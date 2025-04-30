These are the Wayfair Way Day rug deals I’m eyeing as an interior designer

As Yahoo’s resident interior designer, I’m here to offer up a trade secret that won’t steer you wrong: replace your rugs. It’s the easiest way to zhush up a room without making too many changes and, through tonight, you score up to 80% off area rugs at Wayfair’s Way Day sale. A bevy of colors, patterns and textures — from traditional to minimalist — await! You’ll find beautiful options from coveted brands like Kelly Clarkson Home, plus fun collaborations with Loloi, Rifle Paper Co. and Magnolia Home by Joanna Gaines. I’ve chosen indoor rugs and outdoor options — and even a rug pad — to help extend the life of your new find.

Another key designer tip: Make sure your rug is the proper size for the room. Furniture’s front feet should be on the rug, at minimum, in living areas. It should protrude from beneath your bed on three sides in the bedrooms. For most rooms, an 8′ x 10′ will do, so I’ve priced that size below unless otherwise specified. But sizes and styles abound, so there’s something for every room in the house.

Don’t wait until the rug is swept out from under you — take advantage of these Way Day discounts now. (Looking for a couch or armchair to go with that rug? I’ve also got the scoop on all of Wayfair’s Way Day deals.)

Best Wayfair Way Day indoor rug deals

Wayfair An oriental style rug is timeless, and this one from the star herself — Kelly Clarkson — shines bright in grays and creams. A medallion look creates a centered focal point, balancing the pattern with neutral tones. Stain resistance and durability make this a no-brainer — not to mention that it’s over 60% off. $54 at Wayfair

Wayfair The vibrant colors — cream, orange and blue — in this rug will wow you and your guests, lending a cheerful air to any room in the house. (And wait until you tell them it was nearly 70% off!) It’s inspired by iconic Turkish patterns and made of durable poly for top performance. Don’t just take my word about this rug: Nearly 4,000 Wayfair shoppers give it five stars. $140 at Wayfair

Wayfair Save 80% on this natural beauty during Way Day. It’s rare when you can lay a creamy white rug on your floor and live worry-free. This thick pile is stain-resistant so it’s ideal for any area in your home including high-traffic spots. $200 at Wayfair

Wayfair Not only can you save nearly 50% on this popular style from Loloi, in collaboration with the lauded Joanna Gaines, but you can wash it too! Power-loomed from recycled plastic into soft, durable polyester with a thicker pile than most washable rugs, this baby can stand the test of time. Larger sizes require a commercial washer, but you can clean smaller ones at home. $184 at Wayfair

Wayfair Score over 55% off this amazing collab between the touted stationary brand known for its charming floral prints and Loloi. This rug is especially cozy thanks to CloudPile, a modern microfiber that’s lush and soft. Add this rug to a bedroom, living room or hallway for a pop of color. $254 at Wayfair

Wayfair I absolutely adore this Boho-inspired gem that’s equally sharp in modern, contemporary or farmhouse aesthetics. The black/ivory colorway (shown here) is a personal favorite, but it also comes in gray, beige and blue hues. Buy now and you’ll save nearly 60%. $109 at Wayfair

Wayfair Traditional elements are back in vogue, and this oriental-style rug is an updated version. I love its cool grey tones and primary palette. Buy now and you’ll save 65% off this stain-resistant, easy-care rug. $140 at Wayfair

Wayfair Go au natural with a textural masterpiece like this jute rug. I often use these in extra-large sizes and then layer a slightly smaller patterned wool rug over it to create a truly cultivated look. This natural fiber classic is also available in other hues. Save over 60%. $256 at Wayfair

Wayfair This boho beauty is plush under your feet, making it great for bedrooms or a luxurious home office. The shag works well with mid-century mod aesthetics or anywhere you want a bold Moroccan accent to spice up your space. It doesn’t hurt that it’s 60% off. $257 at Wayfair

Wayfair Channel those desert dreams with a touch of the Southwest at more than 60% off. I’m digging this color and pattern for a handsome den, study or bedroom. Mix with rich caramel leathers and textural linens for a timeless look. $176 at Wayfair

Wayfair Save nearly 60% on this feminine beauty, made of polypropylene so it’s durable and cleanable for high-traffic areas like your hallways and that spot between your kitchen island and sink. The traditional pattern works almost anywhere, though! I like adding it to the bedroom to soften the palette. $104 at Wayfair

Wayfair Score an epic 75% discount on another natural wool beauty. The earth colors are on point with today’s popular palettes — deep jewel tones and terra hues. Grab the 8′ x 11′ for a bedroom or living room; you can also score smaller sizes and shapes for hallways and dens. $420 at Wayfair

Best Wayfair Way Day outdoor rug deals

Wayfair Don’t ignore your outdoor living spaces. A rug will ground your patio set and give it a comfortable feeling that will rival your living room if done right. A 7’10” x 10’3″ rug is a standard size that fits most seating and dining areas well, and this one is a hefty 75% off. $87 at Wayfair

Wayfair I’m swooning over this tight trellis pattern in neutral creams and black, all faded to evoke vintage vibes that will immediately elevate your deck or patio. The bold contrast complements your naturally toned patio furniture, be it brown or black. Plus, it’s nearly 60% off. $59 at Wayfair

Wayfair Save 65% off this preppy stripe for your patio (though it works equally well in a high-traffic area like your playroom or den!). Available in a bevy of fun colors, this rug is easy to clean, weather-resistant and sure to brighten up your deck. $125 at Wayfair

Wayfair I can’t get over the fantastic price on this 9’2″ x 12′ indoor/outdoor rug. Available in a bevy of sizes and colors, this stylized diamond works with most aesthetics to help create an al fresco “room” on your patio. $203 at Wayfair

While you’re at it, don’t forget to pick up a rug pad. More than 13,000 Wayfair shoppers give this one five stars!

Wayfair I’m all about a rug pad — it protects your floors, keeps that new rug from slipping and extends the life of your investment. Plus, it adds extra cushioning to make your purchase feel lush and comfortable under your feet. $69 at Wayfair

Score for your floor with epic savings during Wayfair’s Way Day rug sale. (Wayfair)

