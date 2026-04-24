Theme Song of the Sanya 2026 Opening Ceremony, “See ya in Sanya”: The World Is Vast, the Horizon Is Near

SANYA, China, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — The theme song for the opening ceremony of the 6th Asian Beach Games Sanya 2026 (hereafter "Sanya 2026"), titled "See ya in Sanya," has officially been released.



Live performance of the theme song

The song was written by Qiao Wei, chief scriptwriter of the Sanya 2026 opening and closing ceremonies; composed by Lv Liang, chief music director; and performed by 20 young volunteer performers.

"In traditional culture, ‘Tianya Haijiao’ (literally ‘the edge of the sky and the rim of the sea’) has long been seen as a distant place. Yet passion and youth bring people closer. Here, Tianya Haijiao becomes a starting point from which young people set out together," said lyricist Qiao Wei. "The 20 voices in harmony symbolize an ‘Asian family’ converging like starlight, reflecting shared youth and beautiful integration."

Composer Lv Liang said the song blends the traditional vocal calls and singing styles of the Li ethnic group into a more structured musical form, infused with sporting spirit and youthful energy. "The rhythm and melody are designed to give an immediate sense of sun-like warmth, as if running on a beach," he noted.

On the creative concept, Qiao Wei said: "Let ordinary and authentic voices be heard; let resonance and youth come together in harmony—everyone is an irreplaceable voice of youth." Lv Liang added: "No single individual is highlighted, as everyone is expressing their truest voice. Sincerity is more moving than technique."

This concept of convergence, integration, and cohesion gives the song a sense of inclusiveness, youthful vitality, and emotional resonance, while also reflecting the open, vibrant, and modern character of the Hainan Free Trade Port and Sanya. As Huang Peiling, chief director of the opening and closing ceremonies, noted, Sanya 2026 is a celebration of youth, showcasing a "vibrant Asian Beach Games and youthful Sanya" to Asia and the world through the opening ceremony.

In the title "See ya," "ya" is a pun referring to both "Asia" and "Sanya," carrying a sense of joyful meeting and shared anticipation.

"See ya in Sanya" is more than a song. It is an invitation from Sanya to Asia and the world. Its poetic lyrics, dynamic rhythm, and heartfelt performance come together to form a "promise of sea and sky" that celebrates youth and looks toward the future.

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