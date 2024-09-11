These bestselling home products have 10,000+ five-star ratings for a reason

I shop online for a living, so I’ve learned to be discerning. One of my cardinal rules is that I won’t even consider buying a product unless it has a decent number of positive ratings and glowing reviews. We’re fortunate to live in a time when we can get the honest testaments of other consumers before investing our money in something, so why not use that to our advantage? Wayfair is a great place to test this method out because customers there are tough. The site has a massive inventory of housewares, but only occasionally do you come across a product with a ton of star ratings. And when you do, it’s like striking gold. Suddenly, a product will have 10,000, 20,000 or even 60,000 five-star reviews. And that’s when you know that an item is somehow exceptional and deserves a spot in your cart stat.

I took the liberty of (browser) window-shopping Wayfair‘s entire site — from furniture and bedding to floor coverings and window treatments — to pinpoint 11 of the top-rated products with at least 10,000 five-star reviews. Many I found I had way more, including this non-slip rug pad which won the hearts of 136,000 shoppers. Scroll down to discover fan-favorite picks for every room of your home.

Wayfair If you’re looking for a total blackout, look no further than these room-darkening curtains that are sold individually. More than 17,000 shoppers consider them perfect. “They are, by far, the most affordable curtains. They reduce sunlight and heat significantly,” one commented. The Wayfair Basics panels come in a range of lengths and colors to suit your preferences and they’re all machine-washable. In addition to light and heat, they’re designed to block noise, making them ideal for a street-facing bedroom. $9 at Wayfair

Wayfair Don’t just make the bed; complete the bed with this structured Wayfair Basics bed skirt that’s 14 inches long and designed to skim the floor from most bed frames. It’s made of microfiber, so it resists wrinkles and is easy to pop in the washer and dryer. “This is a nice tailored bed skirt that isn’t skimpy and hangs very nicely,” said one of more than 14,000 five-star reviewers. Wrote another: “Covers my box springs and adds a bit of class to my metal bed frame setup. You may need a second pair of hands if the room is small to move the mattress around to make sure it fits right.” $15 at Wayfair

Wayfair With a whopping 64,000+ five-star reviews (yes, really!), this 1800 thread count sheet set by Wayfair Basics leads the pack when it comes to customer favorites. And it’s easy to see why: microfiber sheets are ultra soft (I mean, have you tried them?!) in addition to being hypoallergenic. And they’re easy to care for, too: they’re wrinkle-resistant, even right out of the linen closet. The set comes with a flat sheet, fitted sheet and two pillowcases — or four if you get it in King. It comes in classic white for a hotel vibe or a slew of solid colors. Just take it from this reviewer: “I love these sheets. They look great but they feel even better. They are lightweight and very soft. I bought another immediately after using them and I’m considering getting a third set.” $20 at Wayfair

Wayfair A good comforter that sees you through all seasons is an excellent investment and the 12,000 customers who gave this one by Latitude Run a perfect five-star rating think so too. The box-stitched down alternative blanket is “extremely fluffy” and “so soft and marshmallowy,” according to reviewers. It can go directly into the washing machine, too. Use it on its own or as an insert for a duvet. “We are obsessed!” raved a fan. “Never had [a comforter] in our duvet we liked as much — the perfect weight and warmth. Plus, it has ties on all four corners so it’s never out of place.” $49 at Wayfair

Wayfair Of all the beautiful pieces of furniture and decor we found, it’s this purely utilitarian non-slip rug pad that has earned the most five-star reviews: a whopping 136,000! So you know it’s a standout. The rug pad excels at its job, keeping your rug in place without slipping or bunching up. And it’s made of soft materials that won’t scratch the wood floor beneath. You have plenty of sizes to choose from, but you can easily trim the pad for a precise fit. “Better than I anticipated. Solid construction and the perfect foundation for my new area rug. Highly recommend if you’re looking for comfort and function,” said a pleased purchaser. $72 at Wayfair

Wayfair Your reflection is not the only gorgeous thing about this metal-framed mirror that’s racked up 10,000 five-star reviews. The clean-lined beauty can stand on its own or be mounted to the wall vertically or horizontally with the included hardware. It also happens to be shatterproof, just in case. “Looks amazing and so high-end,” one shopper wrote. And don’t worry; this will always be your favorite mirror to get dressed in front of. “Perfect size for a master bedroom. Mirror quality is really good with no distortion,” a customer said. $99 at Wayfair

Wayfair This beautiful Moroccan-inspired trellis rug is not just a product with almost 33,000 five-star reviews; it’s also a product on massive sale — up to 80% in multiple sizes. This versatile, neutral one goes with decor styles of all kinds and gives a breezy, boho vibe without relying on bold colors. The cotton-blend floor covering is soft underfoot and easy on the eyes. “It looks so elegant in my bedroom — the neutral color matches with any decor,” wrote one shopper. Added another: “Perfect rug for any space. The quality was great and holds up so well even with pets.” $170 at Wayfair

Wayfair If your aesthetic is traditional or cottage, this metal farmhouse bed frame is sure to be a perfect fit — the sleek and sturdy pick is a fan favorite with almost 30,000 five-star reviews. The bed supports your mattress without the need for a box spring and is both durable and minimalist. Choose from black or white in multiple sizes. “We ordered this bed nearly two years ago and, to this day, it’s stood the test of time. We’ve moved 3 times and it’s easy to assemble and disassemble,” a happy camper wrote. $215 at Wayfair

Wayfair Wayfair Sleep has some pretty stellar products in its lineup and this mattress in a box is a prime example. It’s made of non-toxic, CertiPUR-US Certified memory foam infused with green tea, which has antimicrobial and anti-odor properties. Once you’ve made the switch to body-contouring memory foam, it’s hard to go back. One of more than 43,000 five-star reviewers proclaimed this six-inch mattress the “best night’s sleep I’ve ever had.” Another wrote, “Softest, most perfect cloud I’ve ever slept on. Finally don’t have hip pain when I wake up.” $226 at Wayfair

Wayfair The rustic TV stand — with its nearly 63,000 five-star ratings — is a great way to display any TV up to 60 inches. The doors slide on a track just like barn doors, and the adjustable shelves in the middle and sides let you keep game consoles within reach or provide a place for decorative display — you decide. It’s seen here in a white/wood combo, but there are other options, too, including deep espresso wood. “Great quality. The doors roll very smoothly. I love that I can hide the shelves in the middle when they’re messy,” exclaimed a fan. $234 at Wayfair

Wayfair Nearly 15,000 Wayfair shoppers are wild about this mid-century-inspired sofa that seamlessly folds out into a bed. Wrapped in silky velvet with a channel-tufted back, it’s smart and stylish in deep blue but also comes in pink, yellow, black and more colors that range from feminine to dramatic, depending on the statement you’re trying to make. “I’m in love with this sofa. The blue color is exquisite,” wrote a happy shopper. This five-star reviewer agreed: “My favorite couch ever! The velvet is so soft and the couch is big as well. It fits three to four people sitting and it also pulls out as a sleeper.” $313 at Wayfair

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Source