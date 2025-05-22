The Moonhouse: The First Ever House on the Moon – A Swedish Red Cottage Set to Land June 5

STOCKHOLM, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — History is about to be made. On June 5 at 09:24 PM CET, a tiny red house — a traditional Swedish cottage — is set to become the first house ever to land on the Moon.

After traveling through space for more than four months aboard the Japanese lunar lander RESILIENCE, the artwork known as The Moonhouse now enters its most critical phase: a soft landing in Mare Frigoris — the Sea of Cold.



The Moonhouse and the Pale Blue Dot. Illustration from photo, Astronautcenter Cologne.

This unique fusion of art and technology began with a bold idea. In 1999, Swedish artist Mikael Genberg imagined placing a simple red house on the Moon.

“Not as a scientific outpost or political symbol,” says Genberg, “but as a quiet reminder of humanity, imagination, and home. A beacon of hope — and an eye turned toward Earth, the pale blue dot.”

Since then, the idea has passed through the hands of engineers, dreamers, and supporters who, together with Genberg, have carried it forward across decades, continents, and now deep space.

Landing on the Moon remains one of the most difficult feats in spaceflight. ispace’s first attempt in 2023 did not touchdown successfully, and this second mission demands flawless precision. But even with a successful landing, the mission’s most delicate moment is still to come.

Mounted on the front of the lunar rover TENACIOUS is the house itself. Once the lander touches down, the rover will be deployed to scout the Moon’s surface for the perfect site.

“The hardest part starts now. The Moonhouse must find its place on the Moon — and then make its final leap, just 8 centimeters, powered only by gravity. We’ll be holding our breath until we see the images,” says The Moonhouse technical lead Emil Vinterhav.

“It’s a delicate maneuver, done by remote control from 400,000 km away,” says Antoine Bocquier, Rover Pilot and Senior Space System Engineer at ispace. “I will operate the rover to identify a location that is both stable and symbolically meaningful.”

Only then — when the house stands alone on the Moon — will The Moonhouse be fully realized.

“This is more than a work of art. It is a 26-year journey of persistence, collaboration, and belief — a red cottage that dares to dream on the Moon, forever.”

— Hans Elis Johansson, Communications Director

Follow landing: https://ispace-inc.com/landing

More information and contact: www.themoonhouse.se



The Moonhouse and TENACIOUS, Astronautcenter Cologne.

