These fleece-lined leggings are ‘like stepping into a hug’ — they’re down to $26

For all their versatility, most leggings lack one important quality: warmth. Sure, you can wear them under skirts and dresses, or even throw them on with pants for an added layer, but on their own, leggings simply aren’t designed to keep your legs nice and toasty. But leave it to Amazon shoppers to find a pair made especially for when the chill does set in! The No. 1 bestselling Baleaf Women’s Leggings, on sale for $26 (down from $37), are lined with plush fleece to keep you insulated even in sub-zero temps. They’re also breathable and moisture-wicking, just in case the temps heat back up.

Amazon These fleece leggings are warm and flattering, but perhaps the most impressive part is just how many fans they’ve amassed — they have over 23,000 five-star reviews from verified shoppers. $26 at Amazon

Why is it a good deal? 💰

At just $26 (originally $37), these cozy leggings are at their lowest price all year according to our price trackers, making it a great time to pounce before that autumn breeze really starts kicking up. (Note that prices vary by color and size.)

Why do I need this? 🤔

These leggings are seriously warm, and that’s something you’ll appreciate as the temperatures start to fall. A hidden fleece lining helps insulate your legs without adding bulk, creating a look that’s fashionable and functional.

They’re flattering too: The leggings are designed with a V-shaped high-rise band, so they cinch in at the waist and flatter the tummy area. Style meets function, with a hidden key pocket, two smartphone pockets, and interlock seams to prevent chafing and rubbing.

The toastiest leggings you’ll ever own. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

Over 23,000 fans have made this top-selling pair part of their cool-weather uniform.

Pros 👍

“Pulling these pants on was like stepping into a hug,” one happy reviewer declared. “The fleece is lightweight but cozy. I need like 15 more pairs of these so that I can live in them for the entirety of winter.”

Another shopper discovered a secret perk — they’re fantastic for pet owners! “These leggings don’t attract pet hair,” they shared. “Other fleece-lined leggings I’ve bought online are pet hair magnets, but these are not. You’ll see the occasional pet hair on the fabric (like basically any surface in my house), but in general the leggings are fairly impervious to pet hair. Huge benefit if you plan to wear these while laying around on the couch with your dogs.”

In short, they’re warm and cute — a win-win. “I am super picky about my leggings,” confessed a fan. “I typically pay over $100 for Athleta or Lululemon. Material that hides my bumps is a MUST. I planned on not liking these, but surprise surprise, they are very nice. Smooth material, soft material, juicy material for lack of a better way to put it. A nice amount of give, not too much so that they stretch out, but enough to hold everything in where it needs to be held in. Perfect cut, comes up over my waist to the sweet comfortable spot.”

One shopper summed it up better than we can: “Excellent quality material, well made, true to size, and soft without losing tummy support.”

Cons 👎

“These leggings are super comfortable, no doubt about that. However, in terms of warmth, they fall a bit short of expectations,” said one frank fan. “They’re great for chilly weather, providing some insulation, but I wouldn’t rely on them for snow days or extremely cold conditions. Overall, a good choice for everyday wear in moderate cool weather.” (In other words: fall!)

“The material is what I would expect, pockets are well sewn and well placed, and color is true. They are not quite as heavy as the fleece leggings I bought at Lands’ End but plenty warm enough for walking in 40-50°F weather, which is what I needed,” agreed another.

Amazon Choose from 27 hues and pairs with one or three pockets. You’ve got options! $29 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon style and beauty deals? Check these out:

Beauty

Luseta B-Complex Thickening Shampoo & Conditioner Set Save $10 with coupon

Style

LongBay Chenille Knit Bootie Slippers $22$52 Save $30

Anrabess Batwing Oversized Sweater Save $32 with coupon

Merokeety Long-Sleeve Turtleneck Save $22 with coupon | Lowest price ever

View comments

Source