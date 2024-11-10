The Hottest Dog Bronchial Health Supplement on Shopee in 2024

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — As a dog owner, you may have often heard your furry friend coughing, whether it’s a dry hack or a honking sound. Though it might seem trivial, these coughs can cause serious discomfort for your furry friend and create anxiety for you as a caring pet parent.

DOCTORBY’s BREATH CARE is a nutritional supplement designed to support bronchial health in dogs, currently gaining attention among many pet owners on Shopee.

Coughing in dogs can be triggered by various factors, including temperature fluctuations, strong air conditioning, and dust or debris inhaled during walks. Additionally, as dogs age, their bronchial immunity can weaken, leading to potential health issues.

BREATH CARE contains a blend of functional ingredients like the plant-based complex extract TF-343, magnesium, and propolis, which can help alleviate respiratory issues such as coughing and support the elimination of waste accumulated in the bronchial passages.[1] With a taste dogs love, it doubles as a treat, making it incredibly easy for pet owners to administer. Furthermore, it has passed heavy metal and toxicity tests, ensuring safety without the use of synthetic sweeteners or colorings.

Currently, BREATH CARE ranks as one of the top products in Shopee’s pet nutrition and supplement category. In May 2024, it achieved the number one sales position in the pet nutrition category on Shopee Singapore, garnering immense popularity. Shopee has reported a staggering 3,000% growth in sales compared to 2023. Notably, DOCTORBY has not only topped the charts on Shopee but has also held the number one position on Amazon Japan for 22 consecutive weeks, establishing itself as a leader in the South Korean pet nutrition market and rapidly expanding in the global market.

For cat owners, the cat-specific bronchial supplement, CAT BREATH CARE, is also enjoying tremendous popularity. Additionally, DOCTORBY offers a variety of health supplements, including ‘SKIN & COAT’ for skin support, ‘EYES CARE’ for eye health and tear stain improvement, and ‘HAIRBALL CARE’ to assist with hairball elimination in cats. In Singapore, DOCTORBY products are exclusively available on Shopee.

Enjoy fast delivery via Shopee’s reliable fulfillment services, with most orders arriving within 2 to 3 days for a satisfying shopping experience. Shopee also hosts monthly promotional events, such as Double Day and Pay Day, offering a range of exciting deals. Moreover, a special Mega Day event is planned for November 11, promising additional benefits for shoppers.

