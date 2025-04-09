The fascinating faces of sports on CNN’s Visionaries

Watch the full interview on Visionaries, airing on CNN International on Saturday 12th April

HONG KONG, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — CNN’s Visionaries continues to spotlight extraordinary individuals and influential leaders in the fields of art, business, technology, and sport. The series will tap into CNN’s high-profile roster of correspondents and anchors who will personally guide viewers on an enlightening and inspirational journey. Visionaries will provide a platform for these remarkable people who have pioneered change and continue to shape a better world and elevate the quality of life.

Following fascinating conversations with fellow Visionaries such as Olympic medalists Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles, former Pepsi CEO Indra Nooyi, Google DeepMind COO Lila Ibrahim, and former Patagonia CEO Kristine Tompkins, the series returns with its third episode, offering fresh insights from Emma Hayes, one of the world’s most successful soccer coaches, and Ilona Maher, the face of rugby.

CNN’s Sports Anchor, Amanda Davies sits down with Emma Hayes, the head coach of the US Women’s National Team, to discuss her career journey in soccer.

Born and raised in Camden, England, Hayes reflects on her early love for the sport and how her father, deeply involved in the local soccer community, inspired her to make a name for herself. She credits her success to the realities of her profession, where the constant risk of being fired helped her develop the resilience necessary for the role.

CNN Anchor and Correspondent, Christina Macfarlane, also sits down with Ilona Maher, the world’s most-followed rugby player, to discuss her extraordinary journey as a rugby icon.

Maher credits her father, a former rugby player, for laying the foundation of her rugby career after he took her to a rugby clinic. Growing up in a small city also instilled in her a strong sense of community, which inspired her to foster a virtual community and use her platform to promote body positivity.

Join CNN to hear how their compelling stories have shaped their lives and laid the foundation for their future success as Visionaries.

Visionaries airs on CNN International on Saturday 12th April 2025

