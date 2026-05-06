The GBA Healthcare Group and Adventist Health Hong Kong Forge Strategic Partnership for Seamless Specialty Care

Pooling Guangdong–Hong Kong clinical strengths to deliver an end-to-end cross-border care ecosystem spanning direct billing, fast-track referrals and precision specialty matching

HONG KONG, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — The GBA Healthcare Group ("GBAH") and Adventist Health Hong Kong ("AHHK") today announced a strategic partnership that introduces cross-border direct billing, a dedicated medical green channel, and precision specialty referrals — together forming the GBA Integrated Value-Based Care Partnership Ecosystem. By combining the complementary clinical capabilities of both organizations, the alliance extends Hong Kong’s premium specialty services to Mainland residents across the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA), creating a seamless care corridor between the Mainland and Hong Kong.



Mr Andy Cen, COO of Adventist Health Hong Kong (left) and Dr. Felix Lee, Co-CEO of The GBA Healthcare Group (right)

As healthcare integration across the GBA accelerates, Mainland residents’ demand for high-quality cross-border medical services continues to surge. Persistent friction points — chiefly administrative complexity and reimbursement inconvenience — have, however, weighed on the patient experience. Centred on improving population health outcomes, the partnership between GBAH and AHHK addresses these structural gaps in payment and resource connectivity through three core pillars:

Cross-Border Direct Billing. Leveraging the complementary medical strengths of Guangdong and Hong Kong, GBAH offers its clients cashless direct-billing access to AHHK facilities. Eligible patients are no longer required to pay out of pocket; expenses are settled directly between GBAH and AHHK, removing financial friction for Mainland patients seeking care in Hong Kong.

Cross-Border Medical Green Channel. The two parties have established an exclusive fast-track referral pathway. Patients at GBAH’s Mainland clinics and partner hospitals who require specialist consultation or surgery at AHHK benefit from expedited outpatient and inpatient appointments, ensuring timely access to specialist care.

Precision Specialty Matching. The collaboration concentrates on cardiology, oncology, paediatrics, orthopedics and robotic minimally invasive surgery. By integrating GBAH’s primary-care-led health management with AHHK’s specialist expertise, the two organisations deliver a continuum of care that safeguards lifelong health for GBA residents.

Hong Kong Adventist Hospital — Stubbs Road (HKAH-SR) and Hong Kong Adventist Hospital — Tsuen Wan (HKAH-TW), the flagship facilities of AHHK, have a long track record of pioneering frontier technology, dating back to the establishment of Hong Kong’s first private-sector Heart Center in 1985. HKAH-SR was the first private hospital in Hong Kong to perform high-risk Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI) and continues to adopt minimally invasive cardiac procedures such as Pulsed Field Ablation (PFA). In April this year, the hospital introduced Dual Source Photon-Counting CT (PCCT), whose high-definition imaging enables clinicians to determine with precision whether a patient requires coronary intervention (commonly known as "stenting" or "angioplasty"). The technology retains diagnostic accuracy even in cases of severe vascular calcification, helping patients avoid unnecessary invasive procedures and the associated costs.

HKAH-SR has also significantly expanded its Robotic Surgery Center to enhance surgical precision and minimize trauma. The Center operates the most comprehensive robotic surgical platform in Hong Kong’s private sector, comprising five state-of-the-art systems: ExcelsiusGPS®, ROSA®, da Vinci Xi, HUGO™ RAS and MAKO. Beyond surgery itself, the Center coordinates closely with oncology treatment plans — including Lu-177 radionuclide-targeted therapy for prostate cancer — preserving the function of organs surrounding the prostate (such as urinary and sexual function) while keeping surgical trauma to a minimum.

In addition to inpatient care and complex surgery, the Adventist Medical Center operates a Day Surgery Center, allowing Mainland residents to undergo procedures such as gastroscopy, colonoscopy and cataract surgery on a same-day-return basis — a flexible solution for cross-border patients. Pediatric services span multiple subspecialties, including pediatric cardiology, respiratory medicine, pediatric surgery and speech therapy. The Center also houses a Child and Adolescent Holistic Development Center, offering one-stop, comprehensive rehabilitation for children and adolescents with mental-health needs such as ADHD and autism spectrum disorder.

"We are delighted to welcome Adventist Health Hong Kong to The GBA Healthcare Group’s ‘the GBA Integrated Value-Based Care Partnership Ecosystem’," said Dr. Felix Lee, Co-CEO of The GBA Healthcare Group. "The GBA Healthcare Group has long been committed to building a resident-centred, value-based care ecosystem across the Greater Bay Area. AHHK is backed by a mature, large-scale international network and more than five decades of medical heritage in Hong Kong, and has attained world-class standards in cardiology, orthopedics, integrated oncology, pediatrics and robotic surgery. GBAH remains firmly committed to the Greater Bay Area. Working hand in hand with Mainland governments across the region, we have co-established more than 300 Public-Private Partnership (PPP) clinics and jointly operate Hong Kong-Macau Residents Healthcare Services Centers within major public tertiary hospitals. We have also forged an extensive medical collaboration network across Hong Kong and Macau, and partnered with leading international insurers to develop pioneering cross-border medical insurance products that bring outpatient and inpatient services together under a single integrated solution. Through cross-border direct billing, our medical green channel and precision specialty matching, we aim to bring these premium specialist resources within easy reach of Mainland GBA residents — bridging the full care pathway from Mainland primary care to Hong Kong specialist treatment, and placing quality Hong Kong medical resources within easy reach."

"Adventist Health Hong Kong is pleased to partner with The GBA Healthcare Group on cross-border medical services," said Mr Andy Cen, COO of Adventist Health Hong Kong. "With an extensive primary-care network spanning seven core Mainland GBA cities, The GBA Healthcare Group is a key driver of Guangdong-Hong Kong healthcare collaboration. AHHK has been rooted in Hong Kong for more than half a century and forms part of the global Adventist Health network of over 244 hospitals and 1,840 institutions. Since our founding in Hong Kong in 1964, we have upheld the Whole-Person Care philosophy, delivering comprehensive medical experiences that care for body, mind and spirit. As GBA integration deepens, an increasing number of Mainland residents are turning to Hong Kong for medical services. AHHK offers leading specialist capabilities in cardiology, oncology and pediatrics, with advanced, low-trauma treatment options. The personalised attention, privacy safeguards and accessibility that define Hong Kong healthcare give Mainland residents a choice they can trust. We look forward to leveraging our specialist strengths to elevate the medical experience for GBA residents and, together with GBAH, to put value-based care into practice."

The partnership will broaden the choices available to GBA residents travelling to Hong Kong for medical care and enhance the cross-border patient journey end to end — from Mainland primary-care health management to Hong Kong specialist diagnosis and treatment, and from outpatient booking through to inpatient surgery.

About The GBA Healthcare Group

The GBA Healthcare Group ("GBAH") was established in 2014, a mission driven healthcare company founded in Hong Kong that has been pioneering private public partnerships for healthcare services with various regional governments in the Greater Bay Area (GBA).

Since its establishment, GBAH has delivered primary care training and accreditation to over 4000 GOLD™-certified family doctors and nurses in the GBA, jointly built over 300 GOLD™ private-public-partnership clinics in partnership with regional governments, and operated GOLD™ Hong Kong-Macau Residents Healthcare Services Centers within large-scale top-tier public hospitals, offering full-spectrum outpatient and inpatient care. Through such a vast service network, GBAH is creating innovative alternative payment models with commercial health insurers, based on family medicine and preventive care practices, to implement value-based health insurance propositions. The goal of GBAH is to give everyone access to trusted and affordable healthcare, so that everyone can freely pursue their dreams without worrying about their health.

For more information, please visit www.gbahealthcare.com.hk.

About Adventist Health Hong Kong

Rooted in Hong Kong for more than half a century, Adventist Health Hong Kong is part of the global Adventist Health network of over 244 hospitals and 1,840 healthcare institutions worldwide. In Hong Kong, AHHK operates two hospitals — Stubbs Road and Tsuen Wan — and two medical centers in Causeway Bay and Taikoo Place, providing nearly 600 beds and more than 40 specialist services. As the only healthcare organisation in Hong Kong to have received Joint Commission International (JCI) accreditation three times — twice with the Gold Seal of Approval — AHHK keeps pace with global medical advances and leads on the technology frontier, operating multiple premier specialist centres. Its flagship centers include the Heart Center and the Robotic Surgery Center, equipped with multiple robotic surgical systems and hybrid cardiac catheterisation laboratories, and providing 24-hour urgent care alongside specialist outpatient and inpatient services. Guided by the Whole-Person Health philosophy, AHHK treats every patient as a complete individual — targeting disease at its root while actively promoting preventive medicine and healthy lifestyles. Committed to caring for the vulnerable, the organisation operates a charitable fund that delivers medical assistance and hope, and tailors health solutions for individuals, families and corporations to protect the wellbeing of the wider community.

For more information, please visit https://www.hkah.org.hk/.

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