The Spectacular Premiere of Jiangsu’s Original Ethnic Dance Drama A Dream of Red Mansions in Singapore

SINGAPORE, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — With translucent white light illuminating the stage and silk curtains drawn low, the twelve heroines of A Dream of Red Mansions gracefully swayed their way forward, leading the audience into a shared dream. As the performance concluded, actors took multiple bows amid continuous applause and cheers that lasted for over ten minutes. On the evening of September 13, original ethnic dance drama by Jiangsu Centre for the Performing Arts, A Dream of Red Mansions made a stunning international debut in Singapore. From September 13 to 15, the play was performed four times, sparking a new wave of interest in “Oriental Aesthetics” and successfully telling the story of Chinese culture. Cao Zhongming, China’s ambassador to Singapore, attended the performance and went on stage afterward to express his appreciation and gratitude to the performers. He remarked, “A Dream of Red Mansions was a sold-out event in Singapore, reflecting the deep affection people have for this work. It also demonstrates that A Dream of Red Mansions has many admirers here in Singapore. This is a vivid example of the high-quality cultural exchanges between China and Singapore, and I believe it will further strengthen the bonds of cultural and human connections between the two countries.”

The ethnic dance drama A Dream of Red Mansions was academically guided by the A Dream of Red Mansions Research Institute at the Chinese Academy of Arts, planned by Jiangsu Cultural Investment & Management Group Co., Ltd, presented by Willow Arts, produced by Jiangsu Centre for the Performing Arts, and co-produced by the Nanjing Ethnic Orchestra and Li Xing Studio. It draws deeply from the rich soil of traditional Chinese culture, using classical symbols and modern aesthetics to deconstruct, integrate, and reinterpret this timeless classic. Since its premiere in 2021, the production has toured 32 Chinese cities, with over 250 performances, creating a buzz where each show was sold out, and tickets were hard to come by.

With twelve heroines, twelve high-backed chairs, twelve small stools, twelve colors, and twelve bouquets of flowers, the production employs a rich vocabulary of dance, combined with music, stagecraft, lighting, and costume design to vividly depict iconic scenes such as the “Illusory Land of Great Void,” “The Emperor’s Consort Yuan Returns to Visit Her Family,” and “Daiyu Buries the Flowers.” The result is an artistic feast full of Oriental classical aesthetics, transporting the audience across time and space.

“The entire performance was captivating; it truly was a feast for the eyes and ears,” remarked Low Eng Teong, Chairman of Singapore’s National Arts Council. He felt that the unique interpretation of the drama vividly brought out the essence of A Dream of Red Mansions.

“I finally understand why some audience members come back to watch the same play multiple times,” praised Sabrina Long, Dean of Faculty of Art & Design and Principal in School of Young Talents at Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts. She was deeply impressed by the performance, stating, “Every inch of detail on stage, every moment of the entire production, was captivating and mesmerizing. Every angle offers a new perspective, making each presentation unique. It is a deeply poetic work, and I was profoundly moved.”

For some foreign audience members unfamiliar with the story of A Dream of Red Mansions, the dance drama not only allowed them to gain a deeper understanding of this classic but also gave them an unforgettable evening where they experienced the beauty and charm of Chinese culture.

“In Singapore, I rarely get to see performances like this, and I found it very interesting,” said foreign audience member Mark. He admitted that he was previously unfamiliar with the background of A Dream of Red Mansions, adding, “What impressed me most today was the choreography of the group dances. I’m going to read up more about this Chinese story when I get home.”

Wang Hongjun, Chairman of Jiangsu Cultural Investment & Management Group Co., Ltd, said, “Singapore has a strong cultural foundation, and through these two days of exchanges, we have seen a rising interest in A Dream of Red Mansions here. We hope that by staging this international performance, Singaporean audiences will have more opportunities to appreciate the beauty of traditional Chinese culture and to understand the innovative explorations and contemporary expressions that our young artists have infused into this work.”

“We hope to bring this classic work to the international stage through the medium of dance drama, so that more people can appreciate the profoundness of Chinese traditional culture and to further promote cultural exchanges between China and Singapore,” said Liao Yi, General Manager of Jiangsu Centre for the Performing Arts. He noted that the successful execution of A Dream of Red Mansions has allowed Jiangsu Centre for the Performing Arts to explore a path of collaborative production with multiple creative partners, with the ultimate goal of building a production-oriented performing arts center.

For this performance, an exhibition titled “Seeking Beauty in the Dream” showcasing the creative designs behind A Dream of Red Mansions, along with beautifully displayed costumes and cultural merchandise, was arranged outside the theater, drawing many audience members to stop by and take photos.

