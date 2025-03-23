These seamless panties that ‘fit like a dream’ are on sale for less than $3 a pop

Let’s be honest — when was the last time you took stock of your underwear collection and tossed the old, uncomfortable or stretched-out pairs you never wear? If it’s been a while, we don’t blame you — but we will say that right now may be a good time to refresh your drawer of drawers. Amazon is having a sale on top-rated hipster underwear — you can pick up a six-pack for just $15, down from $20. That’s $2.50 a pair. Also worth mentioning? Over 11,000 shoppers have given these undies a five-star rating.

Amazon Hipsters: Annoying when they’re working the register at your favorite coffee place … but awesome when they’re arrayed in your dresser drawer. $15 at Amazon

Why is it a good deal? 💰

You can’t do much better than a seamless pair of panties for under three bucks. And these are available in a multitude of colors — blacks, neutrals, pastels and more — so no matter which you choose, you’re guaranteed a pair that won’t stand out underneath your clothes. (Prices vary by color but by no more than a few dollars.)

Why do I need these? 🤔

Um … because no matter who you are or what you do, you’re gonna need underwear. Add a couple of packs to your cart and you’re good for almost two weeks.

More than the value factor, though, there’s the comfort afforded by these sleek panties. They have a low waist and cheeky cut, so they really fit like a second skin. Consider the seamless design and soft fabric, and you’ll be able to rock these with even the most figure-hugging of ‘fits (without showing off your undergarments beneath).

Call them unmentionables if you like, but we’re screaming about this underwear deal from the rooftops! (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

These popular undies have over 11,000 five-star fans on Amazon, with more than 5,000 6-packs bought in the last month alone.

Pros 👍

One reviewer said, “These are amazing! The fabric is silky but resilient. They’re stretchy, seamless and so comfy. They fit like a dream.”

“They are some of the most comfortable underwear I’ve ever worn; feels like nothing,” shared a five-star devotee. “I’ve worn all sorts of brands … Hanes, Calvin Klein, Victoria’s Secret. These beat them all — so light and comfortable. I would say they may not be great for working out, just based on the silky-like material not breathing well, but for everyday use, you won’t regret it.”

“These are my favorite panties!” gushed another fan. “I love the style, the cut, and the fabric. They are my compromise to fullies, since my man prefers thongs and I hate thongs. I just ordered another set of these.”

“I don’t do a lot of reviews, but had to talk about how great these are,” reported one mama. “I wanted something to smooth and hold the tummy in (three C-sections) without a panty line. I hate wearing higher-rise pants and seeing a pooch. These completely smooth my stomach out. Since they are so stretchy, you can have them higher up on your waist or lower if you are wearing lower-rise pants. I wear them at the gym, with jeans, skirts, etc. They are amazing.”

Cons 👎

“One thing to note is that the sizing runs slightly small, so it’s advisable to order a size up if you’re in between sizes,” advised another customer. However, they still gave these a five-star rating: “The seamless design of these hipsters is a game-changer. They truly live up to the ‘no-show’ promise.”

“I only have two complaints, and they aren’t that bad,” said a final shopper. “My first is that some colors run a different size than others. The black ones fit a little tighter than the green ones, which are loose. The second thing to mention is that the seam where I would put liners on is a little far back, and I had to guess where to place it.”

Amazon For a few dollars more, you can pick up a set in all black. (They’re anything but basic.) $20 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

