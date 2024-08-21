The new Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is down to just $30 — that’s 40% off

Are you still laboring under the weight of a cable TV bill every month? That’s sooo last decade. Isn’t it time to do something about it? (Spoiler alert: It is!) There’s never been a better chance to take care of business: We give you the new Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for practically a song. If you’re been hunting for a deal on this streaming TV upgrade, this is one of the best we’ve found.

Amazon Get easy access to hundreds of streaming apps and channels, including Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, Disney+, Max, Apple TV+, Starz, Showtime and a boatload more. $30 at Amazon

Why is this a good deal? 💰

This is the latest model of the Fire TV Stick. The previous iteration dropped lower, but this updated one — which supports Wi-Fi 6 — is 40% off and marked down to one of the lowest prices we’ve ever seen (except for Black Friday).

Why do I need this? 🤔

The Fire Stick is one of the easiest streaming devices to use — and the most budget-friendly. Plus, it’s arguably one of the easiest to set up. Simply plug the Fire TV Stick 4K into one of your 4K TV’s HDMI ports, and the streaming device will immediately search for your home’s Wi-Fi network.

It’s simple and it’s tidy — no crazy cords to wrangle. It comes with an intuitive remote that can cue up over 300,000 movie titles. Plus, it’s Alexa voice-control ready; use smart devices, get movie suggestions and shop the Amazon storefront from your TV. (Alexa, please shop popcorn poppers and weighted blankets!) You’ll find fun interactive settings like pop-up results for actor and director names via IMDb. Need to check in on news, weather or sports scores? Alexa is at your service.

(Psst: Got a non-4K TV? Consider the regular Amazon Fire TV Stick, which is also on sale.)

This Fire TV Stick will heat up your binge-watching. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

When more than 30,000 five-star fans praise this gadget for improving their entertainment, we want in.

Pros 👍

One fan raved that the Fire Stick 4K transformed an old TV into an entertainment powerhouse. “This turned my slow LG smart TV into a streaming machine. I love the remote and how easily it pairs with the TV. Bluetooth pairing with headphones is perfect. Will be buying more of these.”

Even if you don’t have a 4K TV, the Fire Stick still makes a difference. “I love this Fire Stick. It’s so much faster than the old version. Worth every penny. Can’t wait to upgrade my TV so that it can truly be used the way it was meant to be used.”

If you’re worried about upgrading, don’t be, this fan says: “I love my new Fire TV Stick! I had an old one and wanted to upgrade, and this is perfect. It remembered and uploaded all my streaming channels, it couldn’t have been easier.”

“I’m not very tech savvy, but this was extremely easy to set up and also to operate,” said a fourth reviewer. “It’s ‘plug and play’ easy. I purchased it as a way to watch streaming services so I could discontinue paying for overpriced cable service. The remote is easy to use and does everything I need it to do. I also have an AppleTV device on another set, and I feel like the Fire Stick remote is easier to use and has volume control. … So long, cable TV!”

Cons 👎

Shoppers did note that they wished the cord was “just a few inches longer,” but added that this definitely isn’t a deal-breaker, especially when considering how affordable the device is overall.

Another fan said they wished a power source wasn’t necessary: “The only thing I wish is if could be completely powered by my TV, but that is more of a problem with my TV USB than the product.”

Amazon This is a foolproof, easy-to-use streaming device that tucks in nicely behind your TV and stays out of sight. $30 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

