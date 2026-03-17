THE SEVEN DEADLY SINS: ORIGIN NOW AVAILABLE TO PLAY EARLIER ON PLAYSTATION®5 AND STEAM

Mobile Version Set to Launch March 23 to Expand the Experience Across All Supported Platforms

SEOUL, South Korea, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Netmarble, a leading developer and publisher of high-quality games, announced that its new anime open world RPG The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin is now available on PlayStation®5 and Steam, allowing players play earlier starting at 5PM (UTC) on March 16. Players can jump in now on both platforms

With the game now live on PlayStation®5 and Steam, long-awaiting players can immediately step into the role of Tristan and explore Britannia as they set out to restore order to a world thrown into chaos by the collision of time and space. The adventure can be enjoyed solo or cooperatively with up to five players, including the host player.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin is set for its grand launch on March 23, when the game will expand to mobile platforms and become available across all supported devices. Until then, players can pre-register on Google Play, the App Store, and the official website. Pre-registered players will receive various rewards such as a guaranteed character "Tioreh," draw tickets, a powerful weapon "Skyborne Gale Dual Swords," and more.

A special social media event is now underway to celebrate The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin‘s release on PlayStation®5 and Steam. Fans can participate through the game’s official social channels and earn generous rewards, with full details available on platforms including Facebook and X.

Based on the hit Japanese manga and anime IP The Seven Deadly Sins, which has sold over 55 million copies globally, The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin lets players explore Britannia in a vast open world. It features tag-based combat, combination skills, and customizable teams using diverse characters and weapons. Multiplayer elements include forming parties for exploration or teaming up to defeat bosses.

To stay updated, follow The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin on its official YouTube, X, Facebook, and Discord channels.

ⒸNakaba Suzuki, KODANSHA/The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of the Commandments Project,MBS. All Rights Reserved.

ⒸNakaba Suzuki, KODANSHA/The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon’s Judgement Production Committee, TX

ⒸNakaba Suzuki, KODANSHA/The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse Production Committee.

©2026, "PlayStation", "PS5" are registered trademarks or trademarks of Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.

ⒸNetmarble Corp. & Netmarble F&C Inc. All Rights Reserved.

About Netmarble Corporation

Founded in Korea in 2000, Netmarble Corporation is a leading global game developer and publisher. Through acclaimed franchises and strategic partnerships with top-tier IP holders, the company delivers innovative and engaging gaming experiences to audiences worldwide. As a parent company of Kabam, SpinX Games, Jam City, and a major shareholder of HYBE and NCSOFT, Netmarble’s diverse portfolio includes Solo Leveling:ARISE, Seven Knights Re:BIRTH, RAVEN2, MARVEL Future Fight, and The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross. More information can be found at http://company.netmarble.com.

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