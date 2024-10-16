The First MINISH Seminar Held in Jakarta

JAKARTA, Indonesia and SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — MINISH Dental Hospital Korea, the largest of the MINISH clinics under MINISH Technology Inc., has announced that it will host its inaugural seminar on November 6 at the Gunawarman Hotel in Jakarta, Indonesia. The event, titled “MINISH: The Advanced Treatment That Restores the Function and Aesthetics of Damaged Teeth,” will introduce MINISH to the Indonesian market. Approximately 80 Indonesian dental professionals and notable figures, including fashion designer Poppy Dharsono, are expected to attend.



MINISH is widely recognized for its high-quality dental care, having been chosen by around 500 of the world’s leading entrepreneurs, K-pop stars, and celebrities. The treatment is particularly popular among K-pop trainees who are on the verge of debuting. The unique aspect of MINISH is its processing of the MinishBlock, a material that closely resembles the properties of natural teeth. MinishBlock is exclusively supplied by German dental material manufacturer, Vita. To date, MINISH has handled approximately 150,000 cumulative cases and offers a maximum warranty period of up to 10 years. Earlier this year, a dedicated department for MINISH treatment was established at Vinmec General Hospital in Vietnam, and 10 dental clinics in Japan are also set to introduce MINISH treatment.

MINISH Dental Hospital Korea is the leading hospital in the country for performing the most MINISH treatment, a solution that restores damaged teeth – whether cavitated, worn,misaligned, or aged – back to their healthy natural function and appearance. With a team of around 90 people, including 13 dentists, 40s medical staff and 30s dental lab technicians, the hospital operates in a standalone 14-story building. All treatment rooms are private, serving only one patient, ensuring a personalized and confidential experience. The advanced equipment used allows MINISH treatment to be completed in just one day.

Kim Hae-kyung, Managing Director of the Global Business Division at MINISH Dental Hospital Korea, expressed optimism, stating, “We are excited to introduce Korea’s cutting-edge dental treatment in Indonesia and hope this seminar will pave the way for establishing clinics offering MINISH treatment in the country, following our successful launches in Canada, Japan, and Vietnam.”