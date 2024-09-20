The newest Stanley releases to check out this month, all in one place

When it comes to all things hydration, Stanley has been hitting the ball out of the park for a while now. From its bestselling Quencher tumbler to its insulated water bottle, the brand’s products continue to fly off the shelves. With new drops coming every few weeks, it’s easy to lose track, especially if you’re hoping to find the right limited-edition Stanley ahead of the holiday gifting season.

With this in mind, we’ve rounded up the latest and greatest that Stanley has released over the past few weeks — and there’s some pretty cool stuff. From a gorgeous pumpkin spice color to usher in fall to the massive Barbie x Stanley collab that boasts eight themed versions of the iconic Quencher tumbler (including a Western Ken cup), we’ve got you covered. Keep scrolling to learn more about each launch and shop while stock remains.

Stanley Fall is in the air! Coffee shops and food brands have been offering all things pumpkin spice for a few weeks now, and Stanley is following suit with its Pumpkin Spice Collection. While the 40-ounce Quencher tumbler (pictured) is the star of the new lineup, the smaller 30-ouncer and fall-ready Stay Hot Camp Mug also get the Pumpkin Spice treatment. If you want to grab something that you’ll use all fall and winter, the mug is the way to go — it’s made for enjoying hot drinks both at home and on the go. Each piece comes with warm bronze accents and a spice-tinted lid. $45 at Stanley

Stanley Nothing screams “soft romance” like florals and pastels, and this collab between LoveshackFancy and Stanley is a match made in heaven that we didn’t see coming. The collection is sold out except for one special product: this limited-edition Stanley x LoveshackFancy All Day Slim Bottle. It keeps drinks iced for up to 17 hours and hot for up to eight, and the gorgeous pink and green design is sure to turn heads. $45 at Stanley

Stanley While Stanley is a bit late to the Barbie party, based on these gorgeous designs, we’d say it has made quite the fashionable entrance. Versions of the 30- and 40-ounce tumblers are pegged to different iterations of the iconic doll and her trusted sidekick, Ken. Some of our favorite designs include the Barbie Icon (pictured), 1959 Original (inspired by Barbie’s famous black and white chevron bathing suit), ’80s Dynamite and, of course, ’80s Western Ken. These are selling out fast, so shop now! $50 at Stanley

Stanley When Stanley created an insulated bottle that can be worn as a crossbody, I have to admit that my first thought was, well, “Why?” But when I saw it for myself, I got the vision — and now I think it’s one of the brand’s most genius creations yet. If you’re going for a walk and prefer to keep your hands free or need them for other things like bags or your phone, this bottle is exactly what you need. It has a silicone base to cushion the bottom if you set it down or drop it. Best of all, though, it has a soft-woven jacquard strap that looks like it was taken straight off of a designer bag. This makes it super comfortable for outdoor activities and travel. Like all of Stanley’s bottles, it’s leakproof and has double-wall vacuum insulation. Choose from six colors, including Rose Quartz (pictured). $75 at Stanley

