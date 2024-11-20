These aromatherapy steamers turn your shower into a spa — 6 are on sale for $16

Everyone could use a little more self-care. Want to schedule some personal TLC or give the gift of relaxation this holiday season? Body Restore Shower Steamers make regular old personal hygiene feel more like a tranquil ritual. You can get a six-pack at Amazon for just $16 right now (down from $21) as Black Friday sales get underway. Time for a treat-yourself moment — who doesn’t deserve that?

Amazon These little pucks are made with baking soda and essential oils. “As someone without access to a bath, these made my showers so much calmer and made me feel like I was taking the time to care for myself every time I used one,” said one fan. $16 at Amazon

Why is it a good deal? 💰

At $16 for a limited time, these steamers are under $3 each. Buy some to give as a festive little gift to friends and family members needing a relaxing timeout, but don’t forget to treat yourself to a little R&R too. We can’t think of a better way to wrap up a long day of holiday hosting than unwinding with a hot shower and some aromatherapy goodness.

Why do I need this? 🤔

Bath bombs are wonderful, but sometimes we just don’t have time for a long, leisurely soak. Enter shower steamers: Each disk is made with baking soda and essential oils. Hold one under running water or place it on the shower floor, then breathe deeply as it dissolves and releases a delicate, relaxing scent. There’s no need to fill a tub or wait ages for the steamer to dissolve.

Best of all: It doesn’t leave a mess, because no one needs a gift that they have to clean up after. Each steamer lasts between 10 and 30 minutes — plenty of time even for longer showers. Some reviewers even say the steamers can last longer than one shower if they aren’t in a direct stream of water.

Would you like a little aromatherapy with your wash-up? Of course you would! (Getty)

What reviewers say 💬

More than 10,000 reviewers give these steamers five-star ratings. Plus, more than 10,000 packs have been purchased in the last month alone.

Pros 👍

“I love these shower steamers!” wrote one satisfied shopper. “They smell heavenly and last through my entire shower and then some. I am so addicted to these that I have them on a subscription. The scent fills my bathroom and then into my bedroom and hallway when I open the door after my shower!”

“These are so relaxing, they smell amazing and really do help calm you down and make you feel like you’re in a spa. I got these as a gift and have purchased them two more times,” said another relaxed reviewer.

A third five-star fan shared, “These shower bombs totally transformed my normal shower routine … I always shower just before bed, and thought I would try these to pamper myself a little! … I also really like that these are individually packaged — I can envision taking one on a weekend trip or even giving one with a friend in a little care package if she seems to need a little pick-me-up, thanks to the portability.”

Cons 👎

While most reviewers raved about these steamers, one customer pointed out, “One downside to these is that they do temporarily color-stain your tub in a round shape from where the fizzer was placed. It’s not horrible, and it can be wiped away, or it’ll wash away after a bit.”

Another shopper noted this: “If your bathroom is too small or doesn’t have enough ventilation, [the steamer’s scent] can be a bit on the stronger side.” However, they were able to remedy that: “I found breaking each one into two actually helps and still lasts throughout my entire shower. Plus, then you get twice as many uses.”

Amazon This multipack comes with a variety of scents: Eucalyptus & Mint, Citrus, Lavender, Jasmine, Bergamot Spring and Chamomile, all made with essential oils. $16 at Amazon

And if you want to give your tootsies a little love too, Amazon shoppers love this scrubber:

Amazon This little mat is lined with flexible bristles to massage your feet while you bathe. It also helps exfoliate dry skin and smooth calluses. “Suction is great. And this mat feels amazing, especially after a long, hard day at work,” gushed an enthusiast. “At first it tickled, then it was awesome. I run around barefoot pretty much all day. Some days, my feet get disgusting and it’s hard to get the gunk off. This gets it all off!” $17 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

