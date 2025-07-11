Friday, July 11, 2025
These Prime Day deals on everyday home essentials are absolutely stock-up worthy

Amazon Prime Day is a great excuse to splurge on those big-ticket buys you’ve been eyeing — but honestly, it’s an even better time to stock up on everyday essentials and call it a deal… er, day. The clock’s ticking, but there’s still time to save. We’ve rounded up the worth-it discounts on the stuff you need to regularly stock up on. And the deals are good so, honestly, you may want to buy in bulk.

We’re talking about cleaning products, household staples, hygiene basics and other everyday essentials at a discount. We compared prices to other big-box retailers, and not only do the prices on these fixes reign supreme, in some cases, they are the lowest price ever.

Highlights include a four-pack of Dawn dish spray for just $12 (that’s $3 a bottle) and 48 batteries for a mere $14. That’s not to mention Banana Boat sunscreen for nearly half off (’tis the season!) or Clorox wipes at the lowest price we’ve seen in months.

Best Prime Day deals: Household supplies

replace your kitchen sponge every week or two. I know, I know, that’s a pretty tall order, but you can blame science. 

If you’re going to hop aboard the weekly or biweekly sponge-replacement train, then go for this 24-pack that’ll last you about six months. Each sponge comes to just 40 cents, which is considerably less than the name brands (you know the ones). 

Best Prime Day deals: Cleaning products

dishwasher and disposal cleaner tablets, which are also marked down for Prime. 

Best Prime Day deals: Health and hygiene basics

family-size bottle is also marked down to $9. 

