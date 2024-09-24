The DAVI Can Opener, a highly successful product in crowdfunding Japan that raised over $200K and sold 10,000+ units, is now launching on Indiegogo for its first overseas sales

TOKYO, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — 346 Inc. (Tokyo, Japan), a comprehensive development and manufacturing support company that has won numerous international design awards, is pleased to announce the launch of its Indiegogo campaign today, September 24, 2024.



Davi Can Opener

The DAVI Can Opener has raised more than $200,000 through crowdfunding in Japan and has sold more than 10,000 units in about a year. This is the first time this product will be sold overseas.

Please be advised that from 9 am PDT on September 24, 2024, an early bird discount price of $63 (20% off the suggested retail price of $79) for a limited number of 500 units and $71 (10% off the suggested retail price of $79) for a limited number of 1000 units will be available on Indiegogo.

For more information about the product and the campaign, please click HERE.

What is a DAVI Can Opener?

The DAVI Can Opener is a can opener that uses a unique (patented) mechanism to fully open the lid of beverage cans with ease, allowing you to drink the beverage like from a glass. By using this product, users can directly taste the original rich aroma of the drink and the sharpness of the carbonation of the beverage, making it more enjoyable to drink.

Can openers for canned beverages have existed but have not been widely used due to issues with cut edges dangerous for the lips and lids falling into the drink. DAVI solves these problems with four unique strengths that existing products don’t have.

Unique Strengths of the DAVI Can Opener

Feature 1：Easy to use

Just place the Can Opener on the can and rotate it. It’s as simple as that.

Feature 2：Smooth and safe cutting

The special cutting method makes the cut surface safe and smooth.

Feature 3：Hygienic as the lid does not fall inside

The cut lid is hygienic and doesn’t fall into the drink.

(With other companies’ products, the lids often fall into the can and need to be fished out of the drink.)

Feature 4：Sophisticated Design

The luxurious and sophisticated design makes it an ideal gift for family, friends and loved ones.

For more information on how to use DAVI, please click HERE.

Indiegogo project information

Indiegogo project website :

https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/davi-can-opener

DAVI Can Opener – How to use (YouTube) :

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7djTmdUFN1A

Period :

60 days from September 24 (Tue) at 09:00 PDT to November 22 (Fri), 2024.

Campaign Goal Amount :

JPY 300,000

Project method :

All-or-nothing method

(Only if the Campaign Goal Amount is reached, the amount raised will be funded within the timeframe mentioned above).

Perks :

This project offers early bird specials to early supporters.

Early bird discount (500 units): $63 (20% off MSRP $79 )

(20% off MSRP ) Discount (1000 units): $71 (10% off MSRP $79 )

About 346 Inc.

[Company profile]

Company Name：346 Inc

Head Office：2F, 24-3 Tsubakicho, Takasaki-shi, Gunma, 370-0059, Japan

Sales Office：#202&206 TUAT Tama Koganei Venture Port

2-24-16 Nakacho, Koganei-shi, Tokyo-to 184-0012, Japan

CEO：Morihito Saigusa

Established：July 21, 2017

URL：https://346design.com/en

Business Overview：

1. Product design development.

2. All businesses incidental to each of the foregoing such as manufacturing development.

[Customer Enquiries]

346 Inc.

E-mail: info@346design.com

[For press enquiries regarding this release, please contact]

346 Inc, Sales and Marketing Department.

E-mail: info@346design.com

