating, especially if you can get a deal (which is often the case with older or discontinued hardware).

Bose Size (HWD): 2.2″ x 27.3″ x 4.1″ | Connectivity: HDMI, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, optical | Number of embedded speakers: 5 | Dolby Atmos: Yes | Subwoofer: Optional Not long ago, a Dolby Atmos soundbar for under $500 was a big deal. That’s no longer the case (see the Vizio SV210D-0806, above), and therefore it’s harder to justify Bose’s solid but problematic Smart Soundbar 600. It sounds good, no question, but setup can be challenging and usability suffers under the weight of some design flaws. Among them: barely visible LEDs that light only when you adjust volume. There’s nothing that shows the actual volume setting (no dots, bar, numbers or the like), nor even anything to indicate power status. I couldn’t tell if the thing was even powered on. Plus, it’s pretty light on bass — unsurprising given its compact size. It’s good at enhancing dialogue, though, and powerful enough to fill a small room. I just think if you want budget Atmos, there are better, cheaper options. Pros Room-filling power from a compact unit

Up-firing Dolby Atmos speakers built in

Very good dialogue enhancement Cons Barely visible status LEDs

Confusing remote

Minimal printed instructions

Light on bass $295 at Amazon

Polk Audio Size (HWD): 2.8″ x 45″ x 4.6″ | Connectivity: HDMI, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, optical | Number of embedded speakers: 11 | Dolby Atmos: Yes | Subwoofer: Yes The Polk MagniFi Max AX is a beast of a sound system, with a mammoth, floor-shaking subwoofer and speakers powerful enough to bug the neighbors. It’s easy to set up, too, though the print instructions stop short of explaining various features — so be prepared to experiment. One small issue did crop up during testing: Whenever I started streaming a new movie or TV show, there was a brief delay — just a second or two — before the audio kicked in. This didn’t happen with the other soundbars. It’s hardly a dealbreaker, but I did find it irksome. That wrinkle aside, the Polk MagniFi AX SR is absolutely superb. It’s versatile and easy to use, and it can blow the doors off even a large home-theater space. If big bass, satellite speakers and Dolby Atmos are on your list of must-haves, this is the system to get. Pros Easy setup

True surround sound from wireless rear speakers

Incredible bass courtesy of giant subwoofer

Great at enhancing dialogue

Four HDMI inputs Cons Expensive

No mounting hardware for rear speakers

Incomplete operating instructions $699 at Amazon

Rick Broida/Yahoo News Size (HWD): 2.7″ x 48.5″ x 5.4″ | Connectivity: HDMI, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, optical | Number of embedded speakers: 22 | Dolby Atmos: Yes | Subwoofer: Yes Did you win the Powerball? Or score an inheritance from crazy old Uncle Leo? Then by all means splurge on Samsung’s utterly spectacular Q990B soundbar setup. It’s expensive and somewhat annoying to use, but also unrivaled at plunking you into a veritable dome of immersive sound. Alas, only Samsung TV owners need apply, because otherwise you won’t get Dolby Atmos from the rear speakers. And everything here is confusing, from setup (bad instructions) to operation (bad remote, bad display, conflicting features). Once you figure it all out, though, you’ll never want to leave the couch again. Pros Unrivaled home-theater sound

Supports Dolby Atmos, including the rear speakers

Sound automatically adapts to movies, games, etc. Cons Very expensive

Rear-speaker Dolby Atmos works only with Samsung TVs

Confusing setup and operation $1,059 at Amazon

Factors to consider when choosing a soundbar

The most important “feature” is the soundbar itself; everything else is just gravy. That said, if you have aging ears, some kind of dialogue- or voice-boosting capability can make a big difference. Luckily, nearly every product here offers that in one form or another.

Room size: Does size matter? As with most speakers, the larger the soundbar, the bigger and better the audio quality is likely to be. From a décor standpoint, a compact soundbar might look a little awkward sitting in front of a big TV, and vice versa. For example, I wouldn’t pair the Roku Streambar with a 75-inch screen.

Soundbar height: One often-overlooked consideration is height. If the soundbar is going to park directly in front of your TV, make sure it’s not so tall as to block the latter’s infrared receiver. That would block signals from the TV’s remote, a fairly significant issue.

HDMI port: It’s not critical, but if your TV has an HDMI ARC or eARC port (most modern ones do), I recommend choosing a soundbar that has an HDMI port as well. Among other things, that pairing simplifies controlling the soundbar’s volume using your TV’s remote — an important usability consideration. (Juggling multiple remotes is not my idea of fun.) You may be able to do this via an optical connection as well, but the HDMI option also helps you hear soundbar audio from any other sources connected to the TV, like a game console, streamer or cable box. It’s necessary for Dolby Atmos as well (see below).

Connectivity: If you’re looking for a fully wireless option, most modern soundbars support Bluetooth, though not all TVs do. My advice is to go wired, as you’ll ensure the best audio quality and avoid possible audio-video synchronization issues. (You can still use the Bluetooth feature, and possibly Wi-Fi as well, to stream music from your phone or tablet.)

Subwoofers and satellites: For purposes of this roundup, I’ve chosen only those additional speakers that connect wirelessly to the soundbar. They still need AC power, meaning extension cords may be required, depending on where you’re placing everything. But in most cases, they’ll connect and synchronize automatically, making this a fairly plug-and-play arrangement.

How we tested

Here’s the thing: Every soundbar here sounds good, if not great. Obviously, overall audio quality is important, but I believe we’re starting from a high baseline: Any of these products will noticeably improve your sound experience.

So instead of delving into highly subjective sound tests and confusing terminology, I focused on real-world considerations like these:

How good is the instruction manual? Is it clear and detailed, with print that’s large enough to read without a magnifying glass?

How’s the remote? Is it laid out logically, with reasonably sized buttons that are labeled clearly?

Does the soundbar have a useful front-panel display that shows volume levels and/or mode settings?

Speaking of modes, is it easy to switch between TV audio and Bluetooth or Wi-Fi (for listening to music)?

Are there any senior-friendly features like dialogue enhancement and voice controls?

All the soundbars were tested with a Roku Pro Series TV. I played movies such as Godzilla Minus One, All Quiet on the Western Front and Despicable Me, along with TV shows like Andor, Survivor and The Old Man. Let me just say it again: You can’t go wrong with any of these.

FAQs

What is a soundbar, exactly?

True to its name, a soundbar is basically a group of speakers contained in a long, low-profile cabinet. The advantage is that it can usually sit right in front of the TV, or below it if it’s wall-mounted. There may be other speakers in the mix as well for a full speaker system, including a subwoofer combo (which is very nice to have, as it provides the bass needed for more well-rounded sound) and, in some cases, side and/or rear speakers (aka satellites) to create a surround sound experience.

How much do you need to spend on a soundbar?

There’s an option for every budget. If you want to splurge, it’s easy to spend $500 or $1,000 or more on a fancy system with a big subwoofer and wireless rear speakers. But even an inexpensive soundbar, one priced below $200 or even $100, will dramatically improve your TV viewing (and listening) experience.

Is a new soundbar hard to set up?

A standalone soundbar is usually quite easy to install: Just plug it into an AC outlet and then connect it to your TV. However, if you’re not electronics-savvy, take note that many of the products here arrive with very basic setup guides and limited instructions. Often you’ll be directed to online manuals and/or videos, which can be challenging if you’re viewing them on your phone.

For example, although the Sonos Arc is fairly easy to install, it comes with barely any printed documentation. You’ll have to install the Sonos app and create an account to complete the setup process, and any additional help must be found online.

Many soundbars come with minimal printed instructions, meaning you either need to be a tech-savvy user or venture online in search of a detailed manual. (Rick Broida/Yahoo)

How do I configure my soundbar to work with my TV?

In most installations, you’ll need to adjust your TV speaker settings so the audio gets directed to just the soundbar. Some TVs will do that automatically when such speakers are detected, especially if there’s an HDMI-eARC port. If not, it’s usually pretty easy to find the necessary audio settings in the TV’s menus.

There’s often a step or two required to make your TV remote recognize the soundbar system. For this you may have to consult both the soundbar and TV instruction manuals — and remember that one or both may live online. If you tend to struggle with tech stuff, consider researching all this before you make your purchase, the better to avoid obstacles or surprises during setup.

What’s the deal with Dolby Atmos?

The simplest explanation: Dolby Atmos is simulated surround-sound, the goal being to more fully immerse you in audio without the need for side and rear speakers. (There’s another term for this: spatial audio.) How well this works depends on a number of factors, including room size and shape, where you sit in the room, the source material and the capabilities of the soundbar itself.

Some higher-end models, including the Sonos Arc Ultra, add up-firing speakers to the mix, effectively bouncing sound off the ceiling.

My two cents: It’s a nice feature to have, but keep in mind that not all movies and TV shows take advantage of the technology, and different streaming services “deliver” it differently. In the end, I’m not convinced Atmos is a must-have for the average viewer.

What else is needed for Dolby Atmos?

Your TV must have an HDMI eARC port, and the soundbar must be connected to that port. Atmos cannot be transmitted across a regular HDMI or HDMI ARC port, nor via an optical connection.

Best soundbars specs comparison chart

Dimensions Connectivity No. of embedded speakers Dolby Atmos? Subwoofer? Hisense AX5125H Soundbar 2.4″ x 36.2″ x 3.5″ HDMI (x2), Bluetooth, optical 9 Yes Yes Sony HT-S100F Soundbar 2.5″ x 35.5″ x 3.5″ HDMI, Bluetooth, optical 2 No No Roku Streambar 2.4″ x 14″ x 4.2″ HDMI, Bluetooth, optical, Ethernet (with USB adapter) 4 No Optional Vizio SV210D-0806 All-in-One Soundbar 2.6″ x 36″ x 4.7″ HDMI, Bluetooth 4 Yes 2 (embedded) Sonos Arc Ultra Soundbar 3.1″ x 46.1″ x 4.3″ HDMI, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 14 Yes No

