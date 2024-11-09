These editor-loved cashmere sweaters feel so expensive but start at only $70

When you think of cashmere sweaters, a chunky ribbed option might not be the first thing that comes to mind, but our Shopping Director, Jeanine Edwards, would definitely suggest giving it a try! In fact, she loves this Quince option so much, she has it in 10 colors and sizes, so she can wear it multiple times a week. “It’s honestly my favorite thing to wear when the weather is cold,” she says.

“Plush,” “soft” and “not itchy,” are a few ways she describes the cozy pullover. The chunky knit may be less than $100 but it looks like a much pricier designer style. “This is a dupe for the super popular — super expensive — Jenni Kayne sweater. I’m normally very anti-dupes, but this sweater is perfection in every way. Can’t recommend it highly enough.” Though it is dry-clean only, Edwards says the extra cost is worth it to ensure it lasts longer, and her sweater “still looks, feels and fits as well as it did when I first purchased it!”

Source