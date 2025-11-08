The First Ever Large Scale Hong Kong’s Original Art Toy Exhibition in Malaysia: “Hong Kong Art Toy Story 2025@Kuala Lumpur”

Showcasing over 450 original art toys created by 12 Hong Kong designers of different generations at TRX The Exchange

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Get ready to be amazed as the highly anticipated “Hong Kong Art Toy Story 2025@Kuala Lumpur” exhibition officially launches at TRX in Kuala Lumpur! Hosted by the Innovative Entrepreneur Association (IEA) and sponsored by the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA) of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, this mesmerizing showcase immerses visitors in the dynamic and creative world of Hong Kong’s original art toy culture.

A ceremony was held today to mark the opening of the exhibition. It was officiated by Ms. Christine Chie, Head (Architecture, Printing & Publishing and Promotion) of the Culture and Creative Industries Development Agency, Miss Libera Cheng, Director-General of Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in Jakarta, Ms. Cherrie Chong, President of IEA, Mr. Johnson Chiang, Curator of “Hong Kong Art Toy Story 2025@Kuala Lumpur”. They were joined by the exhibiting Hong Kong original art toy designers, namely b.wing, Bee Wong, Foon Wong, Winson Ma, Felix Ip, Jeffery Yau, Leo Pak, Nicolas Lesaffre, Steven Choi, Tony Leung.

From November 7 to 16, 2025, art toy enthusiasts and collectors will witness an exceptional display of over 450 unique creations by 12 of Hong Kong’s most groundbreaking original art toy designers, including museum-grade and auction-worthy pieces. Beyond the diverse range of stunning works from these designers, the exhibition also debuts brand-new cross-sectoral pieces—where six of the featured Hong Kong designers specially designed original art toys featuring six Hong Kong intangible cultural heritage items, showcasing the boundless possibilities of creative fusion. The six Hong Kong intangible cultural heritage items being featured in these crossover art toys are Tai Chi Chuan, Herbal Tea, Aeroplane Olive, Seal Carving Technique, Blown Sugar Technique and Piu Sik (Floating Colours) Making Technique. As the first large-scale Hong Kong’s original art toy exhibition in Kuala Lumpur, this landmark event presents an unforgettable experience for fans and collectors, and public alike, not just from Malaysia, but also across the ASEAN countries.

The exhibition is organized into distinct zones, highlighting works by six established and six emerging Hong Kong original art toy designers, representing different eras of the industry’s evolution. Additionally, six exclusive cross-sectoral pieces—each created by a participating designer for a selected Hong Kong intangible cultural heritage item—will make their world debut at the event. Visitors can also explore a curated timeline tracing Hong Kong’s art toy history since the 1990s, featuring iconic collector’s items—some of which are museum-quality or auction-worthy masterpieces. Among these are rare pieces from pioneering Hong Kong original art toy brands that shaped the scene.

An AR interactive photography area is set up in the exhibition area, connecting virtual and real scenes, adding more interactive elements to the exhibition. Furthermore, visitors can expect to be captivated by larger-than-life toy boxes, giant gashapon, and life-size figurines, etc.

Art toy lovers will have a chance to connect personally with some of the participating Hong Kong designers during the special events held in the weekends of the exhibition period. Through live discussions, autograph signings, and hands-on demonstrations by the Hong Kong designers, attendees will gain unique behind-the-scenes insights into the creators’ artistic journeys.

“The art toy industry has experienced exponential growth in the ASEAN countries as we can see since our first overseas showcase of Hong Kong’s original art toys in Bangkok back in 2022″, said Ms. Cherrie Chong, President of IEA. “This year, we’re thrilled to bring 12 of Hong Kong’s most exceptional designers to Kuala Lumpur. We aim to deepen the understanding and appreciation of creative industries between the two regions, paving the way for future collaborations and artistic exchanges.”

Made possible through the sponsorship of CCIDA, with support from the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in Jakarta and valued partners, the “Hong Kong Art Toy Story 2025@Kuala Lumpur” stands as a pivotal tribute to Hong Kong’s legendary art toy culture. Visitors can immerse themselves in a realm where creativity knows no bounds—where every piece tells a story.

“We are thrilled to bring the vibrant and dynamic art toy culture of Hong Kong to Malaysia through this exhibition,” said Mr. Johnson Chiang, Curator of the exhibition and former chairman of Hong Kong Society of Illustrators. “Hong Kong has never been short of excellent illustrators, designers, art toy makers and comic artists. In fact, they have produced many classic pieces that swept across the world. It is a valuable opportunity for different generations of Hong Kong original art toy designers to showcase their creations overseas. This exhibition is a good demonstration of the world’s recognition of Hong Kong’s position as a leading hub for art toys. From established masters to rising stars, the exhibiting designers will share their passion and inspirations with the visitors.”

Event Details:

Date: November 7 to 16, 2025

Venue: The Exchange TRX, Persiaran TRX, Tun Razak Exchange, 55188 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Website: www.hkarttoystory.com

Facebook/Instagram/X/TikTok: @hkarttoystory

About Innovative Entrepreneur Association (IEA)

Since 2007, Innovative Entrepreneur Association (https://iea.org.hk) was established by the winners of the Innovative Entrepreneur Awards, which aims to strengthen the promotion of the spirit of “Innovative Entrepreneurship” and business education in Hong Kong and other regions, so that the winners can share their experiences and business strategies with aspiring entrepreneurs. The association has held large-scale design exhibitions abroad, including Shanghai and Taipei. Every year, IEA also organises the “Design Licensing and Business (DLAB) Support Scheme”*, providing training and exhibition promotion support for Hong Kong’s new designers and copyright owners of licensable characters. Other projects organized by IEA include “Hong Kong Art Toy Story”*, “Go! Illustrators – Hong Kong Picture Book Illustrators at International Book Fairs Promotion Scheme”* and “Hong Kong Picture Book Publishing Support Program”*.

*Sponsored by CCIDA

About Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA)

The Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA) established in June 2024, formerly known as Create Hong Kong (CreateHK), is a dedicated office set up by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR Government) under the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau to provide one-stop services and support to the cultural and creative industries with a mission to foster a conducive environment in Hong Kong to facilitate the development of arts, culture and creative sectors as industries. Its strategic foci are nurturing talent and facilitating start-ups, exploring markets, promoting cross-sectoral and cross-genre collaboration, promoting the development of arts, culture and creative sectors as industries under the industry-oriented principle, and promoting Hong Kong as Asia’s creative capital and fostering a creative atmosphere in the community to implement Hong Kong’s positioning as the East-meets-West centre for international cultural exchange under the National 14th Five-Year Plan. (https://www.ccidahk.gov.hk)

Disclaimer: The Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region provides funding support to the project only, and does not otherwise take part in the project. Any opinions, findings, conclusions or recommendations expressed in these materials/events (or by members of the project team) are those of the project organisers only and do not reflect the views of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau, the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency, the CreateSmart Initiative Secretariat or the CreateSmart Initiative Vetting Committee.

