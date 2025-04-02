The most powerful passports of 2025 — a new country tops the list

Ireland has the strongest passport in the world, according to the Nomad Passport Index 2025.

It’s the first time that the northern European country has held the solo No. 1 spot in the annual ranking from Nomad Capitalist, a tax and immigration consultancy. Ireland did, however, come close in 2020, when it tied for the top spot alongside Luxembourg and Sweden.

“Ireland shook up the rankings, thanks to the country’s strong international reputation, business-friendly tax policies, and overall citizenship flexibility,” the company’s research associate Javier Correa told CNBC Travel.

Unlike other rankings, which often evaluate passports based solely on their visa-free travel strength, Nomad Capitalist’s ranking analyzes five criteria:

Visa-free travel — 50% Taxation — 20% Global perception — 10% Ability to hold dual citizenship — 10% Personal freedom (freedom of the press, mandatory military service, etc.) — 10%

Those factors allow people considering a different, or additional, passport to better understand the “true value” of citizenships around the world, and ultimately to “go where they’re treated best,” according to the index.